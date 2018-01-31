Systems Evolutionary Biology
1st Edition
Biological Network Evolution Theory, Stochastic Evolutionary Game Strategies, and Applications to Systems Synthetic Biology
Description
Systems Evolutionary Biology: Biological Network Evolution Theory, Stochastic Evolutionary Game Strategies, and Applications to Systems Synthetic Biology discusses the evolutionary game theory and strategies of nonlinear stochastic biological networks under random genetic variations and environmental disturbances and their application to systematic synthetic biology design. The book provides more realistic stochastic biological system models to mimic the real biological systems in evolutionary process and then introduces network evolvability, stochastic evolutionary game theory and strategy based on nonlinear stochastic networks in evolution. Readers will find remarkable, revolutionary information on genetic evolutionary biology that be applied to economics, engineering and bioscience.
Key Features
- Explains network fitness, network evolvability and network robustness of biological networks from the systematic perspective
- Discusses the evolutionary noncooperative and cooperative game strategies of biological networks
- Offers detailed diagrams to help readers understand biological networks, their systematic behaviors and the simulational results of evolutionary biological networks
- Includes examples in every chapter with computational simulation to illustrate the solution procedure of evolutionary theory, strategy and results
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in systems biology, synthetic biology, computational biology, stochastic system and evolutionary optimization computation, evolutionary biology and control system engineering
Table of Contents
Part I: General Theory of Stochastic Evolutionary Biological Network
1. Introduction to Systems Evolutionary Biology
2. Stochastic Dynamics Systems and Stochastic Nash Game in Evolutionary Biological Networks
3. Evolutionary Gene Regulatory Networks and Biochemical Networks
4. Evolutionary Ecological Networks
Part II: Applications of Network Evolution to Systems Synthetic Biology
5. Robust Design for Evolutionary Synthetic Gene Networks under Genetic Mutations and Environmental Disturbances: Genetic Algorithm (GA) Approach in Genotype Space
6. Robust Design of Genetic Networks: Evolutionary Systems Biology Approach via Evolutionary Algorithm (EA) in Phenotype space
7. On the Adaptive Design Rules of Biochemical Networks in Evolution
Part III: Stochastic Evolutionary Game Strategies
8. Stochastic Evolutionary Game as Natural Selection in a Population of Biological Networks
9. Stochastic Noncooperative and Cooperative Evolutionary Game Strategies of a Population of Biological Networks under Natural Selection
10. Evolutionary Game Strategy of Evolutionary Biological Network of Somatic Cells in the Organ Carcinogenesis and Aging Process
Part IV: Evolution Measurements of Biological Networks
11. On the System Entropy of Nonlinear Stochastic Biological Networks and Its Relationship to Network Evolution
12. On the Evolution Measurement of Somatic Networks
by the Changes of their Robustness and Response Ability in the Aging Process via Microarray Data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 31st January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140734
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140727
About the Author
Bor-Sen Chen
Bor-Sen Chen is currently the Tsing Hua University distinguished chair professor. He received his PhD degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Southern California in 1982. He is major at system control, signal processing and communication system. He also published about 200 SCI journal papers in two fields. He has been elected as an IEEE fellow in 2001 and became a life fellow of IEEE in 2014. In the last decade, he has published more than 70 journal papers in systems biology and bioinformatics after he had audited more than 10 courses in biology from 2010 to 2013. He has also published three books, including Synthetic Gene Network: Modelling, Analysis and Robust Design Method (CRC Press, 2014), Systems Biology: An Integrated Platform for Bioinformatics, Synthetic Biology and Systems Metabolic Engineering (NOVA Science Publisher, 2014), and H Robust Design and Its Application to Control, Signal Processing, Communication, Systems and Synthetic Biology (NOVA Science Publisher, 2015). Professor Chen has been a member of Editorial Board of several international journals, including BMC Systems Biology (2010-2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
Tsing Hua Distinguished Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan