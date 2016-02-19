Systems Analysis and Simulation in Ecology
1st Edition
Volume III
Description
Systems Analysis and Simulation in Ecology, Volume III, and its companion, Volume IV, grew out of a symposium, Modeling and Analysis of Ecosystems, held at the University of Georgia, 1-3 March 1973. The purposes of the meeting were to (i) review the status of ecosystem modeling, simulation, and analysis; (ii) provide a forum for interaction between U.S. International Biological Program (IBP) Biome modeling programs and selected non-IBP investigations involving systems approaches to ecosystem analysis; and (iii) identify and promote dialogue on key issues in macrosystem modeling.
The volume is organized into two parts. Part I treats ecosystem modeling in the U.S. IBP. The introductory chapter is followed by five chapters describing grassland, deciduous forest, desert, tundra, and coniferous forest biome modeling. The concluding chapter is one of critique and evaluation. Part II is devoted mainly to freshwater ecosystems, grading into the estuarine system in the last chapter. The five chapters of this section encompass a simple thermal ecosystem, small woodland streams, a reservoir, one of the Great Lakes, a lake reclaimed from eutrophication, and a major estuary under stress of human impact.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of other Volumes
Part I Ecosystem Modeling in The US International Biological Program
1. Introduction to Modeling in the Biomes
I. Biome Modeling Rationale
II. Diversity in Approaches
III. Convergence
IV. General State of Development
Reference
2. Role of Total Systems Models in the Grassland Biome Study
I. Introduction
II. Objectives and Questions
III. Philosophy and Implementation
IV. ELM and Its Main Compartments
V. Comparison of Current Status to Model Objectives
VI. Future Efforts
VII. Model Objectives as a Determinant of Model Structure
VIII. Ecosystem Principles Determine Ecosystem Structure
IX. Simulation Languages—SIMCOMP 4,5
References
3. Modeling in the Eastern Deciduous Forest Biome
I. Eastern Deciduous Forest Biome Program
II. Modeling Program
III. Progress in Modeling
IV. Discussion
References
4. Ecosystem Modeling in the Desert Biome
I. Introduction
II. Predictions Applicable to Populations of Ecosystems
III. Generality in an Ecosystem Model
IV. Approach Adopted by the Desert Biome
V. The Aquatic Model—An Example
VI. Generalizability of the Desert Biome Models
VII. Improvement and Validation of Models
5. Development of Ecosystem Modeling in the Tundra Biome
I. Introduction
II. Ecosystem Models in the Tundra Biome
III. Mechanistic Models in the Tundra Biome
IV. Summary
References
6. The Ecosystem Modeling Approach in the Coniferous Forest Biome
I. Introduction
II. Development of the General Requirements for an Ecosystem Model
III. Development of a General Paradigm for an Ecosystem Model
IV. Technical Aspects of Applying the Special Theory
V. Operational Aspects of Biome Modeling
VI. Summary and Prospectus
References
7. Critique and Comparison of Biome Ecosystem Modeling
I. Introduction
II. Driving Variables, and Statistical Properties of Weather Data
III. The Mathematical Structure of Submodels
IV. Macro Properties of Systems Models: Coupling and Interactions
V. The Argument about Linearity and Nonlinearity
VI. The Difficult Path between Unrealistic Oversimplicity and Unwieldy and Untestable Complexity
VII. Some Conclusions
References
Part II Models of Freshwater-Estuarine Ecosystems
8. Simulation Modeling of the Algal-Fly Components of a Thermal Ecosystem: Effects of Spatial Heterogeneity, Time Delays, and Model Condensation
I. Introduction
II. The Thermal Ecosystem
III. Simulation
IV. Model Evaluation
V. Space-Time vs Point-Time Models
References
9. Ecosystem Modeling for Small Woodland Streams
I. Introduction
II. The Stream Ecosystem
III. The Stream Model
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
10. Total Ecosystem Model for a Cove in Lake Texoma
I. Introduction
II. Morphometric and Abiotic Factors
III. Primary Producer Submodel
IV. Zooplankton Submodel
V. Benthic Invertebrate Submodel
VI. Vertebrate Submodel
VII. Decomposer Submodel
VIII. Model Behavior
IX. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix I. Description of Computer Program
Appendix II. Computer Program
References
11. Phytoplankton-Zooplankton-Nutrient Interaction Model for Western Lake Erie
I. Introduction
II. Model Construction
III. Data Sources
IV. Data
V. Model Verification
VI. Planning and Management Applications
References
12. Ecologic Simulation for Aquatic Environments
I. Introduction
II. Concepts of the Ecologic Model
III. The Ecologic Model as Applied to Lakes
IV. Lake Washington Simulations
V. Ecologic Model as Applied to Estuaries
VI. San Francisco Bay-Delta Simulations
VII. Future Directions
Appendix I. Input Data for Lake Washington Simulations
Appendix II. Input Data for the Simulations of San Francisco Bay-Delta System
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262734