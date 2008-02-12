Systems Engineering with SysML/UML - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742742, 9780080558318

Systems Engineering with SysML/UML

1st Edition

Modeling, Analysis, Design

Authors: Tim Weilkiens
eBook ISBN: 9780080558318
Paperback ISBN: 9780123742742
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 12th February 2008
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Foreword by Richard M. Soley

Author Biography

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Preliminaries

1.2 Systems Engineering

1.3 The OMG SysML™ and UML™ Languages

1.4 Book Context

Chapter 2: The Pragmatic SYSMOD Approach

2.1 Case Study

2.2 Determining Requirements

2.3 Modeling the System Context

2.4 Modeling Use Cases

Chapter 3: UML—Unified Modeling Language

3.1 History

3.2 Structure and Concepts

3.3 The Class Diagram

3.4 The Composite Structure Diagram

3.5 The Use Case Diagram

3.6 The Activity Diagram

3.7 The State Machine Diagram

3.8 Interaction Diagrams

3.9 The Package Diagram

3.10 Other Model Elements

Chapter 4: SysML—The Systems Modeling Language

4.1 History

4.2 Structure and Concepts

4.3 The Requirement Diagram

4.4 Allocation

4.5 Block Diagrams

4.6 The Parametric Diagram

4.7 The Use Case Diagram

4.8 The Activity Diagram

4.9 The State Machine Diagram

4.10 Interaction Diagrams

4.11 General Modeling Elements

Chapter 5: Systems Engineering Profile—SYSMOD

5.1 Actor Categories

5.2 Discipline-Specific Elements

5.3 Extended Requirement

5.4 Essential Activity

5.5 Domain Block

5.6 Weighted Requirement Relationships

5.7 Continuous and Secondary Use Cases

5.8 Stakeholders

5.9 Systems and Subsystems

5.10 System Context Elements

5.11 System Processes

Glossary

References

Index

Description

UML, the Universal Modeling Language, was the first programming language designed to fulfill the requirement for "universality." However, it is a software-specific language, and does not support the needs of engineers designing from the broader systems-based perspective. Therefore, SysML was created. It has been steadily gaining popularity, and many companies, especially in the heavily-regulated Defense, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical Device and Telecomms industries, are already using SysML, or are plannning to switch over to it in the near future.

However, little information is currently available on the market regarding SysML. Its use is just on the crest of becoming a widespread phenomenon, and so thousands of software engineers are now beginning to look for training and resources. This book will serve as the one-stop, definitive guide that provide an introduction to SysML, and instruction on how to implement it, for all these new users.

Key Features

SysML is the latest emerging programming language--250,000 estimated software systems engineers are using it in the US alone! The first available book on SysML in English Insider information! The author is a member of the SysML working group and has written sections of the specification Special focus comparing SysML and UML, and explaining how both can work together

Readership

System Engineers and Software Engineers, Designers and Programmers. Particularly the intersection of these two groups, often referred to as "System Software Engineers".

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080558318
Paperback ISBN:
9780123742742

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Tim Weilkiens Author

Tim Weilkiens is a Managin Director of oose Innovative Informatik GmbH. He is the author of numerous books and other publications and content development of the OCEB certification program.

Affiliations and Expertise

member of the executive board, consultant and trainer at oose Innovative Informatik eG , Germany

