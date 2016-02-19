T–cell Activation in Health and Disease
1st Edition
Disorders of Immune Regulation Infection and Autoimmunity: Papers from an International Meeting in Oxford, UK, in September 1988
Description
T-cell Activation in Health and Disease is a collection of papers presented at the "T-cell Activation in Health and Disease—Disorders of Immune Regulation—Infection and Autoimmunity" workshop held in Oxford on September 25-29, 1988. This book discusses the progress occurring in T-cell immunity research. One paper discusses the effects of two interaction clones of T-cells that can define the T-cell immunoregulatory network. Another paper discusses the relationship between connectivity and tolerance of the immune network. This paper then suggests the possibility that autoimmunity arises because self-reactive clones are inadequately connected to the network. Another paper reviews the cell-mediated responses in the synovial fluids, as well as the interaction of rheumatoid arthritis synovial fluid dendritic cells and T lymphocytes. The book also examines why attempts for protective immunity to the HIV virus have not been successful. One article then discusses the goals of immunologic intervention in autoimmune disease by using an approach involving the cellular and cytokine targets and their deployment. This text can prove significant for scientists in the field of pharmacology, cellular biology, and researchers in the field of immunology and infectious diseases.
Table of Contents
Introduction
T-cell Clone Anticlone Interactions. Effects on Suppressor and Helper Activities
The Relationship Between Connectivity and Tolerance as Revealed by Computer Simulation of the Immune Network: Some Lessons for an Understanding of Autoimmunity
Subsets of Rat CD4+ T Cells Express Different Variants of the Leukocyte-common Antigen: Functions and Developmental Relationships of the Subsets
Cells in Health and Disease
Antigen Processing: Current Issues, Exceptional Cases (Thy 1 Alloantigen, MHC Class-II-Restricted Cytolytic T Cells), and Implications for Vaccine Development
Two Distinct Mechanisms for Interleukin-2 Gene Expression in Human T Lymphocytes
The 4F2 Heavy Chain Gene: a Molecular Model of Inducible Gene Expression in Human T Cells
The Importance of the Crystalline Surface Layer Protein Antigens of Rickettsiae in T-cell Immunity
The Mycobacterial Groel Stress Protein: a Common Target of T-cell Recognition in Infection and Autoimmunity
T-Cell Reactivity in Myasthenia Gravis
Cloning and Characterization of Genes Coding for Turn" Transplantation Antigens
The Role of Class II Major Histocompatibility Complex Antigens in Autoimmune Diabetes: Animal Models
Functional and Phenotypic Properties of T-cell Clones which Regulate IgE Synthesis
Role of Interleukin-4 in T-cell Ontogeny: Changes in Cell Surface Phenotype and Lymphokine Production of Immature Thymocytes after Culture with Interleukin-4 and Phorbol Ester
Early Events in Lymphopoiesis: the Role of Interleukins 1 and 7
Inappropriate Expression of HLA Class II Molecules in Endocrine Epithelial Cells: The Phenomenon, the New Experimental Data and Comparison with Animal Models
Intrathyroidal Cytokine Production in Thyroid Disease
Cytokine Production in Culture by Cells Isolated from the Synovial Membrane
Virus-induced Autoimmunity: Molecular Mimicry as a Route to Autoimmune Disease
Molecular Dissection of an Antigen-specific Immune Response
Frequency of VH-gene Utilization in Human EBV-transformed B-cell Lines: The Most JH-proximal VH Segment Encodes Autoantibodies
A Role for MHC Class II Antigens in B-Cell Activation
Are Ly-1 B Cells Important in Autoimmune Disease?
'Fetal-type' B and T Lymphocytes in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Primary Sjogren's Syndrome
Limitations of the Anti-idiotype Strategy for an HIV Vaccine
Helper T-cell Determinants in Vaccine Design
The Goals of Immunologic Intervention in Autoimmune Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275581