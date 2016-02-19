Tables of the Function w (z)- e-z2 ? ex2 dx

Tables of the Function w(z) = e-z2 z?0ex2dx in the Complex Domain contains tables of the function in connection with the problem of the radio wave propagation. These tables are compiled in the Experimental-Computing Laboratories of the Institute of Exact Mechanics and Computational Methods of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences. The function w(z) is represented in the upper half-plane by the asymptotic series. Description of the tables and method of computation is provided.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and researchers.