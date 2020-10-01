Tabbner's Nursing Care 2 Vol Set

Written by Gabby Koutoukidis and Kate Stainton, Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice 8th edition provides students with the knowledge and skills they will require to ensure safe, quality care across a range of healthcare settings. Updated to reflect the current context and scope of practice for Enrolled Nurses in Australia and New Zealand, the text focuses on the delivery of person-centred care, critical thinking, quality clinical decision making and application of skills.

Now in an easy to handle 2 Volume set the textbook is supported by a skills workbook and online resources to provide students with the information and tools to become competent, confident Enrolled Nurses.