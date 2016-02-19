Systems Research in Health Care, Biocybernetics and Ecology
Applied Systems and Cybernetics, Volume IV: Systems Research in Health Care, Biocybernetics and Ecology documents the proceedings of the International Congress on Applied Systems Research and Cybernetics. This volume compiles papers that present several concepts of health care and reflect thinking in this field. This book introduces various health care systems and models, and then tackles some issues on managing the long-term health care facility. A special information system for public health is also described in this volume. This text will be invaluable to those interested in systems research and its applications to a variety of fields, including health care.
I. Health Care Concepts
The Concept of Health
Communicative Interaction and its Development: An organismic Developmental Approach to "Doctor-Patient" Interaction
Planning with Patients: A Feedback Loop Engendering Health
From Medical Practice to Self-Services for Health Maintenance: The Impact of Systems Thinking
RX: A Systematic Medical Ethics-STAT!
II. Health Care Systems and Models
Emerging Systems of Health Care
Managing the Long-Term Care Facility: A Contingency Model
A Social Systems Model for the Utilization of Social Workers Within the Health Field
SITIS: An Information System for Public Health: The Tuberculosis Case
A Maintenance Policy Model for Artificial Heart Pacemakers
III. Systems and Cybernetic Models of Nursing
A Systems Model of Nursing Care and Its Effect on Quality of Human Life
Update of General Systems Theory: A Framework for Nursing
Science of Unitary Man: A Paradigm for Nursing
The Johnson Behavioral System Model for Nursing and the Pursuit of Quality Health Care
Nursing: A Triad of Action Systems
The Hospice of Windsor: A Model of Palliative Care
The Meaning of Health
IV. Health Care Systems Analysis
The Need for Analysis of Modern Technologies for Health Care Prior to Development
Multi-Attribute Utility Index for Children's Health
An Input-Output Approach to Hospital Cost Allocation in New York State
Safety and Efficacy Regulations: Their Impact on the Testing of Consumer Products
V. Systems Research in Medical Diagnostics and Therapy
Approximate Reasoning in Medical Genetics
Application of Statistical Methods to Diagnostic Screening of Patients
A System Design of Clinical Information Processing to Increase Refined Diagnostic and Therapeutic Methods in Surgical Pediatric Work
An Algorithm for the Non-Linear Least-Squares Analysis of the Single Breath Nitrogen Washout Curve
A High Speed Computer Analysis of Ambulatory ECG Tapes
Improving Therapeutic Measurements by a System of Follow-Up Observations
VI. Stress and the Behavioral Aspects of Health
Cybernetic Foundations of Preventive Behavioral Health Science
Strategies for Corporate Stress Management
Investigatory Priorities for Increasing Human Capability of Dealing Positively with Common Stressors of Daily Living
Physical Status and Perceived Health Quality
VII. Computer-aided Analysis and Modeling of Biosystems
Recent Advances in Modeling and Simulation of Spatial Tumor Growth
Computer Assisted Human and Plant Chromosome Karyotyping
Separate or Combined Agonistic-Antagonistic Models. A New Approach to the Optimal Control. Medical Implications
VIII. Systems Research in Biocybernetics
A Probabilistic Model for Neural Path Delay Prediction
Low Level Neural Networks Emulator
Towards a Theory of Visual Processing in Vertebrate Retina
Camera-Computer Simulation of Retinal Processes
Computerized Reconstruction of Contours from Results Obtained from a Model of the Lateral Inhibition in the Retina
Quantitative Verification of a Model of Force Generation in Vertebrate Skeletal Muscles
A Programmable Pressure-Displacement Transducer for Measuring Brain Mechanical Properties In Vivo
Enzyme System Cybernetics
Models for the Control of a Fermentation Process
Identification and Control of a Continuous Culture SCP Fermentation Process
Application of Nonlinear Control Theory to a Fermentation Process
A New Approach to a Problem of Plant Growth
IX. Ecological Systems: Modeling and Simulation
Ecological Reality and Model Validation
Regional Ecosystem Development Models: Implementation and Monitoring
Modeling Ecosystems Subject to Periodic and Sudden Disturbances
Eastern Tropical Pacific Ecosystem Modeling Study
Unified Representation of Biological, Physicochemica1, and Ecological Systems
Interactive Global Modeling Using the Pisces Program
Model of a Biological Waste Water Treatment Plant
Applications of Systems Theory to Ecological Modeling
Environmental Psychology, Ecological Psychology, and the Geometry of Systems
Huxley's Allometric Space for an Ideal Coral Reef or Forest
X. Systems Approach to Environmental Quality
On the Role of Optimization in Environmental Systems Analysis - A Case Study
Comparison of Flow Analysis in Ecosystems and Human Societies
A Systems Approach to Contemporary Agricultural Pest Problems
The Role of Microcomputers in Environmental Management
Environmental Quality: The Relationship Between Valence and Importance Ratings of Environmental Features in American and Australian Samples
XI. Management of Ecological Systems
Uncertainity and Decision-Making in Ecosystem Management
Toward a Rational Management of Western Goal of Mexico Shore Fisheries
A Multiple Objective Decision Process for Environmentally Related Energy Development Decisions
Choosing an Adaptive Yield Policy
XII. Environmental Impact Assessment
Need for Ecological Reassessment
The Role of Ecosystem Analysis in Risk Assessment of Environmental Chemicals
Effects of Competition and Predation on Diversity of Communities
Visual Systems View of Large Scale Environmental Impact from Oil Shale Development in the North American West
