Taigu Genic Male-Sterile Wheat, Volume 9

This book deals with the theoretical background and breeding methods of the single dominant male sterile gene, a spontaneous mutant discovered for the first time in wheat.

The book is divided into three sections: the discovery of Taigu genic male-sterile wheat and its determination, such as genetic analysis, cytological observation, location of the gene, etc.; theory and method of the new way of breeding, such as recurrent selection, creating and developing the gene-pool; mechanism of male-sterility, for example morphological anatomy, cytochemistry and bio-chemical analysis.

The book will prove valuable to plant breeders, agronomists, bio-technicians, botonists, geneticists and cytologists.