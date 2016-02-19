System Modelling and Control - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780340543795, 9780080928500

System Modelling and Control

3rd Edition

Authors: J. Schwarzenbach K. Gill
eBook ISBN: 9780080928500
Paperback ISBN: 9780340543795
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th January 1992
Page Count: 368
Description

Providing a sound introduction to control engineering, this book features clear explanations and illustrations of the dynamic behaviour of systems and the main methods of analysis.

This edition has been expanded to reflect advances in computer technology and includes many practical examples.

Readership

Undergraduates of mechanical engineering and professional engineers requiring an introduction to control. Undergraduates and postgraduates in allied subjects such as chemical and production engineering.

Table of Contents

Mathematical description of system components Transient response of systems System simulation State space representation and analysis Frequency response of systems Statistical methods for system identification Feedback systems - accuracy and stability The root locus method The sampled-data process Design of closed loop systems Nonlinearities and dead time Case studies Index.

Details

About the Author

J. Schwarzenbach

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Leeds, UK

K. Gill

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Leeds, UK

