Tables: Compressible Flow of Dry Air
3rd Edition
Description
This is the third edition of a book which has consistently fulfilled its aim of making a low-priced collection of tables available to the student and practicing engineer. In the second edition all parameters were made non-dimensional. This new edition now includes and additional table of Isentropic flow; it is hoped that this inclusion will significantly increase the range of application of the book's data.
Key Features
- A low-priced collection of tables available to the student and practising engineer
- Now includes a table of Isentropic flow, therefore increasing the range of application of the book's data
Table of Contents
PART I. TEXT
(1) Basic Flow Equations
(2) Isentropic Flow
(3) Prandtl-Meyer Expansive Flow
(4) Flow in a constant area duct with heat exchange
(5) Flow in a constant area duct with wall friction
(6) Plane Normal Shock Flow
(7) Plane Oblique Shock Flow
Explanation of Table Parameters
PART II. TABLES
(I) Isentropic Flow parameters with appropriate expansive-flow deflexions
(II) Flow with heat exchange in constant area duct
(III) Flow with surface friction in constant area duct
(IV) Plane Normal Shock Flow with Rayleigh's Pitot Tube in Supersonic Flow' relation
(V) Plane Oblique Shock Flow
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
- Published:
- 1st September 1975
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080934662
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780713133523