Systems Engineering with SysML/UML
1st Edition
Modeling, Analysis, Design
Table of Contents
Foreword by Richard M. Soley
Author Biography
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Preliminaries
1.2 Systems Engineering
1.3 The OMG SysML™ and UML™ Languages
1.4 Book Context
Chapter 2: The Pragmatic SYSMOD Approach
2.1 Case Study
2.2 Determining Requirements
2.3 Modeling the System Context
2.4 Modeling Use Cases
Chapter 3: UML—Unified Modeling Language
3.1 History
3.2 Structure and Concepts
3.3 The Class Diagram
3.4 The Composite Structure Diagram
3.5 The Use Case Diagram
3.6 The Activity Diagram
3.7 The State Machine Diagram
3.8 Interaction Diagrams
3.9 The Package Diagram
3.10 Other Model Elements
Chapter 4: SysML—The Systems Modeling Language
4.1 History
4.2 Structure and Concepts
4.3 The Requirement Diagram
4.4 Allocation
4.5 Block Diagrams
4.6 The Parametric Diagram
4.7 The Use Case Diagram
4.8 The Activity Diagram
4.9 The State Machine Diagram
4.10 Interaction Diagrams
4.11 General Modeling Elements
Chapter 5: Systems Engineering Profile—SYSMOD
5.1 Actor Categories
5.2 Discipline-Specific Elements
5.3 Extended Requirement
5.4 Essential Activity
5.5 Domain Block
5.6 Weighted Requirement Relationships
5.7 Continuous and Secondary Use Cases
5.8 Stakeholders
5.9 Systems and Subsystems
5.10 System Context Elements
5.11 System Processes
Glossary
References
Index
Description
UML, the Universal Modeling Language, was the first programming language designed to fulfill the requirement for "universality." However, it is a software-specific language, and does not support the needs of engineers designing from the broader systems-based perspective. Therefore, SysML was created. It has been steadily gaining popularity, and many companies, especially in the heavily-regulated Defense, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical Device and Telecomms industries, are already using SysML, or are plannning to switch over to it in the near future.
However, little information is currently available on the market regarding SysML. Its use is just on the crest of becoming a widespread phenomenon, and so thousands of software engineers are now beginning to look for training and resources. This book will serve as the one-stop, definitive guide that provide an introduction to SysML, and instruction on how to implement it, for all these new users.
Key Features
SysML is the latest emerging programming language--250,000 estimated software systems engineers are using it in the US alone! The first available book on SysML in English Insider information! The author is a member of the SysML working group and has written sections of the specification Special focus comparing SysML and UML, and explaining how both can work together
Readership
System Engineers and Software Engineers, Designers and Programmers. Particularly the intersection of these two groups, often referred to as "System Software Engineers".
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 12th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558318
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123742742
About the Authors
Tim Weilkiens Author
Tim Weilkiens is a Managin Director of oose Innovative Informatik GmbH. He is the author of numerous books and other publications and content development of the OCEB certification program.
Affiliations and Expertise
member of the executive board, consultant and trainer at oose Innovative Informatik eG , Germany