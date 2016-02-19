Tables: Compressible Flow of Dry Air - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780713133523, 9780080934662

Tables: Compressible Flow of Dry Air

3rd Edition

Authors: E. Houghton A. Brock
eBook ISBN: 9780080934662
Paperback ISBN: 9780713133523
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st September 1975
Page Count: 104
Description

This is the third edition of a book which has consistently fulfilled its aim of making a low-priced collection of tables available to the student and practicing engineer. In the second edition all parameters were made non-dimensional. This new edition now includes and additional table of Isentropic flow; it is hoped that this inclusion will significantly increase the range of application of the book's data.

Key Features

  • A low-priced collection of tables available to the student and practising engineer
  • Now includes a table of Isentropic flow, therefore increasing the range of application of the book's data

Table of Contents

PART I. TEXT
(1) Basic Flow Equations
(2) Isentropic Flow
(3) Prandtl-Meyer Expansive Flow
(4) Flow in a constant area duct with heat exchange
(5) Flow in a constant area duct with wall friction
(6) Plane Normal Shock Flow
(7) Plane Oblique Shock Flow
Explanation of Table Parameters

PART II. TABLES
(I) Isentropic Flow parameters with appropriate expansive-flow deflexions
(II) Flow with heat exchange in constant area duct
(III) Flow with surface friction in constant area duct
(IV) Plane Normal Shock Flow with Rayleigh's Pitot Tube in Supersonic Flow' relation
(V) Plane Oblique Shock Flow

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080934662
Paperback ISBN:
9780713133523

About the Author

E. Houghton

A. Brock

