Table of Integrals, Series, and Products
7th Edition
Description
The Table of Integrals, Series, and Products is the essential reference for integrals in the English language. Mathematicians, scientists, and engineers, rely on it when identifying and subsequently solving extremely complex problems. Since publication of the first English-language edition in 1965, it has been thoroughly revised and enlarged on a regular basis, with substantial additions and, where necessary, existing entries corrected or revised. The seventh edition includes a fully searchable CD-Rom.
Key Features
- Fully searchable CD that puts information at your
fingertips included with text
- Most up to date listing of integrals, series and products
- Provides accuracy and efficiency in work
Readership
Pure and applied mathematicians, engineers, scientists and physicists
Table of Contents
0 Introduction; 1 Elementary Functions; 2 Indefinite Integrals of Elementary Functions; 3 Definite Integrals of Elementary Functions; 4.Combinations involving trigonometric and hyperbolic functions and power; 5 Indefinite Integrals of Special Functions; 6 Definite Integrals of Special Functions; 7.Associated Legendre Functions; 8 Special Functions; 9 Hypergeometric Functions; 10 Vector Field Theory; 11 Algebraic Inequalities; 12 Integral Inequalities; 13 Matrices and related results; 14 Determinants; 15 Norms; 16 Ordinary differential equations; 17 Fourier, Laplace, and Mellin Transforms; 18 The z-transform
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 23rd February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471112
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736376
About the Editor
Alan Jeffrey
Affiliations and Expertise
University at Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Daniel Zwillinger
Dr. Daniel Zwillinger is a Senior Principal Systems Engineer for the Raytheon Company. He was a systems requirements “book boss” for the Cobra Judy Replacement (CJR) ship and was a requirements and test lead for tracking on the Ungraded Early Warning Radars (UEWR). He has improved the Zumwalt destroyer’s software accreditation process and he was test lead on an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. Dan is a subject matter expert (SME) in Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) and is a DFSS SME in Test Optimization, Critical Chain Program Management, and Voice of the Customer. He is currently leading a project creating Trust in Autonomous Systems. At Raytheon, he twice won the President’s award for best Six Sigma project of the year: on converting planning packages to work packages for the Patriot missile, and for revising Raytheon’s timecard system. He has managed the Six Sigma white belt training program. Prior to Raytheon, Dan worked at Sandia Labs, JPL, Exxon, MITRE, IDA, BBN, and The Mathworks (where he developed an early version of their Statistics Toolbox).
For ten years, Zwillinger was owner and president of Aztec Corporation. As a small business, Aztec won several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts. The company also created several software packages for publishing companies. Prior to Aztec, Zwillinger was a college professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the department of mathematics.
Dan has written several books on mathematics on the topics of differential equations, integration, statistics, and general mathematics. He is editor-in-chief of the Chemical Rubber Company’s (CRC’s) “Standard Mathematical Tables and Formulae”, and is on the editorial board for CRC’s “Handbook of Chemistry and Physics”. Zwillinger holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He earned his doctorate in applied mathematics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Zwillinger is a certified Raytheon Six Sigma Expert and an ASQ certified Six Sigma Black Belt. He also holds a pilot’s license.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, USA
Reviews
"The integrals are very useful, but this book includes many other features that will be helpful to the reader, especially graduate students. The sections on Hermite and Legendre polynomials are especially helpful for students of Electricity and Magnetism, Quantum Mechanics, and Mathematical physics (they won't have to hunt in several books to find what they need)." Barry Simon, California Institute of Technology "This book is to the CRC Mathematical Tables as the unabridged Oxford English Dictionary is to Webster's Collegiate. Besides being big, it's easy to find things in, because of the way the integrals are organized into classes...It really helped me through grad school." Phil Hobbs, Amazon Review