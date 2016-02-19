Tables of the Function w (z)- e-z2 ? ex2 dx - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080100944, 9781483214573

Tables of the Function w (z)- e-z2 ? ex2 dx

1st Edition

Mathematical Tables Series, Vol. 27

Authors: K. A. Karpov
eBook ISBN: 9781483214573
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 546
Description

Tables of the Function w(z) = e-z2 z?0ex2dx in the Complex Domain contains tables of the function in connection with the problem of the radio wave propagation. These tables are compiled in the Experimental-Computing Laboratories of the Institute of Exact Mechanics and Computational Methods of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences. The function w(z) is represented in the upper half-plane by the asymptotic series. Description of the tables and method of computation is provided.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Description of the Tables and Method of Computation

Methods for Using the Tables

References

Tables of the Function w(z) = e-z2 z∫0ex2 dx

List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series

About the Author

K. A. Karpov

