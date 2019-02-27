Systems Engineering for Aerospace
1st Edition
A Practical Approach
Description
Systems Engineering for Aerospace: A Practical Approach applies insights gained from systems engineering to real-world industry problems. The book describes how to measure and manage an aircraft program from start to finish. It helps readers determine input, process and output requirements, from planning to testing. Readers will learn how to simplify design through production and acquire a lifecycle strategy using Integrated Master Plan/Schedule (IMP/IMS). The book directly addresses improved aircraft system design tools and processes which, when implemented, contribute to simpler, lower cost and safer airplanes.
The book helps the reader understand how a product should be designed, identifying the customer’s requirements, considering all possible components of an integrated master plan, and executing according to the plan with an integrated master schedule. The author demonstrates that systems engineering offers a means for aircraft companies to become more effective and profitable.
Key Features
- Describes how to measure and manage an aircraft program
- Instructs on how to determine essential input, process and output requirements
- Teaches how to simplify the design process, thus allowing for increased profit
- Provides a lifecycle strategy using Integrated Master Plan/Schedule (IMP/IMS)
- Identifies cost driver influences on people, products and processes
Readership
System engineers, design engineers, test engineers, and project development team members in aerospace and aircraft programs; postgraduate students and researchers in aerospace, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering; systems scientists; organizational development specialists; business administrators and leaders in aerospace
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Aircraft System Engineering and Manager
1.1 Aircraft System Engineering Definition and Processes
2. Aircraft Systems Integration Plan and Test Strategy
2.1 Developmental/Unit Test and Integration
2.2 Subsystem Test and Integration
2.3 Item Qualification Testing
2.4 System Integration and Testing
2.5 Installation and Checkout Testing
2.6 System Detail Test and Evaluation (Flight Test)
2.7 Operational Test and Evaluation
3. Aircraft System Engineering and Manager Plan and Execute
3.1 Aircraft System Engineering and Manager Team Plan
3.2 Aircraft Systems Engineering and Manager Execution Strategy
4. System Engineering and System Integration
4.1 Integrated Master Plan/Schedule (IMP/IMS)
4.2 Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and Product Breakdown Structure (PBS)
4.3 Integration Management (Execution)
5. Aircraft System Engineering and Manager High Performance
5.1 Aircraft System Engineering and Manager Team Communication
6. Aircraft Systems Engineering and Manager People, Product and Process (P3) Implementation
6.1 Systems and Management Strategy of P3
6.2 Trade Studies and Knowledge Management towards Capability Building
6.3 Risk Management and Supplier Management
7. Summary and Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 243
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 27th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164587
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128172728
About the Author
Richard Sheng
Richard Sheng is an Expert and Senior Technical Fellow at the COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute. He is involved with strategic planning for organizational development, capability building, performance measurement, system engineering, system integration, training and course development. He has published in international journals, and holds patents for his research models. He is a nationally certified Malcolm Baldrige judge and examiner, specializing in processes and strategic planning, and serving on the California State Baldrige Quality Examiner Board. He is also both a Shanghai and China National 1000 Plan Expert in Science and Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert and Senior Technical Fellow, COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) Shanghai Aircraft Design and Research Institute, Shanghai, China