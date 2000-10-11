Systems Analysis and Modeling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121218515, 9780080518398

Systems Analysis and Modeling

1st Edition

A Macro-to-Micro Approach with Multidisciplinary Applications

Authors: Donald Boyd
eBook ISBN: 9780080518398
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121218515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2000
Page Count: 365
Description

Systems Analysis and Modeling presents a fresh, new approach to systems analysis and modeling with a systems science flavor that stimulates systems thinking. After introducing systems modeling principles, the ensuing wide selection of examples aptly illustrate that anything which changes over time can be modeled as a system. Each example begins with a knowledge base that displays relevant information obtained from systems analysis. The diversity of examples clearly establishes a new protocol for synthesizing systems models.

Key Features

  • Macro-to-micro, top-down approach
  • Multidisciplinary examples
  • Incorporation of human knowledge to synthesise a systems model
  • Clear and concise systems delimitation
  • Complex systems using simple mathematics
  • "Exact" reproduction of historical data plus model generated secondary data
  • Systems simulation via systems models

Readership

Engineers and physical and social scientists working with large-scale systems, including diverse systems such as natural resource and environmental systems, engineering projects, public planning and development, econometric and population studies, etc.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Analysis and Modeling
  2. Systems Modeling Principles
  3. Population Model: Calibration and Validation
  4. Modeling with Dynamic Forms
  5. Small Arms Exterior Ballistics Model
  6. Inventory Systems Models: Shaping Dynamic Response
  7. Modeling Corporate Assets
  8. Stochastic Analysis
  9. Work Physiology Model
  10. Macro Model of Blue Glacier
  11. State Water Planning Model
  12. Prototyping a Forest Systems Model
  13. Applications Unlimited

References Glossary Index

About the Author

Donald Boyd

Donald W. Boyd holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering, a B.S. degree in mathematics, and a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Montana State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Montana State University, Bozeman, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This textbook for a senior engineering or graduate course presents the macro-to-micro approach to systems analysis and modeling. Boyd (Montana State University) demonstrates the method through examples of deterministic models drawn from physics, numerical methods, ballistics, inventory theory, and corporate strategy, followed by examples of stochastic modeling from ergonomics, glaciology, water resources planning, forestry, manufacturing processes, time series, and operations research." --Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR

