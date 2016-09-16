Tabbner's Nursing Care & Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills value pack

A complete fundamentals of nursing suite written specifically for Diploma of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand. This value pack includes Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e (print and eBook) and Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care and provides a solid foundation of theoretical knowledge and skills for nursing students embarking on an Enrolled Nurse career.



Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e

Reflecting the current issues and scope of practice for Enrolled Nurses in Australia, this new edition focuses on the delivery of person-centred care, emphasises critical thinking throughout and demonstrates the application of the decision-making framework across multiple scenarios.

Essential Enrolled Nursing Skills for Person-Centred Care



The workbook is an indispensable tool that will assist students in mastering the clinical skills required to deliver the highest-quality care.

Specifically developed to support Tabbner's Nursing Care: Theory and Practice, 7e, the workbook features the essential skills that form part of the assessment for Diploma of Nursing students. Based on evidence-based practice, each skill features a step-by-step approach and rationale to help understanding of how and why a skill is performed.