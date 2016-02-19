T and B Lymphocytes: Recognition and Function
1st Edition
T and B Lymphocytes: Recognition and Function is the 16th volume of the 1979 ICN-UCLA Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology. This book is organized into seven sections, encompassing 74 chapters that summarize molecular level progress in the field of immunobiology. It emphasizes cell membrane, techniques developed for its analysis, and varied products of the major histocompatibility complex, as well as other receptors on cells of the immune system.
The book starts by describing two approaches for molecular association evaluation. First is the use of artificial membranes or lipid vesicles for the incorporation of antigens for recognition by T-lymphocytes both at the afferent and efferent levels. Second is the chemical crosslinking of cell surface components with a variety of different crosslinking reagents. This is followed by a discussion on the molecular nature of a T-cell receptor that provides insights of the target(s) recognized by T-lymphocytes. Several chapters discuss data dealing with the issue of the apparent differential recognition by T- and B-cells while both use the same VH genes. Antiidiotypic sera, together with the activity of ""regulator"" T-cells, are also discussed, with regard to their role in networks of regulation of the immune response. This book presents works demonstrating that human T-lymphocytes can also be cloned and both noncytotoxic proliferating T-lymphocytes and Tc can be so obtained. This is along with the continuing studies regarding heterogenity of B-lymphocytes as well as macrophages. Part V focuses on the interaction between lymphocyte and virus and molecular modifications of viral-infected cells. The subsequent section deals with recognition, reactivities, and function of T- and B-lymphocytes. Considerable chapters in this section discuss T-cell cytotoxicity, dichotomy of MHC control over anti H-Y cytotoxic T-cell responses, mouse alloantibodies, and mixed lymphocyte reactions. The concluding part describes immunological tools, such as synthetic membranes and cloned T-cells with biological function.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Structure of the MHC and Gene Structure
A. Structure of the Molecular Products of the MHC
1. Role of the Structure of the Plasma Membrane's Cytoplasmic Face in Lymphocyte Function 1
2. Ia Antigen Cross-reactions between Species
3. Evidence That More than One Gene Locus Controls Expression of Human B-Cell Alloantigens 4. Structural Analysis of the I-A and I-E/C Alloantigens
5. H-2b Structure on Mouse Leukemia Cells
6. Workshop Summary: Chemistry of MHC Products
B. Origin of Antibody Diversity
7. Genetic Mechanisms of Antibody Diversity in Balb/c Kappa Variable
Regions
8. Workshop Summary: Origin of Antibody Diversity
C. T- and B-Cell Markers and Differentiations
9. Development of T-Cells in the Mouse
10. T-Cell-Specific Murine Ia Antigens: Serology of I-J and I-E Subregion Specificities
11. B-Cell Lymphoma Lines as Potential Models for the Study of B-Cell Subpopulations
12. Characterization of a Non-H-2 Linked Gene Cluster Coding for the Murine B-Cell Alloantigens Lyb-2, Lyb-4, and Lyb-6
13. Workshop Summary: Markers of T- and B-Cell Differentiation
II. Trigerring and Tolerance Via Receptor Interactions
A. Early events in Lymphocyte Activation
14. Biochemistry of Lymphocyte Communication
15. Mechanism of Surface Membrane Expression in Murine B-Lymphocyte Cell Lines
16. Antibody Affinity in CBA/N Mice
B. Role of Surface Immunoglobulin and of Antigen Receptors with B-Cell Triggering and Tolerance
17. Possible Antigen Specific T-Cell Help in Pokeweed Mitogen Stimulated Human Peripheral Blood Cell Cultures
18. Induction of T-Cell Proliferation by Antisera to the T-Cell Surface
19. Workshop Summary: Early Events, Triggering, and Tolerance
C. Role of Antigen Binding Cells in the Immune Response
20. Antigen-Driven Alteration in Surface Ig Isotypes on Antigen-Binding Cells
21. High Frequency of Specific Antigen Binding Cells in Protein Antigen Stimulated Lymph Nodes
22. Workshop Summary: Role of the Antigen-Binding Cell in Immune Responses
D. Self Tolerance and Autoimmunity
23. Restraints on Current Concepts of Self-Tolerance
24. Evidence for Irreversible Inactivation of B-Lymphocytes in Tolerance to T-Dependent Antigens
25. Suppressor Mechanisms in Tissue Transplantation Tolerance following Total Lymphoid Irradiation (TLI)
26. Genetic Control of Experimental Autoimmune Myasthenia Gravis in Mice
27. Workshop Summary: Discrimination between Self and Nonself
III. Role of Macrophages in the Immune Response
28. Ir Gene Complementation in the Murine T-Lymphocyte Proliferative Response
29. Murine Macrophage-Lymphocyte Binding-Separation of B-Cell Subsets on Macrophage Monolayers
30. Workshop Summary: Role of Macrophages in the Initiation and Regulation of the Immune Response
IV. Cell-Cell Interactions: Genetics and Mediators
A. Cell-Cell Recognition and Regulation
31. Workshop Summary: Helper and Suppressor Epitopes
32. Multiple MHC Loci Controlling Lymphocyte Interactions
33. Effective Suppression of Hapten-Specific Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity (DTH) Responses in Mice by Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies
