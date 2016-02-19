Systems Neuroscience is a compilation of interdisciplinary contributions to systems neuroscience — an approach within neuroscience that connects system theory and computer simulation.

The compendium contains papers that discusses and elaborates a diverse range of studies in systems neuroscience. The topics in the book include the psychophysical data on human visual perception and memory, and indicates the value of a top-down analysis in relating quantitative measurements of human behavior to the fine-level analysis of the neurophysiology; computer analysis of a neural model of masking and flicker fusion; studies on the properties of differential equations that represent networks of neurons; the development of an interactive computer graphics language for the simulation of concurrent processes such as those occurring in neural networks; and the data structures for internal representations of spatial dimensions in the brain.

The book will be a good source of valuable insight for neuroscientists.