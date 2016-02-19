T-cell Activation in Health and Disease is a collection of papers presented at the "T-cell Activation in Health and Disease—Disorders of Immune Regulation—Infection and Autoimmunity" workshop held in Oxford on September 25-29, 1988. This book discusses the progress occurring in T-cell immunity research. One paper discusses the effects of two interaction clones of T-cells that can define the T-cell immunoregulatory network. Another paper discusses the relationship between connectivity and tolerance of the immune network. This paper then suggests the possibility that autoimmunity arises because self-reactive clones are inadequately connected to the network. Another paper reviews the cell-mediated responses in the synovial fluids, as well as the interaction of rheumatoid arthritis synovial fluid dendritic cells and T lymphocytes. The book also examines why attempts for protective immunity to the HIV virus have not been successful. One article then discusses the goals of immunologic intervention in autoimmune disease by using an approach involving the cellular and cytokine targets and their deployment. This text can prove significant for scientists in the field of pharmacology, cellular biology, and researchers in the field of immunology and infectious diseases.

Table of Contents



Introduction

T-cell Clone Anticlone Interactions. Effects on Suppressor and Helper Activities

The Relationship Between Connectivity and Tolerance as Revealed by Computer Simulation of the Immune Network: Some Lessons for an Understanding of Autoimmunity

Subsets of Rat CD4+ T Cells Express Different Variants of the Leukocyte-common Antigen: Functions and Developmental Relationships of the Subsets

Cells in Health and Disease

Antigen Processing: Current Issues, Exceptional Cases (Thy 1 Alloantigen, MHC Class-II-Restricted Cytolytic T Cells), and Implications for Vaccine Development

Two Distinct Mechanisms for Interleukin-2 Gene Expression in Human T Lymphocytes

The 4F2 Heavy Chain Gene: a Molecular Model of Inducible Gene Expression in Human T Cells

The Importance of the Crystalline Surface Layer Protein Antigens of Rickettsiae in T-cell Immunity

The Mycobacterial Groel Stress Protein: a Common Target of T-cell Recognition in Infection and Autoimmunity

T-Cell Reactivity in Myasthenia Gravis

Cloning and Characterization of Genes Coding for Turn" Transplantation Antigens

The Role of Class II Major Histocompatibility Complex Antigens in Autoimmune Diabetes: Animal Models

Functional and Phenotypic Properties of T-cell Clones which Regulate IgE Synthesis

Role of Interleukin-4 in T-cell Ontogeny: Changes in Cell Surface Phenotype and Lymphokine Production of Immature Thymocytes after Culture with Interleukin-4 and Phorbol Ester

Early Events in Lymphopoiesis: the Role of Interleukins 1 and 7

Inappropriate Expression of HLA Class II Molecules in Endocrine Epithelial Cells: The Phenomenon, the New Experimental Data and Comparison with Animal Models

Intrathyroidal Cytokine Production in Thyroid Disease

Cytokine Production in Culture by Cells Isolated from the Synovial Membrane

Virus-induced Autoimmunity: Molecular Mimicry as a Route to Autoimmune Disease

Molecular Dissection of an Antigen-specific Immune Response

Frequency of VH-gene Utilization in Human EBV-transformed B-cell Lines: The Most JH-proximal VH Segment Encodes Autoantibodies

A Role for MHC Class II Antigens in B-Cell Activation

Are Ly-1 B Cells Important in Autoimmune Disease?

'Fetal-type' B and T Lymphocytes in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Primary Sjogren's Syndrome

Limitations of the Anti-idiotype Strategy for an HIV Vaccine

Helper T-cell Determinants in Vaccine Design

The Goals of Immunologic Intervention in Autoimmune Disease

