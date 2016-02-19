Tables for Emission Spectrographic Analysis of Rare Earth Elements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080136882, 9781483155203

Tables for Emission Spectrographic Analysis of Rare Earth Elements

1st Edition

Authors: Ch. Kerekes
Editors: L. Láng
eBook ISBN: 9781483155203
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 36
Description

Atlas and Tables for Emission Spectrographic Analysis of Rare Earth Elements focuses on the analysis of rare earths with the Zeiss Q 24 spectrograph or with instruments of similar dispersion. The book first offers information on the division of the spectra of rare earth elements and Sc and Y into three groups. The spectra of Ce, Pr, Nd, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, and Er have lines that, however, do not form characteristic line groups. The text underscores that in preparing the Atlas, the spectral pure-grade rare earth oxides sold by the Johnson & Matthey Co. were considered. Through the help of their spectra, the usable analysis lines and the wavelength values of the interfering spectral lines are created. The operating and photographic conditions are tabulated. The book stresses that for each rare earth, the analysis lines are provided in order of decreasing wavelength. The number located in the lower left corner for each analysis line indicates its relative intensity. The fifteen columns contain the interfering lines of other rare earths and of Sc and Y. The interfering lines are created through the use of the double projector of the Optica Milano Co. and the Gatterer Spectrum. The text is a great source of information for readers wanting to analyze rare earths with the Zeiss Q 24 spectrograph or with instruments of similar dispersion.

Table of Contents


Introduction: Atlas and Tables for Emission Spectrographic Analysis of Rare Earth Elements

Atlas and Tables for Emission Spectrographic Analysis of Rare Earth Elements

Introduction

General Information

Construction of the Atlas

The Structure and Use of the Tables

Acknowledgment

References

Tables


Details

No. of pages:
36
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155203

