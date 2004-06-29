System Identification 2003

Table of Contents



Contents

Volume 1

Plenary Paper from Experiments to Closed-Loop Control

From Experiments to Closed Loop Control

Identification for Control

Exploratory Modeling for Controller Optimization

Connecting PE Identification and Robust Control Theory: The Multiple-Input Single-Output Case. Part I: Uncertainty Region Validation

Connecting PE Identification and Robust Control Theory: The Multiple-Input Single-Output Case. Part II: Controller Validation

Relation Between Uncertainty Structures in Identification for Robust Control

Strong Robustness Measures for Sets of Linear SISO Systems

Using a Sufficient Condition to Analyze the Interplay Between Identification and Control

Nonlinear Identification

Structure Selection with ANOVA: Local Linear Models

On Identification of Hammerstein Systems Using Excitation with a Finite Number of Levels

Fast Approximate Identification of Nonlinear Systems

Gaussian Processes Framework for Validation of Linear and Nonlinear Models

Functional Analytic Framework for Model Selection

Robust Complexity Criteria for Nonlinear Regression in NARX Models

Identification of Mimo Communication Channels

Analysis of MIMO Channel Measurements

Performance Evaluation of MIMO Channel Prediction Algorithms Using Measurements

High-Resolution Channel Parameter Estimation for Communication Systems Equipped with Antenna Arrays

Analysis of Spectral-Based Localization of Spatially Distributed Sources

Ray Tracing Interpretation of Multiple-Input Multiple-Output Wireless Systems

Computationally Efficient Blind MMSE Receivers for Long Code WCMDA Using Time-Varying Systems Theory

Estimation in Physical and Medical Systems

Maximum Likelihood Identification of Quantum Systems for Control Design

Maximum Likelihood Estimation of Signal Amplitude and Noise Variance from Complex Valued Data

Reliable Nonlinear Identification in Medical Applications

Pattern Recognition of EEG Signals During Right and Left Motor Imagery

From Dynamic Metabolic Modeling to Unstructured Model Identification of Complex Biosystems

Flow Controlled Non-Invasive Ventilation Considering Mask Leakage and Spontaneous Breathing

Stochastic Systems

Estimation and Identification of Non-Stationary Functional Series TARMA Models

Modeling Multivariate Pollutant Time Series with Wavelet Functions

Estimating the Lyapunov Exponents of Chaotic Time Series Based on Polynomial Modeling

Sampling Density Design for Particle Filters

Diffusive Representation of Af-Th Order Fractional Brownian Motion

Applications of system Identification

Multi-Channel Active Noise Control for Uncertain Secondary Channels

Channel Estimation and Coupling Wave Cancellation in OFDM Relay Station

Application of System Identification for the Prediction of Avalanche Hazard

Models for Incoming Calls Forecasting in a Customer Attention Center

Modeling the Relationships Between the Users DB and the Web-Log File of a Large Virtual Community

Financial Econometrics

A Short Introduction to Time-Varying Volatility in Financial Time Series

Forecasting Emerging Equity Market Volatility Using Nonlinear GARCH Models

Stochastic Properties of Multivariate Time Series Equations with Emphasis on ARCH

A Rational Probability Density Approach to Stochastic Volatility Estimation

Semi-Plenary. Nippets of Identification Theory in Computer Vision

Snippets of System Identification in Computer Vision

Semi-Plenary. Interval Analysis for Guaranteed Nonlinear

Parameter Estimation

Interval Analysis for Guaranteed Nonlinear Parameter Estimation

Identification in Automotive Systems

Online Detection of Tyre Pressure Deflation in Passenger Cars

A Subspace-Based Identification Approach for the Analysis of Road Vehicles Yaw Dynamics Around Steering-Pad Conditions

Identification and Fault Detection of an Active Vehicle Suspension

Non-Adaptive Neural Automotive Sideslip Virtual Sensor

Parametric Identification of the Car Dynamics

Simulating Energy Consumption of Auxiliary Units in Heavy Vehicles

Sensor Identification and Monitoring

Prior Characterization of the Performance of Software Sensors

Model Based Source Localisation by Distributed Sensors for Point Sources and Diffusion

Continuous-Time Model Identification by Using Adaptive Observer

Optimal Filtering of Nonlinear Systems Based on Pseudo Gaussian Densities

A Total Least Squares Approach to Sensor Characterization

Identification of Nonlinear Systems I

Estimation and Validation of Semi-Parametric Dynamic Nonlinear Models

Nonlinear System Modeling Using the RBF Neural Network-Based Regressive Model

Modeling and Linearization of Nonlinear Dynamic Systems

Linear Parameter Estimation and Predictive Constrained Control of Wiener/Hammerstein Systems

Identification of Wiener Systems Using Reduced Complexity Volterra Models

Structure Selection for Polynomial NARX Models Based on Simulation Error Minimization

Mechanical and Aerospace Applications

Nonlinear Identification of a Two Link Robotic System Using Dynamic Neural Networks

Neural Network System Identification for a Low Pressure Non-Linear Dynamical Subsystem Onboard the Alicia II Climbing Robot

Measurement of Young's Modulus Via Modal Analysis Experiments: A System Identification Approach

A Novel Algorithm for Fully Autonomous Star Identification

Fast Model Updates and Simulation for Efficient Flight Control Software Design

Closed-loop Identification

Continuous-Time Identification of First-Order Plus Dead-Time Models from Step Response in Closed Loop

Identification of Simple Continuous-Time Models from Relay Feedback

Continuous-Time Model Identification of Systems Operating in Closed-Loop

Multivariable Closed-Loop System Identification of Plants Under Model Predictive Control

Dead Time Measurement of Closed Loop System by Wavelet

Closed Loop Identification Method Using a Subspace Approach

Industrial Application of Identification

Model Identification of a Multivariable Industrial Furnace

Extended Fuzzy GK Clustering with Application to Identification of an Automatic Voltage Regulation Loop Dynamics

On Simplified Modeling Approaches to SMB Processes

Optimal Filtering for Bilinear Systems and its Application to Terpolymerization Process State Identification

Neural Prediction of Cylinder Air Mass for AFR Control in SI Engine

Contribution to Identification of Thermo-Mechanic Interaction at Vibrating Rubber-Like Materials

Process Control Systems

Identification of a High Efficiency Boiler by Support Vector Machines Without Bias Term

Implementing GA-Based Predictive Controller for on-line Control of a Process Mini-Plant

Long-Range Optimal Model and Multi-Step-Ahead Prediction Identification for Predictive Control

Predictive Control of Flow Quantity and Sloshing-Suppression During Back-Tilting of a Ladle for Batch-Type Casting Pouring Processes

Closed Loop and Performance Issues

Optimal Prefiltering in Iterative Feedback Tuning

Identification of Performance Limitations in Control Using General SISO Models

Control Loop Performance Monitoring by CUSUM Algorithms for Local Linear Hypotheses

Model Approximation of Plant and Noise Dynamics on the Basis of Closed-Loop Data

IV Methods for Closed-Loop System Identification

Coprime Factor Perturbation Models for Closed-Loop Model Validation Techniques

Reproducing Kernels I

An Introduction to Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Spaces and Why they are so Useful

An Introduction to Smoothing Spline ANOVA Models in RKHS, with Examples in Geographical Data, Medicine, Atmospheric Sciences and Machine Learning

Robust Design with Nonparametric Models: Prediction of Second-Order Characteristics of Process Variability by Kriging

Geostatistical Models and Kriging

Hilbert Space Embeddings in Dynamical Systems

Bayesian Input Selection for Nonlinear Regression with LS-SVMs

Volume 2

Blind Estimation and Equalization

Blind Turbo Equalization Using the Constant Modulus Algorithm

A New Method for Channel Estimation and Data Detection in the Context of Turbo Equalization

On the Applicability to Correlated Sources of a Blind Channel Equalization Method Robust to Order Overestimation

Blind Estimation with Signal Scrambling

Blind Channel Shorteners

Multiple Antenna System Equalization Using Semi-Blind Subspace Identification Methods

Continuous Time Identification

The Identification of Continuous-Time Linear and Nonlinear Models: A Tutorial with Environmental Applications

