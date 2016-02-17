Systems Analysis and Synthesis
1st Edition
Bridging Computer Science and Information Technology
Description
Systems Analysis and Synthesis: Bridging Computer Science and Information Technology presents several new graph-theoretical methods that relate system design to core computer science concepts, and enable correct systems to be synthesized from specifications. Based on material refined in the author’s university courses, the book has immediate applicability for working system engineers or recent graduates who understand computer technology, but have the unfamiliar task of applying their knowledge to a real business problem.
Starting with a comparison of synthesis and analysis, the book explains the fundamental building blocks of systems-atoms and events-and takes a graph-theoretical approach to database design to encourage a well-designed schema. The author explains how database systems work-useful both when working with a commercial database management system and when hand-crafting data structures-and how events control the way data flows through a system. Later chapters deal with system dynamics and modelling, rule-based systems, user psychology, and project management, to round out readers’ ability to understand and solve business problems.
Key Features
- Bridges computer science theory with practical business problems to lead readers from requirements to a working system without error or backtracking
- Explains use-definition analysis to derive process graphs and avoid large-scale designs that don’t quite work
- Demonstrates functional dependency graphs to allow databases to be designed without painful iteration
- Includes chapters on system dynamics and modeling, rule-based systems, user psychology, and project management
Readership
System designers and software engineers; also students in an upper undergraduate course on these topics
Table of Contents
- Systems, Analysis, and Synthesis
- Mathematical Background
- Atoms and Finite State Automata
- Data Structure Analysis
- Kernel Specifications
- Database Technology
- Processes
- Interfaces
- Rules
- System Dynamics
- Project Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2016
- Published:
- 17th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054499
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053041
About the Author
Barry Dwyer
Barry Dwyer served as a senior lecturer in computer science at the University of Adelaide, Australia, from 1982 – 2004, teaching courses on database and information systems, systems analysis, artificial intelligence, and knowledge representation. Prior to that he was a software engineer working in operating systems, database systems, decision-table translators and automated system construction; and a management services officer and senior computer science lecturer at the University of South Australia. Barry began his career as an electronics engineer in the aviation industry, where he designed analogue flight simulator and radar equipment, and co-designed a digital head-up display system. Since retiring from teaching, Barry has written proof of concept software frameworks that led to the development of this book, and has spoken regularly on these and related topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former senior lecturer in computer science, University of Adelaide, Australia and a regular speaker on concept software frameworks and related topics
Reviews
"This book brings together three ingredients: discussion of software engineering practices and principles, beautifully clear descriptions of essential mathematical techniques, and direct application to compelling examples and case studies. If you are a practitioner, a teacher, or a student of software engineering, you will benefit greatly from reading and using this outstanding book." --Michael Jackson, The Open University