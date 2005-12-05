Systems Thinking
2nd Edition
Managing Chaos and Complexity: A Platform for Designing Business Architecture
Description
The first edition of Systems Thinking was the first book to develop a working concept of systems theory and to deal operationally with systems methodology. The author has been working for the last 5 years to incorporate parallel development in quantum theory, self-organizing systems and complexity theory, the sum of which is included in this new 2nd edition. He has tested these concepts with 200 executive MBA students, and also with Russell Ackoff, one of the founding fathers of systems thinking. Ackoff reported that it was the most comprehensive systems methodology he has seen.
The 2nd edition features the synthesis of holistic thinking (iteration of structure, function and process), operational thinking (understanding chaos and complexity), sociocultural systems (movement toward a predefined order), and interactive design (redesigning the future and inventing ways to bring it about).
Also added are the operational thinking and self-organizing aspect of sociocultural systems, with updates made to the holistic thinking and interactive design parts to incorporate recent new developments.
Key Features
- Cutting edge thinking incorporates the interaction of holistic thinking, operational thinking, sociocultural systems, and interactive design to develop an all inclusive systems methodology
- Companion website built solely to accompany and compliment the new edition available at www.interactdesign.com
- Operational thinking and self organizing aspects of sociocultural systems added anew, with the holistic thinking and interactive design parts updated to incorporate new developments
Readership
Senior executives; Chief Information/Operating Officers and other executives charged with systems management and process improvement. Secondary market: IT/MBA students and academics.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 How the Game Is Evolving Chapter 2 Systems Principles Chapter 3 Systems Dimensions Chapter 4 The Sociocultural Model Chapter 5 Systems Methodology Chapter 6 Formulating the Mess Chapter 7 Designing Business Architecture Chapter 8 The Oneida Nation Chapter 9 Butterworth Health Systems Chapter 10 The Marriott Corporation Chapter 11 Commonwealth Energy Systems Chapter 12 Carrier Corporation Bibliography, Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 5th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750679732
About the Author
Jamshid Gharajedaghi
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO, InteractDesign, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
