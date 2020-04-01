This completely updated and expanded second edition of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, A Manual includes topics not covered previously with contributors who at the forefront of each specific topic and with a global appeal. Each chapter will be short and will be presented critically and not in an encyclopedic manner and with selected, up to 50, references which should be valuable to a wider audience. As a seasoned (not old) editor, he worked with practically all the contributors and this enables to achieve the goals of the book. This manual to SLE combines basic science with clinical science to provide a translational treatment of the disease. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, a Manual, is a useful reference for specialists in the diagnosis and management of patients with SLE, a tool for measurement of clinical activity for pharmaceutical development and basic research of the disease and a reference work for hospital libraries.

This new edition includes new chapters on:

Microbiota and lupus by Dr. Greg Silverman- a pioneer on this topic

Innate immune cells and lupus

Monogenic lupus

And includes also new techniques and ideas that have been developed for the study of the SLE process