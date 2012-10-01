Tabbner's Nursing Care - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780729541145, 9780729581141

Tabbner's Nursing Care

6th Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Gabby Koutoukidis Gabby Koutoukidis Kate Stainton Jodie Hughson
eBook ISBN: 9780729581141
eBook ISBN: 9780729583176
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st October 2012
Page Count: 1104
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An updated new edition of the must-have textbook for Diploma of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand.

Now in its sixth edition, Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice continues to meet the needs of Diploma of Nursing students.

Featuring a fresh approach and significantly revised content, this new edition of the popular nursing textbook reflects the current issues and scope of practice for all enrolled nurses, including recent regulations changes under National Registration.

Procedural Guidelines are highlighted throughout this sixth edition of Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice. The text incorporates a ‘lifespan approach’ and features four new chapters highlighting contemporary nursing issues – Leadership and Management; Older Adulthood; Acute Care and Rural and Remote Care.

The Australian and New Zealand team of editors and contributors have ensured a holistic, person-centred approach to client care, allowing students to appreciate the skill and scope required to be a competent enrolled nurse. They have also strengthened the text’s critical thinking and problem solving elements for students, with review questions, clinical interest boxes and case studies for reflection and deeper learning.

This thousand-page nursing bible also features new full-colour design, which highlights the pedagogy and provides ease of navigation and a visual aid to learning.

Key Features

  • Lived experience – vignettes taken from actual clinical situations to help students understand a range of health experiences from the point of view of clients, families, nurses or other health professionals
  • Clinical Interest boxes – information on current research, cultural aspects of care, nursing care plans, nursing diagnosis and developmental considerations
  • Procedural guidelines –provide a step-by-step approach to nursing procedures, including rationales for each step
  • Review questions – for consolidation and reinforcement of chapter content
  • Critical thinking exercises – stimulate students to think critically and solve problems
  • References and further reading – chapter references and additional resource material

Table of Contents

Unit 1 - The evolution of the nursing profession

Chapter 1

Nursing: historical, present and future perspectives

Jodie Hughson

Chapter 2

Legal and ethical aspects of nursing care

Kalpana Raghunathan

Chapter 3

Nursing Research

Leah East

Unit 2 - The contemporary health care environment

Chapter 4

Systems of health care delivery

Goetz Ottman

Chapter 5

Health promotion and education & Health and Wellness

Marguerite Hoiby

Chapter 6

Communication

Jodie Hughson

Chapter 7

Leadership & management NEW

Gabby Koutoukidis

Unit 3 - Health beliefs, Cultural Diversity and safety

Chapter 8

Cultural diversity in Australia and New Zealand

Robyn Williams

Chapter 9

Indigenous Health

Robyn Williams

Unit 4 - Nursing care throughout the lifespan

Chapter 10

Theories of growth and development: conception through to late childhood

Andree Gamble

Chapter 11

Growth and development: late childhood through to adolescence

Margaret Webb

Chapter 12

Growth and development from the younger adult through to the older adult

Christine Baker

Chapter 13

Older adult hood NEW

Carol Barbeler

Unit 5 - Critical thinking and reflective practice

Chapter 14

Critical thinking, problem based learning and reflective practice

Valerie Zielinski

Chapter 15

Components of the nursing process

Gillianne Meek

Chapter 16

Documentation and reporting skills

Cindy Stainton

Unit 6 - Health Assessment

Chapter 17

General health assessment

Shyamala Munusamy

Chapter 18

Vital signs

Amy Dearsley

Chapter 19

Admission transfer and discharge process

Louise Alexander

Unit 7 - Basic Health Care Needs

Chapter 20

Infection prevention and control

Teresa Lewis

Chapter 21

Hygiene and comfort

Carmel Duff

Chapter 22

Medications

Adriana Tiziani

Unit 8 - Health promotion and psychosocial & physiological nursing care

Chapter 23

Oxygenation (change title)

Kylie Porritt

Chapter 24

Meeting Fluid and electrolyte needs

Katie Piper

Chapter 25

Rest and sleep

Carol Barbeler

Chapter 26

Movement and exercise

Susan Lanyon

Chapter 27

Skin integrity and wound care

Greer Hosking

Chapter 28

Nutrition

Lucinda Brown

Chapter 29

Urinary elimination

Susan Brown

Chapter 30

Bowel elimination

Susan Brown

Chapter 31

Pain management

Yangama Jokwiro

Chapter 32

Sensory abilities

Suzanne McArthur

Chapter 33

Neurological health

Fiona Skene

Chapter 34

Endocrine health

John Elias

Chapter 35

Reproductive health

Christine Baker

Unit 9 - Health Care in Specialised Practice areas

Chapter 36

Palliative care

Jacqui Allen

Chapter 37

Mental Health

Finbar Hopkins

Chapter 38

Rehabilitation nursing

Kate Stainton

Chapter 39

Behavioural and social aspects of disability

Trevor Skerry

Chapter 40

Acute Care NEW

Michelle Hall

Chapter 41

Perioperative nursing

Karen Stilo

Chapter 42

Emergency care

Jen Jennings

Chapter 43

Maternal and newborn care

Kate Stainton

Chapter 44

Community based care

Anne Moates

Chapter 45

Rural and remote Care NEW

Robyn Williams

Details

No. of pages:
1104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729581141
eBook ISBN:
9780729583176

About the Author

Gabby Koutoukidis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria

Gabby Koutoukidis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria

Kate Stainton

Affiliations and Expertise

Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Jodie Hughson

Affiliations and Expertise

Quality and Risk Manager, Healthcare Australia, QLD, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.