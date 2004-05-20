T Cell Subsets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224838, 9780080551951

T Cell Subsets, Volume 83

1st Edition

Cellular Selection, Commitment and Identity

Serial Editors: Frederick Alt
Serial Volume Editors: H. Cantor Laurie Glimcher
eBook ISBN: 9780080551951
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224838
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th May 2004
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

Lineage Commitment and Developmental Plasticity in Early Lymphoid Progenitor Subsets The CD4/CD8 Lineage Choice: New Insights into Epigenetic Regulation During T Cell Development CD4/CD8 Coreceptors in Thymocyte Development, Selection, and Lineage Commitment: Analysis of the CD4/CD8 Lineage Decision Development and Function of T Helper 1 Cells Th2 cells: Orchestrating Barrier Immunity Generation, Maintenance, and Function of Memory T. Cells An Integrated Model of Immunoregulation Mediated by Regulatory T Cell Subsets

Description

This first thematic issue, of the Advances in Immunology series, highlights the remarkable new insights into the mechanisms that govern development and function of T cell lineages. Recent developments in the understanding of the genetic and epigenetic mechanisms that regulate development of the two major T cell lineages will have a fundamental impact on a number of research fields -immunology, cell biology, hematology and stem cell research. All of these groups have a vested interest in comprehending issues such as stem cell self renewal, progenitor plasticity, lineage commitment and cellular identity. Immunologists have a special interest in the mechanisms that allow selection of a T cell repertoire whose members integrate genetic information for T cell receptor, co-receptor and specialized immunologic function, since this process lies at the core of adaptive immunity.

T Cell Subsets is a timely and invaluable review for immunologists, cell biologists hematologists and stem cell researchers

Readership

Immunologists and infectious disease researchers

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080551951
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120224838

About the Serial Editors

Frederick Alt Serial Editor

Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

H. Cantor Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dana Farber Cancer Institution, Boston, Massachussetts, U.S.A.

Laurie Glimcher Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, Massachussetts, U.S.A.

