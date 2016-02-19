Systems Research in Health Care, Biocybernetics and Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080272016, 9781483190051

Systems Research in Health Care, Biocybernetics and Ecology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Congress on Applied Systems Research and Cybernetics

Editors: G.E. Lasker
eBook ISBN: 9781483190051
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 446
Description

Applied Systems and Cybernetics, Volume IV: Systems Research in Health Care, Biocybernetics and Ecology documents the proceedings of the International Congress on Applied Systems Research and Cybernetics. This volume compiles papers that present several concepts of health care and reflect thinking in this field. This book introduces various health care systems and models, and then tackles some issues on managing the long-term health care facility. A special information system for public health is also described in this volume. This text will be invaluable to those interested in systems research and its applications to a variety of fields, including health care.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Alphabetical Listing of Authors

Index of Major Subject Areas

I. Health Care Concepts

The Concept of Health

Communicative Interaction and its Development: An organismic Developmental Approach to "Doctor-Patient" Interaction

Planning with Patients: A Feedback Loop Engendering Health

From Medical Practice to Self-Services for Health Maintenance: The Impact of Systems Thinking

RX: A Systematic Medical Ethics-STAT!

II. Health Care Systems and Models

Emerging Systems of Health Care

Managing the Long-Term Care Facility: A Contingency Model

A Social Systems Model for the Utilization of Social Workers Within the Health Field

SITIS: An Information System for Public Health: The Tuberculosis Case

A Maintenance Policy Model for Artificial Heart Pacemakers

III. Systems and Cybernetic Models of Nursing

A Systems Model of Nursing Care and Its Effect on Quality of Human Life

Update of General Systems Theory: A Framework for Nursing

Science of Unitary Man: A Paradigm for Nursing

The Johnson Behavioral System Model for Nursing and the Pursuit of Quality Health Care

Nursing: A Triad of Action Systems

The Hospice of Windsor: A Model of Palliative Care

The Meaning of Health

IV. Health Care Systems Analysis

The Need for Analysis of Modern Technologies for Health Care Prior to Development

Multi-Attribute Utility Index for Children's Health

An Input-Output Approach to Hospital Cost Allocation in New York State

Safety and Efficacy Regulations: Their Impact on the Testing of Consumer Products

V. Systems Research in Medical Diagnostics and Therapy

Approximate Reasoning in Medical Genetics

Application of Statistical Methods to Diagnostic Screening of Patients

A System Design of Clinical Information Processing to Increase Refined Diagnostic and Therapeutic Methods in Surgical Pediatric Work

An Algorithm for the Non-Linear Least-Squares Analysis of the Single Breath Nitrogen Washout Curve

A High Speed Computer Analysis of Ambulatory ECG Tapes

Improving Therapeutic Measurements by a System of Follow-Up Observations

VI. Stress and the Behavioral Aspects of Health

Cybernetic Foundations of Preventive Behavioral Health Science

Strategies for Corporate Stress Management

Investigatory Priorities for Increasing Human Capability of Dealing Positively with Common Stressors of Daily Living

Physical Status and Perceived Health Quality

VII. Computer-aided Analysis and Modeling of Biosystems

Recent Advances in Modeling and Simulation of Spatial Tumor Growth

Computer Assisted Human and Plant Chromosome Karyotyping

Separate or Combined Agonistic-Antagonistic Models. A New Approach to the Optimal Control. Medical Implications

VIII. Systems Research in Biocybernetics

A Probabilistic Model for Neural Path Delay Prediction

Low Level Neural Networks Emulator

Towards a Theory of Visual Processing in Vertebrate Retina

Camera-Computer Simulation of Retinal Processes

Computerized Reconstruction of Contours from Results Obtained from a Model of the Lateral Inhibition in the Retina

Quantitative Verification of a Model of Force Generation in Vertebrate Skeletal Muscles

A Programmable Pressure-Displacement Transducer for Measuring Brain Mechanical Properties In Vivo

Enzyme System Cybernetics

Models for the Control of a Fermentation Process

Identification and Control of a Continuous Culture SCP Fermentation Process

Application of Nonlinear Control Theory to a Fermentation Process

A New Approach to a Problem of Plant Growth

IX. Ecological Systems: Modeling and Simulation

Ecological Reality and Model Validation

Regional Ecosystem Development Models: Implementation and Monitoring

Modeling Ecosystems Subject to Periodic and Sudden Disturbances

Eastern Tropical Pacific Ecosystem Modeling Study

Unified Representation of Biological, Physicochemica1, and Ecological Systems

Interactive Global Modeling Using the Pisces Program

Model of a Biological Waste Water Treatment Plant

Applications of Systems Theory to Ecological Modeling

Environmental Psychology, Ecological Psychology, and the Geometry of Systems

Huxley's Allometric Space for an Ideal Coral Reef or Forest

X. Systems Approach to Environmental Quality

On the Role of Optimization in Environmental Systems Analysis - A Case Study

Comparison of Flow Analysis in Ecosystems and Human Societies

A Systems Approach to Contemporary Agricultural Pest Problems

The Role of Microcomputers in Environmental Management

Environmental Quality: The Relationship Between Valence and Importance Ratings of Environmental Features in American and Australian Samples

XI. Management of Ecological Systems

Uncertainity and Decision-Making in Ecosystem Management

Toward a Rational Management of Western Goal of Mexico Shore Fisheries

A Multiple Objective Decision Process for Environmentally Related Energy Development Decisions

Choosing an Adaptive Yield Policy

XII. Environmental Impact Assessment

Need for Ecological Reassessment

The Role of Ecosystem Analysis in Risk Assessment of Environmental Chemicals

Effects of Competition and Predation on Diversity of Communities

Visual Systems View of Large Scale Environmental Impact from Oil Shale Development in the North American West

About the Editor

G.E. Lasker

