Tables of Coefficients for the Analysis of Triple Angular Correlations of Gamma-Rays from Aligned Nuclei
1st Edition
Authors: G. Kaye E.J.C. Read J.C. Willmott
eBook ISBN: 9781483150192
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 232
Tables of Coefficients for the Analysis of Triple Angular Correlations of Gamma-Rays from Aligned Nuclei presents illustrations and discussions of such tables. The book discusses direction-direction triple correlation measurements as well as polarization-direction correlation measurements. The text also covers integral and half-integral tables. Lecturers and students of physics will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Introduction
References
Table 1
Table 2
Table 3
Table 4. Integral Tables
Table 5. Half-integral Tables
