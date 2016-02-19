Tables and Formulae for the Spherical Functions Pm – ½ + i t (Z) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167312, 9781483194790

Tables and Formulae for the Spherical Functions Pm – ½ + i t (Z)

1st Edition

Mathematical Tables Series

Authors: M. I. Zhurina L. N. Karmazina
eBook ISBN: 9781483194790
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 116
Description

Table of Contents


Foreword

Some Properties of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z)

1. Introduction

2. Definition of the Spherical Functions

3. Representation of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z) by Hypergeometric Series

4. Integral Representations

5. Functional Relationships

6. Expansions in Series of Powers of τ

7. Asymptotic Representations for Large Values of τ

8. Properties of the Zeros of the Spherical Functions

9. Behaviour of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z) in the Neighbourhood of Singular Points

10. Addition Formulae

11. Expansion of an Arbitrary Function in a Series of Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(cosh η)

12. Representation of an Arbitrary Function as an Integral Involving the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(cosh η)

13. Functions of the Second Kind

14. Examples of the Use of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z) in Problems of Mathematical Physics

Description of the Tables

References

Table 1

Table 2

Table 3

Table 4

Table 5

Table 6

Table 7

Table 8

List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series

About the Author

M. I. Zhurina

L. N. Karmazina

