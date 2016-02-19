Tables of the Principal Unitary Representations of Fedorov Groups - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080095196, 9781483154718

Tables of the Principal Unitary Representations of Fedorov Groups

1st Edition

The Mathematical Tables Series

Authors: D. K. Faddeyev
eBook ISBN: 9781483154718
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 182
Description

Tables of the Principal Unitary Representations of Fedorov Groups contains tables of all the principal representations of Fedorov groups from which all irreducible unitary representations can be obtained with the help of some standard operations. The work originated at a seminar on mathematical crystallography held in 1952-1953 at the Faculty of Mathematics and Mechanics of the Leningrad State University.

The book is divided into two parts. The first part discusses the relation between the theory of representations and the generalized Fedorov groups in Shubnikov's sense. It shows that all unidimensional representations of Fedorov groups are basic, and hence are given in the tables. In particular, all representations defining generalized Fedorov groups are given in the tables. However, it should be noted that the same generalized Fedorov group may correspond to different representations, if the latter cross each other in certain automorphisms of the Fedorov group to be represented. The second part contains the tables of the principal unitary representations of Fedorov groups.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Tables of Unitary Representations of Fedorov Groups


About the Author

D. K. Faddeyev

