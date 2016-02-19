Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 28: Tables of IGC Cosmic Ray Data, Part III contains tabulations of International Geophysical Cooperation's cosmic ray activity data. This book includes lists of stations and investigators from whom further information on the cosmic ray apparatus can be obtained.

In order to prepare the data on the following pages for publication, the data are first put on punched cards and then checked for correctness essentially by repunching, thus minimizing errors of transcription and also facilitate some computations which have been made with some of the data. Tabulating machines are then used to print the data on standard forms and the data are photographed for reproduction. As a further insurance against errors, carbon copies of the data sheets are sent to all investigators to be checked. The data marked as verified in the table of contents have been returned to the data center and the corrections made. This book will prove useful to geophysical researchers.