Continuous-Time System Identification of A Food Extruder: Experiment Design and Data Analysis

Identification of Continuous Time Models Using Discrete Time Data

On Possibilities for Estimating Continuous-Time ARMA Parameters

On the Interpretation of a Continuous-Time Model Identification Method in Terms of Regularization

Input Design

A Survey of Readily Accessible Perturbation Signals

Multiple Input Design for Real-Time Parameter Estimation in the Frequency Domain

Minimizing the Worst-Case v-Gap by Optimal Input Design

Identification of Resonant Systems Using Periodic Multiplicative Reference Signals

Aircraft Parameter Estimation by Using the Optimal Input Design and Linear Matrix Inequalities

The Performance of Multilevel Perturbation Signals for Nonlinear System Identification

Identification for Flight test Exploration

Applying System Identification to Assess the Vibro-Acoustic Behaviour of Airplanes

Subspace Identification Combined with New Mode Selection Techniques for Modal Analysis of an Airplane

Flight Flutter Analysis Using Frequency-Domain System Identification Techniques 681

Real-Time Modal Analysis and its Application for Flutter Testing

Statistical Approach to Flutter Monitoring

Reliable System Identification for Large Flexible Space Structures

Identifiability

Identifiability Analysis of a Class of Systems Described By Convolution Equations

Identification of Fully Parameterized Linear and Nonlinear State-Space Systems by Projected Gradient Search

A Differential Geometric Viewpoint on Local Identifiability and Identification Part I: Theory

A Differential Geometric Viewpoint on Local Identifiability and Identification Part II: Application

Identifiability of Nonlinear Homogeneous Polynomial Systems

Plenary Paper. System Identification for Structural Dynamics and Vibroacoustics Design Engineering

System Identification for Structural Dynamics and Vibroacoustics Design Engineering

Selected Topics in Identification

A Personal View on the Development of System Identification

System Identification Via a Computational Bayesian Approach

A New Information Theoretic Approach to Order Estimation Problem

Conditions for Local Convergence of Maximum Likelihood Estimation for Armax Models

A Nonparametric Approach to Model Selection

Reproducing Kernels II

An Introduction to Learning with Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Spaces

Sparse Gaussian Processes: Inference, Subspace Identification and Model Selection

Sparse Kernel Methods

A Generalised LS-SVM

Adaptive Kernel Methods

Subspace Regression in Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Space

Identification of Nonlinear Block Models

Frequency Domain Identification of Wiener Models

Non-Parametric Identification of Non-Linearity in Hammerstein Systems

Generation of Enhanced Initial Estimates for Wiener Systems and Hammerstein Systems

User Choices and Model Validation in System Identification Using Nonlinear Wiener Models

Approximation of Feasible Parameter Set in Worst Case Identification of Block-Oriented Nonlinear Models

Parameters Set Evaluation of Wiener Models from Data with Bounded Output Errors

New Results in Subspace Identification

Constructing the State of Random Processes with Feedback

Closed-Loop Subspace Identification with Innovation Estimation

A Frequency Domain Subspace Algorithm for Mixed Causal, Anti-Causal LTI Systems

A Stochastic Realization in a Hilbert Space Based on "LQ Decomposition" with Application to Subspace Identification

Subspace-Based Identification Methods Using Schur Complement Approach

Recursive Subspace Identification for Continuous-/Discrete-Time Stochastic Systems

Identification for Process Control: Input Design

"Plant-Friendly" System Identification: A Challenge for the Process Industries

Multi-Objective Input Signal Design for Plant-Friendly Identification

Control-Relevant Design of Periodic Test Input Signals for Iterative Open-Loop Identification of Multivariable FIR Systems

Constrained Signal Design Using Approximate Prior Models with Application to the Tennessee Eastman Process

Constrained Minimum Crest Factor Multisine Signals for "Plant-Friendly" Identification of Highly Interactive Systems

Identification of Mechanical Systems

Online Identification of a Robot Using Batch Adaptive Control

Dynamic Identification of a Compactor Using Splines Data Processing

Non-Stationary Mechanical Vibration Modeling and Analysis Via Functional Series TARMA Models

