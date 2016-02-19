Systems Analysis in Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Systems Analysis in Ecology surveys the problems and techniques of systems analysis in ecology. The opening and closing chapters were written by the editor, the first to explain why systems analysis is needed in ecology and what is meant by the term, and the last to point out the implications of this new approach for the future development of ecology.
The book opens with a discussion of the nature of systems analysis. This is followed by separate chapters on the complexity of ecological systems and problems in their study and management; the organization and analytical procedures required by a large ecological systems study; telemetry and automatic data acquisition systems; and surveillance of the activities of small mammals. Subsequent chapters deal with the analysis of bird navigation experiments; the analysis of determination in population systems; building models of complex ecological systems; mathematical tools for the design of better salmon fishery management systems; and the evolution of ecological research programs.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 The Nature of Systems Analysis
I. The Meaning of "System"
II. The Methods of Systems Analysis
III. The Motives for Using Systems Analysis in Ecology
IV. The Sequence of Steps in a Systems Research Program
V. The Types of New Activities Brought into Ecology by the Systems Approach
VI. Impact of the New Activities on Ecological Methodology and Theory
References
Chapter 2 Complexity of Ecological Systems and Problems in Their Study and Management
I. The Pest Control Problem
II. Populations as a Part of Communities
III. Community Structure and Function
IV. Management of Pest Populations
V. Summary
References
Chapter 3 The Organization and Analytical Procedures Required by a Large Ecological Systems Study
I. Introduction
II. Rationale of Organization
III. The Organism and Its Ecosystem
IV. The Study
V. The Future
References
Chapter 4 Telemetry and Automatic Data Acquisition Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Components of Data Acquisition Systems
III. Examples of Data Acquisition Systems
References
Chapter 5 Automatic Monitoring of the Activities of Small Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Enclosures
III. Programming, Recording, and Data Reducing
IV. Remote Observation
V. Enclosure Environment
VI. Illustrative Results
VII. Volitional Control over Illumination
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Analysis of Bird Navigation Experiments
I. Introduction
II. The Study of Bird Migration
III. Gaps in the Story
IV. The Problem
V. Data Acquisition Systems
VI. Experimental Animals
VII. Experimental Results and Their Analysis
References
Chapter 7 The Analysis of Determination in Population Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Basic Data
III. Other Analytic Approaches
IV. The Basis of the Present Analysis
V. Case History
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 The Strategy of Building Models of Complex Ecological Systems
I. Introduction
II. Computers and Ecology
III. An Analytical Procedure
IV. The Structure of Systems Models
References
Chapter 9 Management Analysis for a Salmon Resource System
I. Introduction
II. Pacific Salmon Life Histories
III. General Objectives and Structure of Salmon Fisheries Management
IV. Interseasonal Management Analysis
V. Intraseasonal Management Analysis
References
Chapter 10 Ecology in the Future
I. The Evolution of Ecological Research Programs from the Past to the Present
II. The Present Bottleneck: Systems Measurement
III. The FIDAC System
IV. The FIDAC-Oriented Research Program
V. Simulation as a Training Device
VI. General Purpose Simulation Programs for Ecology
VII. The Training of Ecologists
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269016