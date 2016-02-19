Systems Analysis and Simulation in Ecology
1st Edition
Volume IV
Description
Systems Analysis and Simulation in Ecology, Volume IV continues the organization begun in Volume III to document a meeting, Modeling and Analysis of Ecosystems, held at the University of Georgia on 1-3 March 1973. Several chapters are considerably expanded over their original concept, and several others are included which were not part of the symposium.
The book is organized into five parts. Part I contains chapters on estuarine-marine ecosystems. Part II presents models of several terrestrial ecosystems. Part III has chapters devoted to human aspects of ecology. Part IV considers special problems of ecosystem modeling, namely linear versus nonlinear models, aggregation, and validation. Part V, the most extensive section, describes theory in ecosystem analysis. The book’s chapters demonstrate the current scope of systems ecology—its past and present emphasis on parts and mechanisms in simulation modeling, and its movement toward systems analysis and new, more formal consideration of wholes in theory. They make clear that although the systems approach is young in ecology, it has substantially enriched the science both methodologically and conceptually.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of other Volumes
Part I Models of Estuarine-Marine Ecosystems
1. Conceptual Ecological Model of the Delaware Estuary
I. Introduction
II. Model Development
III. Data
IV. Some Results and Discussion
V. Suggestions for Further Research
Appendix I. Functional Forms of Equations and Coefficients Used in Model Run Presented
Appendix II. Data on Tributaries Used for Calculating Materials Inputs and Mainstream Water Flows
Appendix III. Fortran IV Computer Program Used to Solve Model, with Sample Output
References
2. Protein from the Sea: A Comparison of the Simulated Nitrogen and Carbon Productivity of the Peru Upwelling Ecosystem
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusions
V. Discussion
Appendix. State Equations and Algebraic Subroutines
References
3. A Simulation of the Mesoscale Distribution of the Lower Marine Trophic Levels off West Florida
I. Introduction
II. Purpose of the Study
III. System Representation and Formulation
IV. Mathematical Formulation of the Biological Dynamics
V. Scaling of the Biological Dynamics
VI. Environmental Considerations
VII. Values for the Variable Biological Parameters
VIII. Steady-State Values of the Biological Components
IX. Standing Stocks and Ecological Efficiencies of the Food Chain Model
X. Sensitivity Analysis
XI. Water Circulation on the Shelf
XII. Parameter Values Specific to the Florida Shelf
XIII. Spatial Distributions of Biotic Components in Absence of Advection
XIV. The Spatial Solutions for an Advective, Phosphate-Limiting Sea
XV. The Spatial Solutions for an Advective, Nitrate-Limiting Sea
XVI. Critique
XVII. Summary
References
Part II Models of Terrestrial Ecosystems
4. Mangrove Ecosystem Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Regional Role of Mangrove Ecosystems
III. Description of the Model
IV. Results
V. Discussion
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
5. The Role of Species Interactions in the Response of a Forest Ecosystem to Environmental Perturbation
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Model
III. Simulation Experiments
IV. Results
V. Discussion
References
6. Simulating the Physiology of a Temperate Deciduous Forest
I. Introduction
II. Site Description
III. Organic Matter Budget
IV. Model Development and Analysis
V. Simulation Studies
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
References
Part III Models of Human Ecosystems
7. Human Ecosystem Design and Management: A Sociocybernetic Approach
I. Introduction
II. A Sociocybernetic Perspective
III. Ecological Constraints
IV. Physical and Technological Structure of the Life-Support System
V. Regulatory Processes
VI. Conclusions
References
8. Simulating the World Ecosystem
I. Introduction
II. Toward a Meaningful Discussion
III. "The Limits to Growth"-A Case in Point
IV. Models: From Fuzz to Fact
V. Conclusion
References
9. Macroscopic Minimodels of Man and Nature
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Macroscopic Minimodel Examples
IV. A Note on Symbolic Languages
References
Part IV Special Problems in Ecosystem Modeling
10. Linear and Nonlinear Approaches for Ecosystem Dynamic Modeling
I. Introduction
II. Modeling Rationale
III. Historical Development
IV. General Criteria for Modeling Decisions
V. Effect of Linearizing a Nonlinear System
VI. Application to an Intraseasonal Model
VII. Criteria in the Linear-Nonlinear Controversy
VIII. Conclusion
References
11. The Aggregation Problem
I. Introduction
II. Base Model and Experimental Frames
III. Homomorphism and Behavioral Equivalence
IV. Construction of Base-Lumped Model Pairs
V. Some Implications for Ecological Modeling
References
12. The Validation Problem
I. Introduction
II. Normal Concept of Validation
III. A Model Paradox
IV .Two Purposes of Modeling
V .Corroboration versus Validation
VI .Testing Theoretical Models
VII .Conclusion
References
Part V Theory in Ecosystem Analysis
13. Engineering Systems Analysis: Applicability to Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. Time Domain Analysis
III. Frequency Response Analysis
IV. Stability Analysis
V. Sensitivity Analysis
VI. Conclusions
References
14. Control Theory and the Regulation of Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. Ecosystem Modeling
III. Control Problem Formulation
IV. Control of Large-Scale Systems
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
15. The Sensitivity Substructure of Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. Fixed versus Variable Structure Systems
III. Parameter Sensitivity
IV. State Sensitivity
V. Sensitivity and Stability
VI. Ecosystem Applications
VII. Sensitivity and Causality
VIII. Summary
References
16. Patterns of Biological Control in Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. The Ecosystem in a General Sense
III. Fundamental Sources of Dysfunction
IV. Fundamental Mechanisms of Control
V. Statistical Description of the Ecosystem
VI. Inherent Statistical Properties
VII. Evolutionary Tendencies
VIII. Levels of Control
IX. Hierarchies of Indeterminacy
X. Generalizations about Biological Compensation
XI. The Allocation of Control
XII. Conclusions
XIII. Summary
References
17. Propagation of Cause in Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. Causal Determinism
III. The Causal Bond
IV. The Causal Sequence
V. The Causal Network
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix. Description of Small Ecosystem Compartment Models
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262741