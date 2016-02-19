Systems Analysis Applications to Complex Programs
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS/IIASA Workshop, Bielsko Biata, Poland, 1-6 June 1977
Editors: K. Cichocki A. Straszak
eBook ISBN: 9781483298382
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 8th May 1978
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents
(partial) 41 full papers and discussions on the following: Regional and national development programs
Systems analysis in research and development
Environment and resources in development programs
Analysis and control in multilevel systems
Management and goal oriented systems
Description
Surveys the solution of complex problems at national and regional levels and outlines possible future developments
About the Editors
K. Cichocki Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland
A. Straszak Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
IIASA, Laxenberg, Austria
