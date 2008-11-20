Tabbner's Nursing Care
5th Edition
Theory and Practice
A vital member of the health care team, the contemporary enrolled nurse faces increasing challenges and an increasing level of responsibility. Written specifically for Australian and New Zealand enrolled nurse students, this long awaited new edition reflects the changes and challenges in contemporary enrolled nurse practice as well as the additions and modifications that are occurring in nursing curricula. Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice 5th edition has been written, reviewed and edited by the people who educate the enrolled nurse and continues to provide enrolled nurse students with the most comprehensive resource available.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
- Published:
- 20th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578578
About the Author
Gabby Koutoukidis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria
Kate Stainton
Affiliations and Expertise
Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Jodie Hughson
Affiliations and Expertise
Quality and Risk Manager, Healthcare Australia, QLD, Australia
Rita Funnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Services Unit, Victoria University of Technology, VIC, Australia
Karen Lawrence
Affiliations and Expertise
Acute Care Lecturer, Victoria University of Technology, VIC, Australia