Systems Analysis and Modeling
1st Edition
A Macro-to-Micro Approach with Multidisciplinary Applications
Description
Systems Analysis and Modeling presents a fresh, new approach to systems analysis and modeling with a systems science flavor that stimulates systems thinking. After introducing systems modeling principles, the ensuing wide selection of examples aptly illustrate that anything which changes over time can be modeled as a system. Each example begins with a knowledge base that displays relevant information obtained from systems analysis. The diversity of examples clearly establishes a new protocol for synthesizing systems models.
Key Features
- Macro-to-micro, top-down approach
- Multidisciplinary examples
- Incorporation of human knowledge to synthesise a systems model
- Clear and concise systems delimitation
- Complex systems using simple mathematics
- "Exact" reproduction of historical data plus model generated secondary data
- Systems simulation via systems models
Readership
Engineers and physical and social scientists working with large-scale systems, including diverse systems such as natural resource and environmental systems, engineering projects, public planning and development, econometric and population studies, etc.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Analysis and Modeling
- Systems Modeling Principles
- Population Model: Calibration and Validation
- Modeling with Dynamic Forms
- Small Arms Exterior Ballistics Model
- Inventory Systems Models: Shaping Dynamic Response
- Modeling Corporate Assets
- Stochastic Analysis
- Work Physiology Model
- Macro Model of Blue Glacier
- State Water Planning Model
- Prototyping a Forest Systems Model
- Applications Unlimited
References Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 365
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 11th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518398
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121218515
About the Author
Donald Boyd
Donald W. Boyd holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering, a B.S. degree in mathematics, and a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Montana State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Montana State University, Bozeman, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This textbook for a senior engineering or graduate course presents the macro-to-micro approach to systems analysis and modeling. Boyd (Montana State University) demonstrates the method through examples of deterministic models drawn from physics, numerical methods, ballistics, inventory theory, and corporate strategy, followed by examples of stochastic modeling from ergonomics, glaciology, water resources planning, forestry, manufacturing processes, time series, and operations research." --Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR