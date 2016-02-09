After receiving an MD from University of Athens, he came to the Arthritis Branch in 1979 where he trained in immunology and rheumatology. Between 1987 and 2007 he was a member of the Uniformed Services/Walter Reed community where served in various positions including Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Medicine and Chief of the Department of Cell Injury. In 2007 he joined the Beth Israel Medical Center as Chief of Rheumatology and Harvard Medical School as Professor of Medicine. He has served various leadership positions including President of the Clinical Immunology Society. He has served as chair of the Hypersensitivity, Autoimmunity, and Immune Mediated Diseases Study Section of the National Institutes of Health, Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Immunology, the official journal of FOCIS, and editor of Autoimmunity and Discovery Medicine, PLoS One and other journals. He has been elected to the Association of American Physicians, Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences and Master of the American College of Physicians (MACP). He is the 2012 Lee C. Howley Jr. Arthritis Research Prize from the Arthritis Foundation and a MERIT award holder from NIH. Dr. Tsokos’ research focuses on the cellular and molecular pathogenesis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). His laboratory has opened and led the field of molecular abnormalities on immune cells in patients with SLE. He directs a T32-sponsored fellowship on systemic autoimmunity and a Clinical Rheumatology Fellowship. Dr. Tsokos has trained over 110 colleagues many of whom hold senior leadership positions and run independent laboratories. His research is funded through NIH and DoD grants.