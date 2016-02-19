Tables of Racah Coefficients - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080098791, 9781483149929

Tables of Racah Coefficients

1st Edition

Mathematical Tables Series

Authors: A. F. Nikiforov V. B. Uvarov Yu. L. Levitan
eBook ISBN: 9781483149929
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 342
Description

Tables of Racah Coefficients presents a compilation of tables of Racah coefficients. Racah coefficients appear and are widely used in a number of problems in quantum mechanics; in the theory of spectra of complex atoms and nuclei; in the theory of angular distributions of nuclear reactions; in the theory of angular correlations of decay particles; and many other problems where the sums of products of three or more Clebsch-Gordan coefficients occur. In compiling tables of Racah coefficients certain conditions can be imposed on the indices, which follow from the symmetry relations. Only those coefficients are given which satisfy these conditions. The present tables consist of three parts. The first part gives Racah coefficients in which the first four indices are half-integers, and the other two integers. The second gives Racah coefficients with integer indices. The third gives Racah coefficients in which the three indices, a, c, e are half-integers, and the other three are integers.

Table of Contents


Preface

References

Index

Part I. a, b, c, d, e, f; W (ā, b, c, d; e, f) (ā, b, c, d from ½ to 8½; e, f from 1 to 17)

Part II. a, b, c, d, e, f; W(a, b, c, d; e; f) (a, b, c, d from 1 to 9; e, f from 1 to 18)

Part III. a, b, c, d, e, f; W(ā, b, c, d; e, f) (ā, c, from ½ to 8½; b, d from 1 to 9; ē from ½ to 17½; f from 1 to 9)

List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series


