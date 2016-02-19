Systems Analysis Applications to Complex Programs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220291, 9781483298382

Systems Analysis Applications to Complex Programs

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS/IIASA Workshop, Bielsko Biata, Poland, 1-6 June 1977

Editors: K. Cichocki A. Straszak
eBook ISBN: 9781483298382
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 8th May 1978
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

(partial) 41 full papers and discussions on the following: Regional and national development programs

Systems analysis in research and development

Environment and resources in development programs

Analysis and control in multilevel systems

Management and goal oriented systems

Description

Surveys the solution of complex problems at national and regional levels and outlines possible future developments

About the Editors

K. Cichocki Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland

A. Straszak Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

IIASA, Laxenberg, Austria

