Tabbner's Nursing Care
6th Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
An updated new edition of the must-have textbook for Diploma of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand.
Now in its sixth edition, Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice continues to meet the needs of Diploma of Nursing students.
Featuring a fresh approach and significantly revised content, this new edition of the popular nursing textbook reflects the current issues and scope of practice for all enrolled nurses, including recent regulations changes under National Registration.
Procedural Guidelines are highlighted throughout this sixth edition of Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice. The text incorporates a ‘lifespan approach’ and features four new chapters highlighting contemporary nursing issues – Leadership and Management; Older Adulthood; Acute Care and Rural and Remote Care.
The Australian and New Zealand team of editors and contributors have ensured a holistic, person-centred approach to client care, allowing students to appreciate the skill and scope required to be a competent enrolled nurse. They have also strengthened the text’s critical thinking and problem solving elements for students, with review questions, clinical interest boxes and case studies for reflection and deeper learning.
This thousand-page nursing bible also features new full-colour design, which highlights the pedagogy and provides ease of navigation and a visual aid to learning.
Key Features
- Lived experience – vignettes taken from actual clinical situations to help students understand a range of health experiences from the point of view of clients, families, nurses or other health professionals
- Clinical Interest boxes – information on current research, cultural aspects of care, nursing care plans, nursing diagnosis and developmental considerations
- Procedural guidelines –provide a step-by-step approach to nursing procedures, including rationales for each step
- Review questions – for consolidation and reinforcement of chapter content
- Critical thinking exercises – stimulate students to think critically and solve problems
- References and further reading – chapter references and additional resource material
Table of Contents
Unit 1 - The evolution of the nursing professionChapter 1
Nursing: historical, present and future perspectives
Jodie Hughson
Chapter 2
Legal and ethical aspects of nursing care
Kalpana Raghunathan
Chapter 3
Nursing Research
Leah East
Unit 2 - The contemporary health care environment
Chapter 4
Systems of health care delivery
Goetz Ottman
Chapter 5
Health promotion and education & Health and Wellness
Marguerite Hoiby
Chapter 6
Communication
Jodie Hughson
Chapter 7
Leadership & management NEW
Gabby Koutoukidis
Unit 3 - Health beliefs, Cultural Diversity and safety
Chapter 8
Cultural diversity in Australia and New Zealand
Robyn Williams
Chapter 9
Indigenous Health
Robyn Williams
Unit 4 - Nursing care throughout the lifespan
Chapter 10
Theories of growth and development: conception through to late childhood
Andree Gamble
Chapter 11
Growth and development: late childhood through to adolescence
Margaret Webb
Chapter 12
Growth and development from the younger adult through to the older adult
Christine Baker
Chapter 13
Older adult hood NEW
Carol Barbeler
Unit 5 - Critical thinking and reflective practice
Chapter 14
Critical thinking, problem based learning and reflective practice
Valerie Zielinski
Chapter 15
Components of the nursing process
Gillianne Meek
Chapter 16
Documentation and reporting skills
Cindy Stainton
Unit 6 - Health Assessment
Chapter 17
General health assessment
Shyamala Munusamy
Chapter 18
Vital signs
Amy Dearsley
Chapter 19
Admission transfer and discharge process
Louise Alexander
Unit 7 - Basic Health Care Needs
Chapter 20
Infection prevention and control
Teresa Lewis
Chapter 21
Hygiene and comfort
Carmel Duff
Chapter 22
Medications
Adriana Tiziani
Unit 8 - Health promotion and psychosocial & physiological nursing care
Chapter 23
Oxygenation (change title)
Kylie Porritt
Chapter 24
Meeting Fluid and electrolyte needs
Katie Piper
Chapter 25
Rest and sleep
Carol Barbeler
Chapter 26
Movement and exercise
Susan Lanyon
Chapter 27
Skin integrity and wound care
Greer Hosking
Chapter 28
Nutrition
Lucinda Brown
Chapter 29
Urinary elimination
Susan Brown
Chapter 30
Bowel elimination
Susan Brown
Chapter 31
Pain management
Yangama Jokwiro
Chapter 32
Sensory abilities
Suzanne McArthur
Chapter 33
Neurological health
Fiona Skene
Chapter 34
Endocrine health
John Elias
Chapter 35
Reproductive health
Christine Baker
Unit 9 - Health Care in Specialised Practice areas
Chapter 36
Palliative care
Jacqui Allen
Chapter 37
Mental Health
Finbar Hopkins
Chapter 38
Rehabilitation nursing
Kate Stainton
Chapter 39
Behavioural and social aspects of disability
Trevor Skerry
Chapter 40
Acute Care NEW
Michelle Hall
Chapter 41
Perioperative nursing
Karen Stilo
Chapter 42
Emergency care
Jen Jennings
Chapter 43
Maternal and newborn care
Kate Stainton
Chapter 44
Community based care
Anne Moates
Chapter 45
Rural and remote Care NEW
Robyn Williams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
- Published:
- 1st October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581141
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729583176
About the Author
Gabby Koutoukidis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria
Kate Stainton
Affiliations and Expertise
Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Jodie Hughson
Affiliations and Expertise
Quality and Risk Manager, Healthcare Australia, QLD, Australia