System Identification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126144505, 9780080955889

System Identification, Volume 80

1st Edition

Editors: James Melsa
eBook ISBN: 9780080955889
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
49.64
42.19
69.50
59.08
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955889

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

James Melsa Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.