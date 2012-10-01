An updated new edition of the must-have textbook for Diploma of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand.



Now in its sixth edition, Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice continues to meet the needs of Diploma of Nursing students.



Featuring a fresh approach and significantly revised content, this new edition of the popular nursing textbook reflects the current issues and scope of practice for all enrolled nurses, including recent regulations changes under National Registration.



Procedural Guidelines are highlighted throughout this sixth edition of Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice. The text incorporates a ‘lifespan approach’ and features four new chapters highlighting contemporary nursing issues – Leadership and Management; Older Adulthood; Acute Care and Rural and Remote Care.

The Australian and New Zealand team of editors and contributors have ensured a holistic, person-centred approach to client care, allowing students to appreciate the skill and scope required to be a competent enrolled nurse. They have also strengthened the text’s critical thinking and problem solving elements for students, with review questions, clinical interest boxes and case studies for reflection and deeper learning.

This thousand-page nursing bible also features new full-colour design, which highlights the pedagogy and provides ease of navigation and a visual aid to learning.