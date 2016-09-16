Tabbner's Nursing Care & Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills value pack - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729559621

Tabbner's Nursing Care & Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills value pack

1st Edition

Authors: Gabby Koutoukidis Kate Stainton Jodie Hughson
Book ISBN: 9780729559621
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th September 2016
Description

A complete fundamentals of nursing suite written specifically for Diploma of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand. This value pack includes Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e (print and eBook) and Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care and provides a solid foundation of theoretical knowledge and skills for nursing students embarking on an Enrolled Nurse career.

Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e

Reflecting the current issues and scope of practice for Enrolled Nurses in Australia, this new edition focuses on the delivery of person-centred care, emphasises critical thinking throughout and demonstrates the application of the decision-making framework across multiple scenarios.

Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care

The workbook is an indispensable tool that will assist students in mastering the clinical skills required to deliver the highest-quality care.

Specifically developed to support Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e, the workbook features the essential skills that form part of the assessment for Diploma of Nursing students. Based on evidence-based practice, each skill features a step-by-step approach and rationale to help understanding of how and why a skill is performed.

Key Features

  • Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e and Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care are directly aligned

  • Holistic,  person-centred  care approach  used through-out the textbook to allow students to appreciate the skill and scope  required  to  be  a  safe  and  competent  Enrolled  Nurse

  • Includes the decision-making framework for the EN

  • Competency checklists feature the Bondy Rating Scale, providing a valuable tool for assessment

 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Book ISBN:
9780729559621

About the Author

Gabby Koutoukidis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Health & Community Care, Chisholm Institute, Melbourne, Victoria

Kate Stainton

Affiliations and Expertise

Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Jodie Hughson

Affiliations and Expertise

Quality and Risk Manager, Healthcare Australia, QLD, Australia

