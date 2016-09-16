Tabbner's Nursing Care
7th Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
The only text in the market written specifically for Diploma of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand.
Written by Gabrielle Koutoukidis, Kate Stainton and Jodie Hughson, Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7th edition, provides a solid foundation of theoretical knowledge and skills for nursing students embarking on an Enrolled Nurse career.
Reflecting the current issues and scope of practice for Enrolled Nurses in Australia, this new edition focuses on the delivery of person-centred care, emphasises critical thinking throughout and demonstrates the application of the decision-making framework across multiple scenarios.
Key Features
Visit evolve.elsevier.com/AU/Koutoukidis/Tabbner:
eBook on VitalSource
Teaching resources
- Image collection – all figures and tables from the textbook
- Test banks
Student resources
- Answer guides to:
o Case studies
o Critical thinking exercises
o Decision-making framework exercises
o Review questions
- Australian Clinical Skills videos demonstrating core skills to help you link the theory to practice
- Weblinks
Table of Contents
Unit 1 - The evolution of the nursing profession
1. Nursing: the evolution of a profession
2. Professional nursing practice: legal and ethical frameworks
3. Nursing research and evidence-based practice
Unit 2 The contemporary healthcare environment
4. Australia’s healthcare delivery system
5. Nursing informatics and technology in healthcare NEW!
6. Understanding and promoting health
7. Quality and safety in healthcare NEW!
8. Communication and nursing practice
9. Models of nursing care, management and leadership
Unit 3 - Health beliefs, cultural diversity and safety
10. Cultural competence and safety
11. Australian Indigenous health
Unit 4 - Nursing care throughout the life span
12. Nursing care across the lifespan: conception to late childhood
13. Nursing care across the lifespan: late childhood to adolescence
14. Nursing care across the lifespan: younger adulthood to middle adulthood
15. Nursing care across the lifespan: older adult
Unit 5 - Critical thinking and reflective practice
16. Critical thinking, problem-based learning and reflective practice in nursing care
17. Nursing process: Framework
18. Health information: nursing documentation and clinical handover
Unit 6 - Health Assessment
19. Health assessment frameworks: initial and ongoing
20. Vital sign assessment
21. Admission, transfer and discharge process
Unit 7 - Basic health care needs
22. Infection prevention and control
23. Maintenance of health: hygiene and comfort care
24. Medication administration and monitoring
Unit 8 - Health promotion and psychosocial and physiological nursing care
25. Nursing care of an individual: cardiovascular and respiratory
26. Nursing care of an individual: fluid and electrolyte homeostasis
27. Promotion of health and wellbeing: rest and sleep
28. Promotion of health and wellbeing: movement and exercise
29. Maintaining and promoting skin integrity and wound care
30. Promotion of health and wellbeing: nutrition
31. Nursing care: urinary elimination and continence
32. Nursing care: bowel elimination and continence
33. Nursing assessment and management of pain
34. Nursing assessment and management of safety sensory health
35. Nursing assessment and management of neurological health
36. Nursing assessment and management of endocrine health
37. Nursing assessment and management of reproductive health
Unit 9 - Healthcare in specialised practice areas
38. Nursing care in palliation
39. Mental health and mental illness
40. Nursing care in rehabilitation
41. Nursing care: chronic illness and disability
42. Nursing in the acute care environment
43. Nursing in the perioperative care environment
44. Nursing in the emergency care environment
45. Nursing care: maternal and newborn
46. Nursing in the community
47. Nursing care in rural and remote areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 16th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542272
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585255
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585279
About the Author
Gabby Koutoukidis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria
Kate Stainton
Affiliations and Expertise
Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Jodie Hughson
Affiliations and Expertise
Quality and Risk Manager, Healthcare Australia, QLD, Australia