Systems Engineering in Public Administration - 1st Edition

Systems Engineering in Public Administration, Volume 36

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFIP TC8/WG8.5 Working Conference on Systems Engineering in Public Administration, Luneburg, Germany, 3-5 March 1993

Editors: H.E.G. Bonin
eBook ISBN: 9781483298443
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 3rd November 1993
Page Count: 170
Table of Contents

Editor's Preface. Conference Chair, Program Chair, Program Committee. CSCW in public administration: a review (D. Shapiro, R. Traunmüller). Networking-oriented information systems engineering (M. Bazewicz). Modelling, implementation and validation of a consultation system for citizens (F. Stuchlik, E. Rüttinger, K. Wernert). The information and communication system of the city of Unna. A hierarchical client-server network architecture as one module of the information and communication system in the Unna municipal administration (C. Jänig). Amsterdam: red lights, big city. (Re)designing the business (J. van Meel). Autopoiesis as a conceptual framework for information systems engineering (E.N. El-Sayed). Systems engineering as modelling process (A. Engel). Model-based construction and implementation-oriented evaluation of complex systems (F. Belli). Knowledge base processing in the planning administration (K. Witulski). Intelligent modelling of decision-making process in information systems (A. Maciol, A. Stawowy).

Description

The complexity of large systems in public administration progresses in terms of both quality and quantity year after year. Mastering complex systems is therefore assuming an increasing dominance in this area. Learning to master evolving systems needs at least a foundation in science and engineering know-how. The relationship between the professionals, such as system engineers viewing from the outside and the beneficiaries, such as public administration officials using the computer systems on the inside is therefore of prime importance if the many problems are to be solved.

This book does not attempt to provide definitive answers but rather aims to give shape to our visions and ideas and to stimulate further discussion and research.

About the Editors

H.E.G. Bonin Editor

Fachhochschule Nordostniedersachsen, Lüneburg, Germany

