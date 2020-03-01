Systems Simulation and Modeling for Cloud Computing and Big Data Applications
Table of Contents
1. Differential Color Harmony: A Robust Approach for Extracting Harmonic Color Features and Perceive Aesthetics in a Large Image Dataset
Tousif Osman, Shahreen Shahjahan Psyche, Tonmoay Deb, Adnan Firoze and Rashedur M. Rahman
2. Physiological Parameter measurement using wearable sensors and Cloud Computing
Anitha Mary, Shobha Mohan, Suganthi Evangeline and K. Rajasekaran
3. Social Media Data Analytics using Feature Engineering
J Anitha, I-Hsien Ting, Akila Agnes S, S. Immanuel Alex Pandian and Belfin R V
4. A Novel Framework for Quality care in Assisting Chronically Impaired Patients with Ubiquitous Computing and Ambient Intelligence Technologies
Kumudha Raimond, Biju Issac, Deva Priya Isravel and Diana Arulkumar
5. Dynamic and static system modelling with simulations of an eco-friendly smart lighting system
Titus Issac, Salaja Silas and Elijah Blessing Rajsingh
6. Predictive analysis of diabetic women patients using R
R.Rifat Ameena and B. Ashadevi
7. IoT Based Smart Mirror for Health Monitoring
Ilango Krishnamurthy, Prabha D and Karthika M S
8. Discovering human influenza virus using ensemble learning
Nandhini M and Vijaya MS
9. Mining and Monitoring Human Activity Patterns in Smart Environment Based Health Care Systems
Nataraj Muthusamy, Shyam Ganesh Ramprakash and Janani Muthusamy Jr.
10. Early Detection of Cognitive Impairment of Elders using Wearable Sensors
S. Meenakshi Ammal and L. S. Jayashree
11. Analysing plant issues by datasets using four-dimensional-principal component analysis algorithm
Kalaiselvi Duraisamy, Kalaiabirami Duraisamy, R Rajkumar, E R. Ahilan, keerthana balamurugan and M Kanimozhi
Systems Simulation and Modelling (SSM) for Cloud Computing and Big Data Applications provides readers with the most current approaches to solving problems through the use of models and simulations. SSM is used in almost every scientific and engineering discipline involving multidisciplinary research. SSM develops frameworks that are applicable across disciplines to develop benchmarking tools that are useful in solutions development. For SSM to grow and continue to develop, modeling theories need to be transformed into consistent frameworks which in turn are implemented into consistent benchmarks. The world is clearly in the era of big data and cloud computing. The challenge for big data is balancing operation and cost tradeoffs by optimizing configurations at both the hardware and software layers to accommodate users’ constraints. Conducting such a study in real time computing environment can be difficult for the following reasons: establishing or renting a large-scale datacenter resource pool, frequently changing experiment configurations in a large-scale real workplace involves a lot of manual configuration, comprising and controlling different types of failure behaviors and benchmarks across heterogeneous software and hardware resource types in a real workplace.
Systems Simulation and Modelling (SSM) for Cloud Computing and Big Data Applications shows you SSM based approaches to performance testing and benchmarking that offer significant advantages. For example, multiple big data and cloud application developers and researchers can perform tests in a controllable and repeatable manner. Fired by the need to analyze the performance of different big data processing and cloud frameworks, researchers have introduced several benchmarks, including BigDataBench, BigBench, HiBench, PigMix, CloudSuite and GridMix, which are covered in this book. Despite the substantial progress, the research community still needs a holistic comprehensive big data and cloud simulation platform for different applications, covered in Systems Simulation and Modelling (SSM) for Cloud Computing and Big Data Applications.
- Examines the methodology and requirements of benchmarking big data and cloud computing tools, advances in big data frameworks and benchmarks for large-scale data analytics, and frameworks for benchmarking and predictive analytics in big data deployment
- Discusses applications using big data benchmarks such as BigDataBench, BigBench, HiBench, MapReduce, HPCC, ECL, HOBBIT, GridMix and PigMix, and applications using big data frameworks such as Hadoop, Spark, Samza, Flink and SQL frameworks
- Covers development of big data benchmarks to evaluate workloads in state-of-the-practice heterogeneous hardware platforms, advances in modelling and simulation tools for performance evaluation, security problems and scalable cloud computing environments, and cloud computing simulators based on both software and hardware
Systems designers, biomedical engineers, biomedical researchers and policy makers in health care and medicine
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197790
Dinesh Peter Editor
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Sciences Technology, Karunya University, India
Steven Fernandes Editor
Post-Doctoral Research, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Alabama at Birmingham, USA
Ph.D. in Computer Vision & Machine Learning, Karunya University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
Post-Doctoral Researcher, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Alabama at Birmingham, United States.