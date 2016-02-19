Systems Analysis in Ecology surveys the problems and techniques of systems analysis in ecology. The opening and closing chapters were written by the editor, the first to explain why systems analysis is needed in ecology and what is meant by the term, and the last to point out the implications of this new approach for the future development of ecology. The book opens with a discussion of the nature of systems analysis. This is followed by separate chapters on the complexity of ecological systems and problems in their study and management; the organization and analytical procedures required by a large ecological systems study; telemetry and automatic data acquisition systems; and surveillance of the activities of small mammals. Subsequent chapters deal with the analysis of bird navigation experiments; the analysis of determination in population systems; building models of complex ecological systems; mathematical tools for the design of better salmon fishery management systems; and the evolution of ecological research programs.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 The Nature of Systems Analysis

I. The Meaning of "System"

II. The Methods of Systems Analysis

III. The Motives for Using Systems Analysis in Ecology

IV. The Sequence of Steps in a Systems Research Program

V. The Types of New Activities Brought into Ecology by the Systems Approach

VI. Impact of the New Activities on Ecological Methodology and Theory

References

Chapter 2 Complexity of Ecological Systems and Problems in Their Study and Management

I. The Pest Control Problem

II. Populations as a Part of Communities

III. Community Structure and Function

IV. Management of Pest Populations

V. Summary

References

Chapter 3 The Organization and Analytical Procedures Required by a Large Ecological Systems Study

I. Introduction

II. Rationale of Organization

III. The Organism and Its Ecosystem

IV. The Study

V. The Future

References

Chapter 4 Telemetry and Automatic Data Acquisition Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Components of Data Acquisition Systems

III. Examples of Data Acquisition Systems

References

Chapter 5 Automatic Monitoring of the Activities of Small Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Enclosures

III. Programming, Recording, and Data Reducing

IV. Remote Observation

V. Enclosure Environment

VI. Illustrative Results

VII. Volitional Control over Illumination

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 6 Analysis of Bird Navigation Experiments

I. Introduction

II. The Study of Bird Migration

III. Gaps in the Story

IV. The Problem

V. Data Acquisition Systems

VI. Experimental Animals

VII. Experimental Results and Their Analysis

References

Chapter 7 The Analysis of Determination in Population Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Basic Data

III. Other Analytic Approaches

IV. The Basis of the Present Analysis

V. Case History

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 8 The Strategy of Building Models of Complex Ecological Systems

I. Introduction

II. Computers and Ecology

III. An Analytical Procedure

IV. The Structure of Systems Models

References

Chapter 9 Management Analysis for a Salmon Resource System

I. Introduction

II. Pacific Salmon Life Histories

III. General Objectives and Structure of Salmon Fisheries Management

IV. Interseasonal Management Analysis

V. Intraseasonal Management Analysis

References

Chapter 10 Ecology in the Future

I. The Evolution of Ecological Research Programs from the Past to the Present

II. The Present Bottleneck: Systems Measurement

III. The FIDAC System

IV. The FIDAC-Oriented Research Program

V. Simulation as a Training Device

VI. General Purpose Simulation Programs for Ecology

VII. The Training of Ecologists

References

Author Index

Subject Index