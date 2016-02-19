Tables of IGC Cosmic Ray Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212999, 9781483226422

Tables of IGC Cosmic Ray Data

1st Edition

Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 28

Editors: J. A. Simpson
eBook ISBN: 9781483226422
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 710
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 28: Tables of IGC Cosmic Ray Data, Part III contains tabulations of International Geophysical Cooperation's cosmic ray activity data. This book includes lists of stations and investigators from whom further information on the cosmic ray apparatus can be obtained.
In order to prepare the data on the following pages for publication, the data are first put on punched cards and then checked for correctness essentially by repunching, thus minimizing errors of transcription and also facilitate some computations which have been made with some of the data. Tabulating machines are then used to print the data on standard forms and the data are photographed for reproduction. As a further insurance against errors, carbon copies of the data sheets are sent to all investigators to be checked. The data marked as verified in the table of contents have been returned to the data center and the corrections made. This book will prove useful to geophysical researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Explanation of IGC Data Tables

Indications relatives aux Tableaux de données de la CGI

Index to Data Tables (Index aux Tableaux de données)

Stations and Investigators (Liste de stations et de chercheurs scientifiques)

Notes (in English)

Notes (en franҫais)

Cosmic Ray Monitor Data (Donnees Fournies par les Appareils de Mesure des Rayons Cosmiques)

Tables (Tableaux)

Balloon, Aircraft, and Rocket Flights (Ascensions de Ballons, Vols d'avions et les Lancements de Fusees)

Ballon Flight Stations (Stations de lancement de ballons)

Explanation of Listing

Explications des listes

List of Flights (Liste des ascensions, vols et lancements)

Groups Conducting Balloon Flights (Groupes ayant dirigé des ascensions de ballons)

Bibliography for Balloon Flights (Bibliographie relative aux ascensions de ballons)

World Data Centers (Centres Mondiaux de Donnees)

Cosmic Rays (Les rayons cosmiques)

Rockets and Satellites (Les fusees et les satellites)




Details

No. of pages:
710
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226422

About the Editor

J. A. Simpson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.