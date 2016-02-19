Tables and Formulae for the Spherical Functions Pm – ½ + i t (Z)
1st Edition
Mathematical Tables Series
Authors: M. I. Zhurina L. N. Karmazina
eBook ISBN: 9781483194790
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 116
Description
Tables and Formulae for the Spherical Functions Pm – ½ + i t (Z)
Table of Contents
Foreword
Some Properties of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z)
1. Introduction
2. Definition of the Spherical Functions
3. Representation of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z) by Hypergeometric Series
4. Integral Representations
5. Functional Relationships
6. Expansions in Series of Powers of τ
7. Asymptotic Representations for Large Values of τ
8. Properties of the Zeros of the Spherical Functions
9. Behaviour of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z) in the Neighbourhood of Singular Points
10. Addition Formulae
11. Expansion of an Arbitrary Function in a Series of Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(cosh η)
12. Representation of an Arbitrary Function as an Integral Involving the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(cosh η)
13. Functions of the Second Kind
14. Examples of the Use of the Functions Pm-1/2+iτ(z) in Problems of Mathematical Physics
Description of the Tables
References
Table 1
Table 2
Table 3
Table 4
Table 5
Table 6
Table 7
Table 8
List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series
