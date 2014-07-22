Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 40-3
1st Edition
Authors: Ellen Ginzler
eBook ISBN: 9780323323888
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323871
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2014
Description
In only the last four years, there have been dramatic changes in the understanding of the immunology, genetic/epigenetic associations, and identification of new targets for therapy in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The editors have enlisted a superb group of authors to present articles detailing cutting-edge advances in these areas.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 22nd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323888
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323323871
About the Authors
Ellen Ginzler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine, Rheumatology Division State University of New York Downstate Medical Center Brooklyn NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.