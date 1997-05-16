Systems, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762301188, 9780080532639

Systems, Part A

1st Edition

Editors: C. Bondy D. LeRoith
eBook ISBN: 9780080532639
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762301188
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th May 1997
Page Count: 545
Description

This volume deals with some of the multiple systems that growth factors and cytokines affect. The role of growth factors and cytokines on foetal development, in the immune and haemopoietic systems as well as in the skeletal and reproductive systems are covered. Various cancers are examined in a number of the chapters. This is the third and concluding volume of the treatise on growth factors and cytokines in health and disease.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (D. LeRoith and C. Bondy). Growth Factors and Cytokines in the Fetus and Placenta (D.J. Hill and V.K.M. Han). The Immune System: A Functional Perspective (P.J. Morrissey). Growth Factors and Bone (A.M. Delany and E. Canalis). Hematopoiesis: Clinical Application of Colony Stimulating Factors (J.E. Janik and L.L. Miller). Insulin-Like Growth Factor Binding Proteins (D.R. Clemmons). Growth Factors and Cytokines in the Reproductive Tract of Women: Physiology and Pathophysiology (L.C. Giudice, Y.A. Chandrasekher, N.A. Cataldo, T. van Dessel, W. Saleh, O.W.S. Yap, and G.A. Ulaner).

Details

About the Editor

C. Bondy

Affiliations and Expertise

Developmental Endocrinology Branch, NICHD, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

D. LeRoith

Affiliations and Expertise

Diabetes Branch, NIDDK, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

