Systems Neuroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124918504, 9780323157803

Systems Neuroscience

1st Edition

Editors: David Metzler
eBook ISBN: 9780323157803
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 282
Systems Neuroscience is a compilation of interdisciplinary contributions to systems neuroscience — an approach within neuroscience that connects system theory and computer simulation.

The compendium contains papers that discusses and elaborates a diverse range of studies in systems neuroscience. The topics in the book include the psychophysical data on human visual perception and memory, and indicates the value of a top-down analysis in relating quantitative measurements of human behavior to the fine-level analysis of the neurophysiology; computer analysis of a neural model of masking and flicker fusion; studies on the properties of differential equations that represent networks of neurons; the development of an interactive computer graphics language for the simulation of concurrent processes such as those occurring in neural networks; and the data structures for internal representations of spatial dimensions in the brain.

The book will be a good source of valuable insight for neuroscientists.

Contributors

Preface

Mental Transformations: A Top-Down Analysis

Cortical Development and Perceptual Invariance

A Neural Model for the Handling of Phenomena Associated with Trains of Light Stimuli: An Updated Version to Fit Fusion Data

A Mathematical Approach to Neural Systems

Competition and Cooperation in Neural Nets

The Amygdaloid Kindling Phenomenon: A Tentative Model

Two Time-Domain Oscillatory Brain Models for Psychologists

Some Design Criteria for the CORETEX Language

Motivational Learning of Spatial Behavior

A Model of CA1 Hippocampus as a Spatial Cognitive Map

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157803

