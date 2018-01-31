Part I: General Theory of Stochastic Evolutionary Biological Network

1. Introduction to Systems Evolutionary Biology

2. Stochastic Dynamics Systems and Stochastic Nash Game in Evolutionary Biological Networks

3. Evolutionary Gene Regulatory Networks and Biochemical Networks

4. Evolutionary Ecological Networks

Part II: Applications of Network Evolution to Systems Synthetic Biology

5. Robust Design for Evolutionary Synthetic Gene Networks under Genetic Mutations and Environmental Disturbances: Genetic Algorithm (GA) Approach in Genotype Space

6. Robust Design of Genetic Networks: Evolutionary Systems Biology Approach via Evolutionary Algorithm (EA) in Phenotype space

7. On the Adaptive Design Rules of Biochemical Networks in Evolution

Part III: Stochastic Evolutionary Game Strategies

8. Stochastic Evolutionary Game as Natural Selection in a Population of Biological Networks

9. Stochastic Noncooperative and Cooperative Evolutionary Game Strategies of a Population of Biological Networks under Natural Selection

10. Evolutionary Game Strategy of Evolutionary Biological Network of Somatic Cells in the Organ Carcinogenesis and Aging Process

Part IV: Evolution Measurements of Biological Networks

11. On the System Entropy of Nonlinear Stochastic Biological Networks and Its Relationship to Network Evolution

12. On the Evolution Measurement of Somatic Networks

by the Changes of their Robustness and Response Ability in the Aging Process via Microarray Data