Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323871, 9780323323888

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 40-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ellen Ginzler
eBook ISBN: 9780323323888
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323871
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd July 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In only the last four years, there have been dramatic changes in the understanding of the immunology, genetic/epigenetic associations, and identification of new targets for therapy in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The editors have enlisted a superb group of authors to present articles detailing cutting-edge advances in these areas.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323323888
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323871

About the Authors

Ellen Ginzler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, Rheumatology Division State University of New York Downstate Medical Center Brooklyn NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.