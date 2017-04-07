Systems Factorial Technology
1st Edition
A Theory Driven Methodology for the Identification of Perceptual and Cognitive Mechanisms
Description
Systems Factorial Technology: A Theory Driven Methodology for the Identification of Perceptual and Cognitive Mechanisms explores the theoretical and methodological tools used to investigate fundamental questions central to basic psychological and perceptual processes. Such processes include detection, identification, classification, recognition, and decision-making.
This book collects the tools that allow researchers to deal with the pervasive model mimicry problems which exist in standard experimental and theoretical paradigms and includes novel applications to not only basic psychological questions, but also clinical diagnosis and links to neuroscience.
Researchers can use this book to begin using the methodology behind SFT and to get an overview of current uses and future directions. The collected developments and applications of SFT allow us to peer inside the human mind and provide strong constraints on psychological theory.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough introduction to the diagnostic tools offered by SFT
- Includes a tutorial on applying the method to reaction time data from a variety of different situations
- Introduces novel advances for testing the significance of SFT results
- Incorporates new measures that allow for the relaxation of the high accuracy criterion
- Examines tools to expand the scope of SFT analyses
- Applies SFT to a spectrum of different cognitive domains across different sensory modalities
Readership
Researchers and students in psychology and neuroscience who study cognition, perception, decision-making, visual and/or auditory attention, and mathematical psychology
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction to Systems Factorial Technology
1: Historical Foundations and a Tutorial Introduction to Systems Factorial Technology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Historical Background
- Properties of Information Processing Systems
- The Double Factorial Paradigm
- Conclusion
- References
2: Stretching Mental Processes: An Overview of and Guide for SFT Applications
- Abstract
- Factorial Design: The Reverse Engineering Tool in Cognitive Psychology
- Probing the Processes: Stretching and Inserting
- Stretching of Two Factors and Additivity
- Implementing Systems Factorial Technology
- Integrative Workspace
- Statistical Tests
- Summary
- References
Part Two: Recent Advances in Systems Factorial Technology
3: Statistical Analyses for Systems Factorial Technology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Nonparametric Null Hypothesis Tests
- Bayesian Analyses for SFT
- Exploratory Analysis with Functional Principal Component Analysis
- Conclusions
- References
4: Development and Applications of the Capacity Function that also Measures Accuracy
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- Introduction
- Theoretical Foundations for Measuring Capacity
- A Response-Time Measure of Capacity Using Integrated Hazard Functions
- A Capacity Measure Incorporating Accuracy
- Experimental Application
- Methods
- Results
- General Discussion
- Conclusion
- Appendix
- References
5: Selective Influence and Classificatory Separability (Perceptual Separability) in Perception and Cognition: Similarities, Distinctions, and Synthesis
- Abstract
- Selective Influence
- Classificatory Separability
- The Pivotal Notion and Role of Marginal Selective Influence
- A Synthesis of Classificatory Separability and Selective Influence
- References
6: Bridge-Building: SFT Interrogation of Major Cognitive Phenomena
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- An SFT Analysis of the Stroop Effect: Potential for a Radical New Theory
- SFT-Based Examination of Garner Effects: Challenges to the Integrality–Separability Contrast
- An SFT Analysis of the Size Congruity Effect
- An SFT Interrogation of the Redundant Target: The Role of Names
- Concluding Remarks
- References
7: An Examination of Task Demands on the Elicited Processing Capacity
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- Introduction
- Capacity and Gestalt Processing
- Perceptual Decision Making
- Perceptual Learning
- Memory
- An Aside on Methods, Mechanisms, and Interpretation
- Elusive Supercapacity?
