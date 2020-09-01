Systems Medicine
1st Edition
Integrative, Qualitative and Computational Approaches
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Technological advances in generated molecular and cell biological data are transforming biomedical research. Sequencing, multi-omics and imaging technologies are likely to have deep impact on the future of medical practice. In parallel to technological developments, methodologies to gather, integrate, visualize and analyze heterogeneous and large-scale data sets are needed to develop new approaches for diagnosis, prognosis and therapy.
Systems Medicine: Integrative, Qualitative and Computational Approaches is an innovative, interdisciplinary and integrative approach that extends the concept of systems biology and the unprecedented insights that computational methods and mathematical modeling offer of the interactions and network behavior of complex biological systems, to novel clinically relevant applications for the design of more successful prognostic, diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.
This 3 volume work features 132 entries from renowned experts in the fields and covers the tools, methods, algorithms and data analysis workflows used for integrating and analyzing multi-dimensional data routinely generated in clinical settings with the aim of providing medical practitioners with robust clinical decision support systems.
Importantly the work delves into the applications of systems medicine in areas such as tumor systems biology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases as well as immunology and infectious diseases amongst others.
This is a fundamental resource for biomedical students and researchers as well as medical practitioners who need to need to adopt advances in computational tools and methods into the clinical practice.
Key Features
- Encyclopedic coverage: ‘one-stop’ resource for access to information written by world-leading scholars in the field of Systems Biology and Systems Medicine, with easy cross-referencing of related articles to promote understanding and further research
- Authoritative: the whole work is authored and edited by recognized experts in the field, with a range of different expertise, ensuring a high quality standard
- Digitally innovative: Hyperlinked references and further readings, cross-references and diagrams/images will allow readers to easily navigate a wealth of information
Readership
Biology and biomedical students, researchers and academics; medical practitioners interested in systems medicine approaches and pharmaceutical industry scientists
Table of Contents
1. Data generation techniques
2. Data analysis tools and techniques
3. Biomedical databases and standards
4. Network analysis
5. Tumor biology and oncology
6. Immunology from infectious diseases to autoimmunity
7. Metabolic and cardiovascular diseases
8. Clinical applications
9. Environmental systems medicine
10. Molecular/genetic aspects in systems medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128160770
About the Editor-in-Chief
Olaf Wolkenhauer
Olaf Wolkenhauer has made considerable contributions to popularize the systems biology approach and is the founding editor of the first international journal in systems biology. He received first degrees in control engineering from University of Applied Sciences in Hamburg, Germany and the University of Portsmouth, U.K. in 1994 and his Ph.D. from UMIST in Manchester in 1997. Before moving to Rostock, where he occupies the Chair in Systems Biology & Bioinformatics, he worked as a research lectureship at the Control systems Centre in Manchester, a joint senior lectureship between the Department of Biomolecular Sciences and the Department of Electrical Engineering and Electronics, at UMIST. In April 2009 he received the Pioneer Award of the SPIE organisation for achievements in the field of systems biology. He holds an adjunct professorship at Case Western Reserve University in the US and became in 2005 a fellow of the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study (STIAS). He has coordinated the first FP6 cancer systems biology project COBICS, the STREP SysMed and initiated the Coordination Action CASYM (www.casym.eu). He is a regular advisor to the European Commission and various national funding bodies and has been responsible for several policy papers, including the European Science Foundation Report 35. Olaf Wolkenhauer’s research focuses on data analysis, mathematical modelling and computer simulations in the life sciences. The methodologies developed and applied in his Department come from Dynamical Systems Theory (in particular nonlinear differential equations and stochastic approaches) and Mathematical General Systems Theory (for the analysis of multilevel systems).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Systems Biology and Bioinformatics, University of Rostock, Rostock, Germany