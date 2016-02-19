Tables of the Function w (z)- e-z2 ? ex2 dx
1st Edition
Mathematical Tables Series, Vol. 27
Authors: K. A. Karpov
eBook ISBN: 9781483214573
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 546
Description
Tables of the Function w(z) = e-z2 z?0ex2dx in the Complex Domain contains tables of the function in connection with the problem of the radio wave propagation. These tables are compiled in the Experimental-Computing Laboratories of the Institute of Exact Mechanics and Computational Methods of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences. The function w(z) is represented in the upper half-plane by the asymptotic series. Description of the tables and method of computation is provided.
This book will prove useful to mathematicians and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Description of the Tables and Method of Computation
Methods for Using the Tables
References
Tables of the Function w(z) = e-z2 z∫0ex2 dx
List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 546
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214573
About the Author
K. A. Karpov
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.