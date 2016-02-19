T and B Lymphocytes: Recognition and Function is the 16th volume of the 1979 ICN-UCLA Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology. This book is organized into seven sections, encompassing 74 chapters that summarize molecular level progress in the field of immunobiology. It emphasizes cell membrane, techniques developed for its analysis, and varied products of the major histocompatibility complex, as well as other receptors on cells of the immune system. The book starts by describing two approaches for molecular association evaluation. First is the use of artificial membranes or lipid vesicles for the incorporation of antigens for recognition by T-lymphocytes both at the afferent and efferent levels. Second is the chemical crosslinking of cell surface components with a variety of different crosslinking reagents. This is followed by a discussion on the molecular nature of a T-cell receptor that provides insights of the target(s) recognized by T-lymphocytes. Several chapters discuss data dealing with the issue of the apparent differential recognition by T- and B-cells while both use the same VH genes. Antiidiotypic sera, together with the activity of ""regulator"" T-cells, are also discussed, with regard to their role in networks of regulation of the immune response. This book presents works demonstrating that human T-lymphocytes can also be cloned and both noncytotoxic proliferating T-lymphocytes and Tc can be so obtained. This is along with the continuing studies regarding heterogenity of B-lymphocytes as well as macrophages. Part V focuses on the interaction between lymphocyte and virus and molecular modifications of viral-infected cells. The subsequent section deals with recognition, reactivities, and function of T- and B-lymphocytes. Considerable chapters in this section discuss T-cell cytotoxicity, dichotomy of MHC control over anti H-Y cytotoxic T-cell responses, mouse alloantibodies, and mixed lymphocyte reactions. The concluding part describes immunological tools, such as synthetic membranes and cloned T-cells with biological function.

I. Structure of the MHC and Gene Structure

A. Structure of the Molecular Products of the MHC

1. Role of the Structure of the Plasma Membrane's Cytoplasmic Face in Lymphocyte Function 1

2. Ia Antigen Cross-reactions between Species

3. Evidence That More than One Gene Locus Controls Expression of Human B-Cell Alloantigens 4. Structural Analysis of the I-A and I-E/C Alloantigens

5. H-2b Structure on Mouse Leukemia Cells

6. Workshop Summary: Chemistry of MHC Products

B. Origin of Antibody Diversity

7. Genetic Mechanisms of Antibody Diversity in Balb/c Kappa Variable

Regions

8. Workshop Summary: Origin of Antibody Diversity

C. T- and B-Cell Markers and Differentiations

9. Development of T-Cells in the Mouse

10. T-Cell-Specific Murine Ia Antigens: Serology of I-J and I-E Subregion Specificities

11. B-Cell Lymphoma Lines as Potential Models for the Study of B-Cell Subpopulations

12. Characterization of a Non-H-2 Linked Gene Cluster Coding for the Murine B-Cell Alloantigens Lyb-2, Lyb-4, and Lyb-6

13. Workshop Summary: Markers of T- and B-Cell Differentiation

II. Trigerring and Tolerance Via Receptor Interactions

A. Early events in Lymphocyte Activation

14. Biochemistry of Lymphocyte Communication

15. Mechanism of Surface Membrane Expression in Murine B-Lymphocyte Cell Lines

16. Antibody Affinity in CBA/N Mice

B. Role of Surface Immunoglobulin and of Antigen Receptors with B-Cell Triggering and Tolerance

17. Possible Antigen Specific T-Cell Help in Pokeweed Mitogen Stimulated Human Peripheral Blood Cell Cultures

18. Induction of T-Cell Proliferation by Antisera to the T-Cell Surface

19. Workshop Summary: Early Events, Triggering, and Tolerance

C. Role of Antigen Binding Cells in the Immune Response

20. Antigen-Driven Alteration in Surface Ig Isotypes on Antigen-Binding Cells

21. High Frequency of Specific Antigen Binding Cells in Protein Antigen Stimulated Lymph Nodes

22. Workshop Summary: Role of the Antigen-Binding Cell in Immune Responses

D. Self Tolerance and Autoimmunity

23. Restraints on Current Concepts of Self-Tolerance

24. Evidence for Irreversible Inactivation of B-Lymphocytes in Tolerance to T-Dependent Antigens

25. Suppressor Mechanisms in Tissue Transplantation Tolerance following Total Lymphoid Irradiation (TLI)

26. Genetic Control of Experimental Autoimmune Myasthenia Gravis in Mice

27. Workshop Summary: Discrimination between Self and Nonself

III. Role of Macrophages in the Immune Response

28. Ir Gene Complementation in the Murine T-Lymphocyte Proliferative Response

29. Murine Macrophage-Lymphocyte Binding-Separation of B-Cell Subsets on Macrophage Monolayers

30. Workshop Summary: Role of Macrophages in the Initiation and Regulation of the Immune Response

IV. Cell-Cell Interactions: Genetics and Mediators

A. Cell-Cell Recognition and Regulation

31. Workshop Summary: Helper and Suppressor Epitopes

32. Multiple MHC Loci Controlling Lymphocyte Interactions

33. Effective Suppression of Hapten-Specific Delayed-Type Hypersensitivity (DTH) Responses in Mice by Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies

