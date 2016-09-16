Tabbner's Nursing Care

Unit 1 - The evolution of the nursing profession

1. Nursing: the evolution of a profession

2. Professional nursing practice: legal and ethical frameworks

3. Nursing research and evidence-based practice



Unit 2 The contemporary healthcare environment

4. Australia’s healthcare delivery system

5. Nursing informatics and technology in healthcare NEW!

6. Understanding and promoting health

7. Quality and safety in healthcare NEW!

8. Communication and nursing practice

9. Models of nursing care, management and leadership



Unit 3 - Health beliefs, cultural diversity and safety

10. Cultural competence and safety

11. Australian Indigenous health



Unit 4 - Nursing care throughout the life span

12. Nursing care across the lifespan: conception to late childhood

13. Nursing care across the lifespan: late childhood to adolescence

14. Nursing care across the lifespan: younger adulthood to middle adulthood

15. Nursing care across the lifespan: older adult



Unit 5 - Critical thinking and reflective practice

16. Critical thinking, problem-based learning and reflective practice in nursing care

17. Nursing process: Framework

18. Health information: nursing documentation and clinical handover



Unit 6 - Health Assessment

19. Health assessment frameworks: initial and ongoing

20. Vital sign assessment

21. Admission, transfer and discharge process



Unit 7 - Basic health care needs

22. Infection prevention and control

23. Maintenance of health: hygiene and comfort care

24. Medication administration and monitoring



Unit 8 - Health promotion and psychosocial and physiological nursing care

25. Nursing care of an individual: cardiovascular and respiratory

26. Nursing care of an individual: fluid and electrolyte homeostasis

27. Promotion of health and wellbeing: rest and sleep

28. Promotion of health and wellbeing: movement and exercise

29. Maintaining and promoting skin integrity and wound care

30. Promotion of health and wellbeing: nutrition

31. Nursing care: urinary elimination and continence

32. Nursing care: bowel elimination and continence

33. Nursing assessment and management of pain

34. Nursing assessment and management of safety sensory health

35. Nursing assessment and management of neurological health

36. Nursing assessment and management of endocrine health

37. Nursing assessment and management of reproductive health



Unit 9 - Healthcare in specialised practice areas

38. Nursing care in palliation

39. Mental health and mental illness

40. Nursing care in rehabilitation

41. Nursing care: chronic illness and disability

42. Nursing in the acute care environment

43. Nursing in the perioperative care environment

44. Nursing in the emergency care environment

45. Nursing care: maternal and newborn

46. Nursing in the community

47. Nursing care in rural and remote areas