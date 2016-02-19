Tables of the Velocity of Sound in Sea Water contains tables of the velocity of sound in sea water computed on a "Strela-3" high-speed electronic computer and a T-5 tabulator at the Computational Center of the Academy of Sciences. Knowledge of the precise velocity of sound in sea water is of great importance when investigating sound propagations in the ocean and when solving practical problems involving the use of hydro-acoustic devices. This book demonstrates the computations made for the velocity of sound in sea water, which can be found in two ways: by direct measurement with the aid of suitable equipment, and by calculation from formula expressing the dependence of the velocity on the temperature and salinity of the water.

This book will be of great value to researchers and students.