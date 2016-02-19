Tables of the Velocity of Sound in Sea Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099996, 9781483164953

Tables of the Velocity of Sound in Sea Water

1st Edition

Mathematical Tables Series

Authors: L. S. Bark P. P. Ganson N. A. Meister
eBook ISBN: 9781483164953
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Tables of the Velocity of Sound in Sea Water contains tables of the velocity of sound in sea water computed on a "Strela-3" high-speed electronic computer and a T-5 tabulator at the Computational Center of the Academy of Sciences. Knowledge of the precise velocity of sound in sea water is of great importance when investigating sound propagations in the ocean and when solving practical problems involving the use of hydro-acoustic devices. This book demonstrates the computations made for the velocity of sound in sea water, which can be found in two ways: by direct measurement with the aid of suitable equipment, and by calculation from formula expressing the dependence of the velocity on the temperature and salinity of the water.

This book will be of great value to researchers and students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

References

Part I. Tables of the Velocity of Sound t from -2°C to +33°C and S from 0‰ to 20‰

Part II. Tables of the Velocity of Sound t from -2°C to +33°C and S from 20‰ to 40‰

List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series

Inserts: 1. Eight Nomograms for determining the Velocity of Sound

2. Table of the Corrections Δνp in m/sec at Depths in Meters

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164953

About the Author

L. S. Bark

P. P. Ganson

N. A. Meister

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.