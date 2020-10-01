Tabbner's Nursing Care 2 Vol Set
8th Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Written by Gabby Koutoukidis and Kate Stainton, Tabbner’s Nursing Care: Theory and Practice 8th edition provides students with the knowledge and skills they will require to ensure safe, quality care across a range of healthcare settings. Updated to reflect the current context and scope of practice for Enrolled Nurses in Australia and New Zealand, the text focuses on the delivery of person-centred care, critical thinking, quality clinical decision making and application of skills.
Now in an easy to handle 2 Volume set the textbook is supported by a skills workbook and online resources to provide students with the information and tools to become competent, confident Enrolled Nurses.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Unit 1 - The evolution of the nursing profession
1. Nursing: the evolution of a profession
2. Professional nursing practice: legal and ethical frameworks
3. Nursing research and evidence-based practice
Unit 2 - The contemporary healthcare environment
4. Australia’s health care delivery system
5. Nursing informatics and technology in healthcare
6. Health information: nursing documentation and clinical handover
7. Understanding and promoting health
8. Quality and safety in healthcare
9. Communication and nursing practice
10. Models of nursing care, management and leadership
Unit 3 - Health beliefs, cultural diversity and safety
11. Cultural competence and safety
12. Australian Indigenous health
Unit 4 - Nursing care throughout the life span
13. Nursing access across the lifespan: conception to late childhood
14. Nursing access across the lifespan: late childhood to adolescence
15. Nursing access across the lifespan: younger adulthood to older adult
16. Nursing access across the lifespan: older adult
Unit 5 - Critical thinking and reflective practice
17. Critical thinking, problem based learning and reflective practice in nursing care
18. Nursing process: Framework
Unit 6 - Health Assessment
19. Health assessment frameworks: initial and ongoing
20. Vital sign assessment
21. Admission, transfer and discharge process
Unit 7 - Basic health care needs
22. Infection prevention and control
23. Maintenance of health: hygiene and comfort care
24. Medication administration and monitoring
Volume 2
Unit 8 - Health promotion and psychosocial and physiological nursing care
25. Nursing care of an individual: cardiovascular and respiratory
26. Nursing care of an individual: fluid and electrolyte homeostasis
27. Promotion of health and wellbeing: rest and sleep
28. Promotion of health and wellbeing: movement and exercise
29. Maintaining and promoting skin integrity and wound care
30. Promotion of health and wellbeing: nutrition
31. Nursing care: urinary elimination and continence
32. Nursing care: bowel elimination and continence
33. Nursing assessment and management of pain
34. Nursing assessment and management of sensory health
35. Nursing assessment and management of neurological health
36. Nursing assessment and management of endocrine health
37. Nursing assessment and management of reproductive health
Unit 9 - Healthcare in specialised practice areas
38. Nursing care in palliation
39. Mental health and mental illness
40. Nursing care in rehabilitation
41. Nursing care: chronic illness and disability
42. Nursing in the acute care environment
43. Nursing in the perioperative care environment
44. Nursing in the emergency care environment
45. Nursing care: maternal and newborn
46. Nursing in the community
47. Nursing care in rural and remote areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543316
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543361
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587846
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587839
About the Editors
Gabrielle Koutoukidis
Kate Stainton
Affiliations and Expertise
Teacher, Ageing, Disabilities & Nursing, TAFE NSW Hunter Institute, Newcastle; RN/RM, Newcastle Private Hospital, Newcastle, NSW, Australia