34. Allohelp to H-2K Appears to Depend Only on a Mature LY123 T-Cell
35. T-Cell Recognition of Syngeneic and Allogeneic H-2 Determinants
36. Workshop Summary: Cell-Cell Recognition and Regulation
B. Mediators of Cell-Cell Interactions
37. On the Nature of Specific Factors and the Integration of Their Signals by Macrophages
38. Antigen and Receptor Stimulated Regulation. The Relationship of Idiotype and MHC Products to Regulatory Networks
39. Two T-Cell Signals Are Required for the B-Cell Response to Protein-Bound Antigens
40. Helper T-Cells Expressing an I-J Subregion Gene Product
41. Purification and B-Cell Triggering Properties of Antigen Specific T-Cell Derived Helper Factors
42. Workshop Summary: Mediators of Cell-Cell Interactions
C. Network of Regulation
43. What Is the Nature of the Antigenic Complex Recognized by T-Lymphocytes?
44. Idiotype and Antigenic Specificity of Th , Ts , and B-Cells Induced by Hen Egg-White Lysozyme
45. Cellular Basis of the Regulation of Production of Anti-TNP Antibodies Carrying MOPC460 Idiotype
46. Workshop Summary: Network of Regulation Constantin Bona and Alfred Nisonoff
D. Antigen-Binding Receptors
47. Specific Autoimmunity during the Immune Response: Idiotypes and Antigen-Binding Specificity of Antibodies and T-Cell Receptors
48. Isolation and Preliminary Characterization of Hapten Reactive Molecules from Affinity-Enriched Azobenzenearsonate-Specific T-Cells
49. Specific Target Cell Lysis by Supernatants Derived from Alloimmune Murine Cytotoxic T-Lymphocytes: Possible Role of a Lymphotoxin-T-Cell Receptor Complex
50. Workshop Summary: Molecular and Cellular Characterization of Antigen-Binding Receptors
V. Virus-Lymphocyte Interrelationship
A. Lymphocyte-Virus Interaction
51. Molecular Modifications in VSV-Infected Cells
52. Altered Expression of T-Lymphoid Cell Surface Antigens Associated with Viral Infection
B. Learning of H-2 Restriction
53. MHC-Restriction and Differentiation of T-Cells
54. H-2 Linked Resistance to Spontaneous AKR Leukemia: A Mechanism
55. Workshop Summary: Learning of H-2 Restriction and Lymphocyte-Virus Interactions
VI. Lymphocyte Recognition and Function
A. Genetics of Cell-Cell Interaction with Cell-Mediated Lympholysis
56. T-Lymphocyte Reactivities to Alio- and Altered-Self Antigens
57. T-Cell Cytotoxicity in Mice Elicited by Immunization with Syngeneic Tumor Cells Induced by Different Strains of Mouse Leukemia Viruses
58. Dichotomy of MHC Control Over Anti-H-Y Cytotoxic T-Cell Responses
59. Mouse Alloantibodies which Block CML by Reacting with Killer Cells
60. Workshop Summary: Genetics and Cell Interactions in Cell-mediated Lympholysis
B. Mixed Lymphocyte Reaction
61. Hybrid I Region Antigens and I Region Restriction of Recognition in MLR
62. Specific Killer and Specific and Nonspecific Supressor Activities Induced in a Primary MLC Are Mediated by Distinct T-Cell Sets
63. Workshop Summary: Mixed Lymphocyte Reactions
VII. New Tools in Immunology
A. Synthetic Membranes as Models for Immunological Recognition and Function
64. Modulation of Tumor Cell Membranes with Lipophilic Haptens: An Approach to Modifying Tumor Immunogenicity
65. Induction of Virus-Specific H-2 Restricted Murine CTL by Liposomes
66. Interaction of Lipid Vesicles Containing H-2 Antigens with Alloantibody and with Alloimmune Cytotoxic T-Lymphocytes
67. Workshop Summary: Synthetic Membranes as Markers for Immunological Recognition and Function
B. Cloning of T-Cells with Biological Function
68. T-Cell Growth Factor Dependent Restoration of Nude Mouse T-Cell Mitogenesis and Alloantigen Reactivity
69. Functional Specificity of a Permanent T-Cell Line
C. Hybridomas with Biological Function
70. The Establishment of T-Cell Hybridomas with Specific Suppressive Function
71. Murine Cytolytic T-Cell Lines: Stability of Functional Phenotype and Expression of Cell Surface Markers
72. Induction of Continuous Cytotoxic T-Cell Lines to Syngeneic Plasmacytoma Antigens
73. Workshop Summary: T and B Cell Hybrids-I. T-Cell Hybrids
74. Workshop Summary: T and B Cell Hybrids-II. B-Cell Hybrids
Index
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142847