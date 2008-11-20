Tabbner's Nursing Care - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729538572, 9780729578578

Tabbner's Nursing Care

5th Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Gabby Koutoukidis Gabby Koutoukidis Kate Stainton Jodie Hughson Rita Funnell Gabby Koutoukidis Karen Lawrence
eBook ISBN: 9780729578578
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 20th November 2008
Description

A vital member of the health care team, the contemporary enrolled nurse faces increasing challenges and an increasing level of responsibility. Written specifically for Australian and New Zealand enrolled nurse students, this long awaited new edition reflects the changes and challenges in contemporary enrolled nurse practice as well as the additions and modifications that are occurring in nursing curricula. Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice 5th edition has been written, reviewed and edited by the people who educate the enrolled nurse and continues to provide enrolled nurse students with the most comprehensive resource available.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
9780729578578
About the Author

Gabby Koutoukidis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria

Kate Stainton

Affiliations and Expertise

Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Jodie Hughson

Affiliations and Expertise

Quality and Risk Manager, Healthcare Australia, QLD, Australia

Rita Funnell

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Services Unit, Victoria University of Technology, VIC, Australia

Karen Lawrence

Affiliations and Expertise

Acute Care Lecturer, Victoria University of Technology, VIC, Australia

