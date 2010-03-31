Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718690, 9781455700639

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 36-1

1st Edition

Authors: Ellen Ginzler
eBook ISBN: 9781455700639
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718690
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st March 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue brings the rheumatologist on the current thinking on treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, with an eye to the future.  Topics covered include B cell biology and related therapies; glutamate receptor biology and its clinical significance in neuropsychiatric SLE; platelet C4d and vascular complications; biomarkers in lupus nephritis; endothelial function and its implications for cardiovascular and renal disease in SLE; changing worldwide epidemiology of SLE and its relationship to environmental, ethnic, and other sociodemographic factors; work loss, disability, quality of life, and compliance in SLE; pediatric lupus; metabolic syndrome and related endocrine abnormalities; the significance of interferon and the consequences of anti-interferon in SLE; and cutaneous lupus and the CLASI instrument. 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700639
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718690

About the Authors

Ellen Ginzler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, Rheumatology Division State University of New York Downstate Medical Center Brooklyn NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.