- References
8: Categorization, Capacity, and Resilience
- Abstract
- Capacity with Distractors
- Capacity and the Influence of Distractors
- Using the Resilience Difference Function Without a Double Target
- Conclusion
- References
Part Three: Applications of Systems Factorial Technology
9: Applying the Double Factorial Paradigm to Detection and Categorization Tasks: An Example Using Audiovisual Speech Perception
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods
- Results: Experiment 1
- Results: Experiment 2
- General Discussion and Conclusion
- References
10: Attention and Perceptual Decision Making
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- Attention and Perceptual Decision Making
- References
11: Are Two Ears Always Better than One? The Capacity Function Says No
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- Introduction
- Methods
- Results
- General Discussion
- Summary and Conclusions
- References
12: Logical-Rule Based Models of Categorization: Using Systems Factorial Technology to Understand Feature and Dimensional Processing
- Abstract
- SFT Applied to Perceptual Categorization
- The Processing of Separable and Integral Dimensions
- Mental Architecture and the Concept of Holism
- Empirical Distinctions Between Separable and Integral Dimensions
- General Recognition Theory
- Logical Rule-Models: Combining Mental Architectures with Perceptual Representations
- Diagnostic Contrast Category Predictions
- Architecture, Integrality, and Separability
- Link Between Logical Rule Models and GRT-RT
- Conclusion and Future
- References
13: Applying Systems Factorial Technology to Accumulators with Varying Thresholds
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- Accumulator Models and Threshold Variability
- Preliminary Simulations and the Literature on Coactive Architectures
- Results
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Appendix: DAVT Simulations Using a Normal Distribution for Evidence Arrival Times
- References
14: Can Confusion-Data Inform SFT-Like Inference? A Comparison of SFT and Accuracy-Based Measures in Comparable Experiments
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- Systems Factorial Technology
- Three RT Experiments Using SFT
- Three New Accuracy Experiments Using GRT
- Simulations
- Discussion
- References
15: The Advantages of Combining the Simultaneous–Sequential Paradigm with Systems Factorial Technology
- Abstract
- Experiments
- Discussion
- References
Part Four: Bridging Levels of Explanation
16: The Continuing Evolution of Systems Factorial Theory: Connecting Theory with Behavioral and Neural Data
- Abstract
- Two Predecessors
- A Survey of Applications
- A New Application
- Conclusions
- References
17: Systems-Factorial-Technology-Disclosed Stochastic Dynamics of Stroop Processing in the Cognitive Neuroscience of Schizophrenia
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Overview of fMRS Technique and Results
- Assets of Current Modeling Context
- Modeling fMRS-Monitored Stroop Performance
- Discussion
- Concluding Comments
- Appendix
- References
18: Applications of Capacity Analysis into Social Cognition Domain
- Abstract
- The Divided Attention Task and Capacity Measurements
- Own-Race Biases in Face Perception
- In-Group Biases
- Self- and Reward-Biases
- Conclusion
- Further Directions
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 7th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043868
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128043158
About the Editor
Daniel Little
Daniel R. Little is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Melbourne. He directs the Knowledge, Information & Learning Laboratory in the Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences. His research focuses on the mathematical modeling of complex perceptual decisions in categorization and recognition. Daniel received his PhD in 2009 from the University of Western Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Nicholas Altieri
Nicholas Altieri, MS PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Speech Language Pathology at Idaho State University. He currently co-directs the EEG laboratory in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. His research specializes in multi-sensory perception, cognitive neuroscience, speech recognition, and statistical modeling of psychological processes. Nicholas studied as a graduate student for five years in James Townsend's laboratory where he began working with SFT, and continues to apply its theoretical fundamentals across a wide range of research topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Idaho State University, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Pocatello, ID, USA
Mario Fific
Mario Fifić is an associate Professor of Department of Psychology at Grand Valley State University, Michigan. He directs the Cognitive Science and Decision-Making Laboratory. His research focuses on the development of a highly diagnostic and sophisticated methodology for uncovering mental architecture, known as systems factorial technology (SFT). SFT allows for precise determination of the fundamental properties of mental processes underlying cognitive operations in categorization, face detection, reading and visual/memory search.
Affiliations and Expertise
Grand Valley State University, Dept. of Psychology, Allendale, MI, USA
Cheng-Ta Yang
Prof. Cheng-Ta Yang is an Associate Professor of Department of Psychology, National Cheng Kung University. He got his PHD degree at Department of Psychology, National Taiwan University in 2009. His primary research interests include attention, visual short-term memory, perceptual decision-making, and cognitive modeling. He has spent more than 10 years on studying Systems Factorial Technology and its application. Recently, he received several awards such as Ta-You Wu Memorial Award from National Science Council (2013), The Outstanding Young Persons (2015), and Academia Sinica Research Award for Junior Research Investigators (2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cheng Kung University, Department of Psychology and Insitute of Cognitive Science, Taiwan (R.O.C.)