34. Allohelp to H-2K Appears to Depend Only on a Mature LY123 T-Cell

35. T-Cell Recognition of Syngeneic and Allogeneic H-2 Determinants

36. Workshop Summary: Cell-Cell Recognition and Regulation

B. Mediators of Cell-Cell Interactions

37. On the Nature of Specific Factors and the Integration of Their Signals by Macrophages

38. Antigen and Receptor Stimulated Regulation. The Relationship of Idiotype and MHC Products to Regulatory Networks

39. Two T-Cell Signals Are Required for the B-Cell Response to Protein-Bound Antigens

40. Helper T-Cells Expressing an I-J Subregion Gene Product

41. Purification and B-Cell Triggering Properties of Antigen Specific T-Cell Derived Helper Factors

42. Workshop Summary: Mediators of Cell-Cell Interactions

C. Network of Regulation

43. What Is the Nature of the Antigenic Complex Recognized by T-Lymphocytes?

44. Idiotype and Antigenic Specificity of Th , Ts , and B-Cells Induced by Hen Egg-White Lysozyme

45. Cellular Basis of the Regulation of Production of Anti-TNP Antibodies Carrying MOPC460 Idiotype

46. Workshop Summary: Network of Regulation Constantin Bona and Alfred Nisonoff

D. Antigen-Binding Receptors

47. Specific Autoimmunity during the Immune Response: Idiotypes and Antigen-Binding Specificity of Antibodies and T-Cell Receptors

48. Isolation and Preliminary Characterization of Hapten Reactive Molecules from Affinity-Enriched Azobenzenearsonate-Specific T-Cells

49. Specific Target Cell Lysis by Supernatants Derived from Alloimmune Murine Cytotoxic T-Lymphocytes: Possible Role of a Lymphotoxin-T-Cell Receptor Complex

50. Workshop Summary: Molecular and Cellular Characterization of Antigen-Binding Receptors

V. Virus-Lymphocyte Interrelationship

A. Lymphocyte-Virus Interaction

51. Molecular Modifications in VSV-Infected Cells

52. Altered Expression of T-Lymphoid Cell Surface Antigens Associated with Viral Infection

B. Learning of H-2 Restriction

53. MHC-Restriction and Differentiation of T-Cells

54. H-2 Linked Resistance to Spontaneous AKR Leukemia: A Mechanism

55. Workshop Summary: Learning of H-2 Restriction and Lymphocyte-Virus Interactions

VI. Lymphocyte Recognition and Function

A. Genetics of Cell-Cell Interaction with Cell-Mediated Lympholysis

56. T-Lymphocyte Reactivities to Alio- and Altered-Self Antigens

57. T-Cell Cytotoxicity in Mice Elicited by Immunization with Syngeneic Tumor Cells Induced by Different Strains of Mouse Leukemia Viruses

58. Dichotomy of MHC Control Over Anti-H-Y Cytotoxic T-Cell Responses

59. Mouse Alloantibodies which Block CML by Reacting with Killer Cells

60. Workshop Summary: Genetics and Cell Interactions in Cell-mediated Lympholysis

B. Mixed Lymphocyte Reaction

61. Hybrid I Region Antigens and I Region Restriction of Recognition in MLR

62. Specific Killer and Specific and Nonspecific Supressor Activities Induced in a Primary MLC Are Mediated by Distinct T-Cell Sets

63. Workshop Summary: Mixed Lymphocyte Reactions

VII. New Tools in Immunology

A. Synthetic Membranes as Models for Immunological Recognition and Function

64. Modulation of Tumor Cell Membranes with Lipophilic Haptens: An Approach to Modifying Tumor Immunogenicity

65. Induction of Virus-Specific H-2 Restricted Murine CTL by Liposomes

66. Interaction of Lipid Vesicles Containing H-2 Antigens with Alloantibody and with Alloimmune Cytotoxic T-Lymphocytes

67. Workshop Summary: Synthetic Membranes as Markers for Immunological Recognition and Function

B. Cloning of T-Cells with Biological Function

68. T-Cell Growth Factor Dependent Restoration of Nude Mouse T-Cell Mitogenesis and Alloantigen Reactivity

69. Functional Specificity of a Permanent T-Cell Line

C. Hybridomas with Biological Function

70. The Establishment of T-Cell Hybridomas with Specific Suppressive Function

71. Murine Cytolytic T-Cell Lines: Stability of Functional Phenotype and Expression of Cell Surface Markers

72. Induction of Continuous Cytotoxic T-Cell Lines to Syngeneic Plasmacytoma Antigens

73. Workshop Summary: T and B Cell Hybrids-I. T-Cell Hybrids

74. Workshop Summary: T and B Cell Hybrids-II. B-Cell Hybrids

