System Modelling and Control
3rd Edition
Description
Providing a sound introduction to control engineering, this book features clear explanations and illustrations of the dynamic behaviour of systems and the main methods of analysis.
This edition has been expanded to reflect advances in computer technology and includes many practical examples.
Readership
Undergraduates of mechanical engineering and professional engineers requiring an introduction to control. Undergraduates and postgraduates in allied subjects such as chemical and production engineering.
Table of Contents
Mathematical description of system components Transient response of systems System simulation State space representation and analysis Frequency response of systems Statistical methods for system identification Feedback systems - accuracy and stability The root locus method The sampled-data process Design of closed loop systems Nonlinearities and dead time Case studies Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 16th January 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080928500
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340543795
About the Author
J. Schwarzenbach
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Leeds, UK
K. Gill
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Leeds, UK