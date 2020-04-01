Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
2nd Edition
Basic, Applied and Clinical Aspects
Description
This completely updated and expanded second edition of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, A Manual includes topics not covered previously with contributors who at the forefront of each specific topic and with a global appeal. Each chapter will be short and will be presented critically and not in an encyclopedic manner and with selected, up to 50, references which should be valuable to a wider audience. As a seasoned (not old) editor, he worked with practically all the contributors and this enables to achieve the goals of the book. This manual to SLE combines basic science with clinical science to provide a translational treatment of the disease. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, a Manual, is a useful reference for specialists in the diagnosis and management of patients with SLE, a tool for measurement of clinical activity for pharmaceutical development and basic research of the disease and a reference work for hospital libraries.
This new edition includes new chapters on:
- Microbiota and lupus by Dr. Greg Silverman- a pioneer on this topic
- Innate immune cells and lupus
- Monogenic lupus
Key Features
- Distills current understanding of the cellular, molecular, genetic and environmental factors that instigate and drive the disease
- Includes comprehensive coverage of clinical features, including fatigue, organ system manifestations, overlap syndromes, infections, and more
- Conveys the very latest understanding of mechanisms of tissue damage, including immune complexes, antibodies, and other mechanisms that lead to organ damage
- Discusses the latest treatment options on disease modifying or disease controlling agents
- Provides 'one stop' coverage of all the latest scientific and clinical developments in SLE: new concepts in epidemiology, disease activity measures and outcomes; new concepts in immunoregulation, genetic and pathogenic mechanisms; new understanding and novel presentation of the processes of tissue/organ damage; comprehensive coverage of clinical features; and the very latest concepts in treatment
Readership
Researchers in basic, applied and clinical immunology
Table of Contents
A. Epidemiology and Diagnosis
B. Pathogenesis
C. Mechanisms of tissue damage
D. Clinical aspects of the disease
E. Antiphospholipid Syndrome
F. Treatment of the disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145517
About the Editor
George Tsokos
After receiving an MD from University of Athens, he came to the Arthritis Branch in 1979 where he trained in immunology and rheumatology. Between 1987 and 2007 he was a member of the Uniformed Services/Walter Reed community where served in various positions including Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Medicine and Chief of the Department of Cell Injury. In 2007 he joined the Beth Israel Medical Center as Chief of Rheumatology and Harvard Medical School as Professor of Medicine. He has served various leadership positions including President of the Clinical Immunology Society. He has served as chair of the Hypersensitivity, Autoimmunity, and Immune Mediated Diseases Study Section of the National Institutes of Health, Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Immunology, the official journal of FOCIS, and editor of Autoimmunity and Discovery Medicine, PLoS One and other journals. He has been elected to the Association of American Physicians, Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences and Master of the American College of Physicians (MACP). He is the 2012 Lee C. Howley Jr. Arthritis Research Prize from the Arthritis Foundation and a MERIT award holder from NIH. Dr. Tsokos’ research focuses on the cellular and molecular pathogenesis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). His laboratory has opened and led the field of molecular abnormalities on immune cells in patients with SLE. He directs a T32-sponsored fellowship on systemic autoimmunity and a Clinical Rheumatology Fellowship. Dr. Tsokos has trained over 110 colleagues many of whom hold senior leadership positions and run independent laboratories. His research is funded through NIH and DoD grants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Chief, Rheumatology Division, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA