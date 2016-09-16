Tabbner's Nursing Care & Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills value pack
1st Edition
Description
A complete fundamentals of nursing suite written specifically for Diploma of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand. This value pack includes Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e (print and eBook) and Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care and provides a solid foundation of theoretical knowledge and skills for nursing students embarking on an Enrolled Nurse career.
Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e
Reflecting the current issues and scope of practice for Enrolled Nurses in Australia, this new edition focuses on the delivery of person-centred care, emphasises critical thinking throughout and demonstrates the application of the decision-making framework across multiple scenarios.
Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care
The workbook is an indispensable tool that will assist students in mastering the clinical skills required to deliver the highest-quality care.
Specifically developed to support Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e, the workbook features the essential skills that form part of the assessment for Diploma of Nursing students. Based on evidence-based practice, each skill features a step-by-step approach and rationale to help understanding of how and why a skill is performed.
Key Features
- Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e and Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care are directly aligned
- Holistic, person-centred care approach used through-out the textbook to allow students to appreciate the skill and scope required to be a safe and competent Enrolled Nurse
- Includes the decision-making framework for the EN
- Competency checklists feature the Bondy Rating Scale, providing a valuable tool for assessment
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 16th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780729559621
About the Author
Gabby Koutoukidis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria
Kate Stainton
Affiliations and Expertise
Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
Jodie Hughson
Affiliations and Expertise
Quality and Risk Manager, Healthcare Australia, QLD, Australia