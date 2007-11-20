System-on-Chip Test Architectures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739735, 9780080556802

System-on-Chip Test Architectures, Volume .

1st Edition

Nanometer Design for Testability

Authors: Laung-Terng Wang Charles Stroud Nur Touba
eBook ISBN: 9780080556802
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739735
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 20th November 2007
Page Count: 896
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
58.99
50.14
84.95
72.21
87.27
74.18
64.95
55.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
62.95
53.51
75.95
64.56
49.99
42.49
81.95
69.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Digital Test Architectures; Fault-Tolerant Design; SOC/NOC Test Architectures; SIP Test Architectures; Delay Testing; Low-Power Testing; Coping with Physical Failures, Soft Errors, and Reliability Issues; Design for Manufacturability and Yield; Design for Debug and Diagnosis; Software-Based Self-Testing; FPGA Testing; MEMS Testing; High-Speed I/O Interface; Analog and Mixed-Signal Test Architectures; RF Testing; Testing Aspects of Nanotechnology Trends.

Description

Modern electronics testing has a legacy of more than 40 years. The introduction of new technologies, especially nanometer technologies with 90nm or smaller geometry, has allowed the semiconductor industry to keep pace with the increased performance-capacity demands from consumers. As a result, semiconductor test costs have been growing steadily and typically amount to 40% of today's overall product cost.

This book is a comprehensive guide to new VLSI Testing and Design-for-Testability techniques that will allow students, researchers, DFT practitioners, and VLSI designers to master quickly System-on-Chip Test architectures, for test debug and diagnosis of digital, memory, and analog/mixed-signal designs.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes VLSI Test principles and Design for Testability architectures, with numerous illustrations/examples.
  • Most up-to-date coverage available, including Fault Tolerance, Low-Power Testing, Defect and Error Tolerance, Network-on-Chip (NOC) Testing, Software-Based Self-Testing, FPGA Testing, MEMS Testing, and System-In-Package (SIP) Testing, which are not yet available in any testing book.
  • Covers the entire spectrum of VLSI testing and DFT architectures, from digital and analog, to memory circuits, and fault diagnosis and self-repair from digital to memory circuits.
  • Discusses future nanotechnology test trends and challenges facing the nanometer design era; promising nanotechnology test techniques, including Quantum-Dots, Cellular Automata, Carbon-Nanotubes, and Hybrid Semiconductor/Nanowire/Molecular Computing.
  • Practical problems at the end of each chapter for students.

Readership

Practitioners/Researchers in VLSI Design and Testing; Design or Test Engineers, as well as research institutes.

Details

No. of pages:
896
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080556802
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123739735

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Laung-Terng Wang Author

Laung-Terng Wang, Ph.D., is founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of SynTest Technologies, CA. He received his EE Ph.D. degree from Stanford University. A Fellow of the IEEE, he holds 18 U.S. Patents and 12 European Patents, and has co-authored/co-edited two internationally used DFT textbooks- VLSI Test Principles and Architectures (2006) and System-on-Chip Test Architectures (2007).

Affiliations and Expertise

SynTest Technologies, Inc., Sunnyvale, CA, USA

Charles Stroud Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Auburn University, Auburn, AL, U.S.A.

Nur Touba Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas, Austin, TX, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.