Tables of Coefficients for the Analysis of Triple Angular Correlations of Gamma-Rays from Aligned Nuclei - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080031675, 9781483150192

Tables of Coefficients for the Analysis of Triple Angular Correlations of Gamma-Rays from Aligned Nuclei

1st Edition

Authors: G. Kaye E.J.C. Read J.C. Willmott
eBook ISBN: 9781483150192
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 232
Description

Tables of Coefficients for the Analysis of Triple Angular Correlations of Gamma-Rays from Aligned Nuclei presents illustrations and discussions of such tables. The book discusses direction-direction triple correlation measurements as well as polarization-direction correlation measurements. The text also covers integral and half-integral tables. Lecturers and students of physics will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Introduction

References

Table 1

Table 2

Table 3

Table 4. Integral Tables

Table 5. Half-integral Tables


