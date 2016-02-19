Tables of IGC Cosmic Ray Data
1st Edition
Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 28
Description
Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 28: Tables of IGC Cosmic Ray Data, Part III contains tabulations of International Geophysical Cooperation's cosmic ray activity data. This book includes lists of stations and investigators from whom further information on the cosmic ray apparatus can be obtained.
In order to prepare the data on the following pages for publication, the data are first put on punched cards and then checked for correctness essentially by repunching, thus minimizing errors of transcription and also facilitate some computations which have been made with some of the data. Tabulating machines are then used to print the data on standard forms and the data are photographed for reproduction. As a further insurance against errors, carbon copies of the data sheets are sent to all investigators to be checked. The data marked as verified in the table of contents have been returned to the data center and the corrections made. This book will prove useful to geophysical researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Explanation of IGC Data Tables
Indications relatives aux Tableaux de données de la CGI
Index to Data Tables (Index aux Tableaux de données)
Stations and Investigators (Liste de stations et de chercheurs scientifiques)
Notes (in English)
Notes (en franҫais)
Cosmic Ray Monitor Data (Donnees Fournies par les Appareils de Mesure des Rayons Cosmiques)
Tables (Tableaux)
Balloon, Aircraft, and Rocket Flights (Ascensions de Ballons, Vols d'avions et les Lancements de Fusees)
Ballon Flight Stations (Stations de lancement de ballons)
Explanation of Listing
Explications des listes
List of Flights (Liste des ascensions, vols et lancements)
Groups Conducting Balloon Flights (Groupes ayant dirigé des ascensions de ballons)
Bibliography for Balloon Flights (Bibliographie relative aux ascensions de ballons)
World Data Centers (Centres Mondiaux de Donnees)
Cosmic Rays (Les rayons cosmiques)
Rockets and Satellites (Les fusees et les satellites)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226422