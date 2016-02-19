Taigu Genic Male-Sterile Wheat, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword (Lu Liangshu). Preface (Deng Jingyang). The discovery of the Taigu genic male sterile wheat (Gao Zhongli). Determination of a dominant male sterile gene and its prospect in practice (Deng Jingyang, Gao Zhongli). Further study on the inheritance (Ji Fenggao, Deng Jingyang). Locus of the Ta1 gene (Liu Binghua, Deng Jingyang). The cytological and histological investigation of the abortive process (Li Xiangyi, Deng Jingyang). Submicroscopic observations on anther tissue and microsporogenesis process I (Chen Zhu Xizhao). The abnormal change of lysine-rich histone in the pollen mother cell nuclei before and after meiosis (Xue Guangxing, Deng Jingyang). Comparative analysis of free amino acids in sterile and fertile anthers (Zhu Guanglian, T.H. Tsao). The source and utilization of free porline in fertile anthers and their relation to the abortion of sterile anthers (Zhu Guanglian et al). Application in wheat conventional breeding and recurrent selection (Deng Jangying, Ji Fenggao). Studies on the combination of base population in population improvement (Wang Jinxian et al). Selection and mating in recurrent selection (Zhang Shaonan, Ji Fenggao). Development of gene pool with improved resistance to scab (Wu Zhaosu et al). A recurrent selection scheme for breeding wheat variety with resistance to scab (Gibberella zeae (Schw.) Petch) colonization (Zhang Leqing). In the multiple resistance breeding (Lin Zuoji et al). The recurrent selection scheme for improvement of multiple characters (Shen Qiuquan). As effective tool in distant hybridization (Zhu Hanru, Li Xiaochun). Application of the Ta1 gene to triticale breeding program (Ji Fenggao, Deng Jingyang).
This book deals with the theoretical background and breeding methods of the single dominant male sterile gene, a spontaneous mutant discovered for the first time in wheat.
The book is divided into three sections: the discovery of Taigu genic male-sterile wheat and its determination, such as genetic analysis, cytological observation, location of the gene, etc.; theory and method of the new way of breeding, such as recurrent selection, creating and developing the gene-pool; mechanism of male-sterility, for example morphological anatomy, cytochemistry and bio-chemical analysis.
The book will prove valuable to plant breeders, agronomists, bio-technicians, botonists, geneticists and cytologists.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- 1st January 1988
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444598509