Systems Neuroscience
1st Edition
Description
Systems Neuroscience is a compilation of interdisciplinary contributions to systems neuroscience — an approach within neuroscience that connects system theory and computer simulation.
The compendium contains papers that discusses and elaborates a diverse range of studies in systems neuroscience. The topics in the book include the psychophysical data on human visual perception and memory, and indicates the value of a top-down analysis in relating quantitative measurements of human behavior to the fine-level analysis of the neurophysiology; computer analysis of a neural model of masking and flicker fusion; studies on the properties of differential equations that represent networks of neurons; the development of an interactive computer graphics language for the simulation of concurrent processes such as those occurring in neural networks; and the data structures for internal representations of spatial dimensions in the brain.
The book will be a good source of valuable insight for neuroscientists.
Table of Contents
Mental Transformations: A Top-Down Analysis
Cortical Development and Perceptual Invariance
A Neural Model for the Handling of Phenomena Associated with Trains of Light Stimuli: An Updated Version to Fit Fusion Data
A Mathematical Approach to Neural Systems
Competition and Cooperation in Neural Nets
The Amygdaloid Kindling Phenomenon: A Tentative Model
Two Time-Domain Oscillatory Brain Models for Psychologists
Some Design Criteria for the CORETEX Language
Motivational Learning of Spatial Behavior
A Model of CA1 Hippocampus as a Spatial Cognitive Map
