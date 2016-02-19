Systems Analysis and Simulation in Ecology
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Systems Analysis and Simulation in Ecology, Volume II, concludes the original concept for Systems Analysis and Simulation in Ecology, and at the same time initiates a continuing series under the same title. The original idea, in 1968, was to draw together a collection of systems ecology articles as a convenient benchmark to the state of this emerging new field and as a stimulus to broader interest. These purposes will continue to motivate the series in highlighting, from time to time, accomplishments, trends, and prospects. The present volume is organized into four parts. Part I outlines for ecologists the concepts upon which systems science as a discipline is built. Part II presents example applications of systems analysis methods to ecosystems. Part III is devoted to new theory, including an investigation into the feasibility of several nonlinear formulations for use in compartment modeling of ecosystems; and the important topic of connectivity in systems. Part IV presents a sampling of systems ecology applications. It provides a reasonably balanced and accurate picture of the practical capability of ecological systems analysis and simulation. Performance does not come up to publicity, but prospects for rapid improvement are good given a willingness to let pragmatism guide sound scientific development without demanding unrealistic short-term successes.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents Of Volume I
Part I Introduction to Systems Science
1. An Introduction to Systems Science for Ecologists
I. Introduction
II. Structuring the System: The Role of the Observer
III. Describing the System
IV. Levels of Organization
V. Energy Systems
VI. Some Thoughts on Ecological Systems
VII. Beyond Modeling
Appendix I. Suggested Readings
Appendix II. A Compartment Model
References
Part II The Ecosystem: Systems Analysis
2. Steady-State Sensitivity Analysis of Energy Flow in a Marine Ecosystem
I. Introduction
II. The Energy Flow Model
III. The Mathematical Model
IV. Sensitivity Analysis
V. Discussion
References
3. Frequency Response Analysis of Magnesium Cycling in a Tropical Forest Ecosystem
I. General Introduction and Introduction to Frequency Response Analysis
II. Description of the Ecological System
III. Concepts in Frequency Response Analysis and Applications to the Modeled Ecosystem
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Part III Theory
4. An Energy Circuit Language for Ecological and Social Systems: Its Physical Basis
I. Introduction
II. Energy Source Module
III. Force and the Energy Pathway
IV. Population Force
V. Heat Sink Module
VI. Passive Energy Storage Module
VII. Potential-Generating Storage Module
VIII. Intersection and Feedback
IX. Constant Gain Amplifier Module
X. Work Gate Module
XI. The Switch Module
XII. Self-Maintaining Module
XIII. Cycling Receptor Module
XIV. Production and Regeneration Module (P-R)
XV. Economic Transactor Module
XVI. System Examples and Their Simulation
References
5. Steady-State Equilibriums in Simple Nonlinear Food Webs
I. Introduction
II. Systems with Simple Nonlinear Transfers
III. Systems with Controlled Nonlinear Transfers
IV. The Use of Nonlinear Systems in Modeling
Reference
6. Structural Properties of Food Webs
I. Introduction
II. The Trophic Relation
III. Graph Formulation of Food Webs
IV. Graph Properties of Food Webs
V. Status in Food Webs
VI. Summary
References
7. Niche Quantification and the Concept of Niche Pattern
I. Introduction
II. The Model
III. Methods and Materials
IV. Results and Discussion
V. Niche Theory
VI. Niche Patterns
VII. Summary
References
Appendix. Degrees of Freedom, and F Values Associated with Table III
Part IV Applications and Prospects
8. Systems Analysis Applied to Some Fisheries Problems
I. Fisheries Problems in Perspective
II. Systems Analysis and Simulation Models—General
III. Application of System Analysis—The Georges Bank Haddock Fishery
IV. Application of Bayes' Theorem for Decision Making in Fisheries Science
V. Other Systems Analysis Applications
References
9. Digital Simulation Modeling in Resource Management and the Training of Applied Ecologists
I. Introduction
II. Solving Statistical Problems in Applied Ecology by Simulation
III. Management Simulation Models
IV. Simulation Models for Training
V. The Future of Simulation Modeling
Appendix A. Selected General References on Computer Modeling and Simulation
Appendix B. A Time-Sharing Algol Program (GRSIM) for Calculating Population Growth with a Generalized Version of the Leslie Matrix Model
References
10. Systems Methods in Environmental Court Actions
I. Introduction
II. Scope of Technical Evidence in Environmental Litigation
III. Modeling and Systems Testimony in Two Judicial Actions
IV. Brief Statements of Systems Characteristics
V. Discussion and Outlook for Systems Science
Appendix. Ecosystem Analysis: The Diffusion of DDT
References
11. Systems Ecology and the Future of Human Society
I. The State of the Human Ecosystem
II. Systems Analysis and Simulation of the Human Ecosystem
III. The CALSIM Model
IV. An Expanded Model
V. Prospects for Human Ecosystems Simulation
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
12. Next-Generation Models in Ecology
I. Introduction
II. Current Status of Ecomodeling
III. Trends in Ecomodel Evolution
IV. Hierarchical Modeling
V. A Fish Population Ecomodel
VI. Mammalian Sociodemographic Ecomodels
VII. A Model of Human Personality and Interactions
VIII. A Hierarchy of Health Care System Models
IX. A General Model for a Community Total Health Care System
X. Closure
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262772