Globally Convergent Adaptive Tracking of Angular Velocity with Inertia Identification and Adaptive Linearization

On Vision-Based Kinematic Calibration of n-Leg Parallel Mechanisms

A Geometric Approach to Motion Tracking in Manifolds

Software session I

Version 6 of the System Identification Toolbox

Process Identification, Controller Tuning and Control Circuit Simulation Using MS Excel

Developments for the MATLAB CONTSID Toolbox

detectNARMAX: A Graphical User Interface for Structure Detection of NARMAX Models Using The Bootstrap Method

Semi-Plenary. Data-Based Methods in Process Control

Data-Based Methods for Process Analysis, Monitoring and Control

Semi-Plenary Subspace Algorithms

Subspace Algorithms

Filtering and Estimation

Optimal Filtering for Linear Systems with Multiple Delays in Observations

The Information Analysis in Joint Problem of Continuous-Discrete Filtering and Generalized Extrapolation

Guaranteed Ellipsoidal State Estimation for Uncertain MIMO Models

Regularized Robust Estimators for Time Varying Uncertain Discrete-Time Systems

Minimax L2-E2 FIR Filters for Deterministic Continuous-Time State Space Signal Models

Numerically Reliable H͚ - Synthesis of Estimators Based on J- Lossless Factorizations

Diagnosis, Detection and Tracking

Statistical Analysis of Subspace-Based Method for Direction Estimation Without Eigendecomposition

Fault Detection of Non-Linear Systems Based on Multi-Form Quasi-Armax Modeling and its Application

A Comparison of Two Methods for Stochastic Fault Detection: The Parity Space Approach and Principal Components Analysis

Identification of Object's Movement Models in a Radar Tracking Filter

Estimation and Tracking of Quasi-Periodically Varying Processes

Volume 3

Identification of Nonlinear Systems II

A Pruning Method for the Identification of Polynomial N ARMAX Models

Generalized Orthonormal Basis Selection for Expanding Quadratic Volterra Filters

A Localized Forgetting Method for On-Line Adaptation of Gaussion RBFN Models

Subspace Identification of Switching Model

Application-Oriented Neural Modeling

Identification Methods

Closed-Form Frequency Estimation Using Second-Order Notch Filters

L1 Prediction Error System Identification: A Modified AIC Rule

On Parameter Estimation of ARMAX Model Via BCLS Method

Estimation in the Presence of Interferences

Autoregressive Spectral Analysis with Randomly Missing Data

Estimating Unknown Probability Density Functions for Random Parameters of Stochastic ARMAX Systems

Controller Tuning and Identification

Iterative Controller Tuning by Minimization of a Generalized Decorrelation Criterion

Subspace Identification Based PID Control Tuning

Evolutionary Tuning of PID Parameters

Adaptive, Cautious, Predictive Control with Gaussian Process Priors

Controller Design for Systems Suffering Nonlinear Distortions

How the Output Saturation of a Regulator Influences the Reachable Performance and Robustness Measures

Applications of Identification

Random Loading Identification of a Plastic Glass Cantilever Beam

On Sequential Identification of a Diffusion Type Process with Memory

Incremental Identification of Transport Coefficients in Distributed Systems

On the Structure of Static Balanced Flow Systems

Endogeneity and Identification in Transportation Systems: Econometric Relationships to Partial

Tool for Equal Opportunity Evaluation in Dynamic Organizations

Bioengineering Systems

Linearization in the Parameters Via Differential Algebra Techniques

A Penalty Function Approach to HIV/AIDS Model Parameter Estimation

Sensitivity Analysis and Parameter Identification of Wastewater Treatment System Based on Activated Sludge Models

A Methodology for Nonlinear System Identification Using Volterra Series. Application to an Anaerobic Digestor

Some Relations of Sensitivity Functions in Bio-Reactor Models

An Experimental Object-Oriented Modeling of an Hydraulic Valley

Particle Filters

Particle Filters for System Identification with Application to Chaos Prediction

Particle Filters for System Identification of State-Space Models Linear in Either Parameters or States

Fault Detection, Isolation and Diagnosis with Particle Filters for Nonlinear Stochastic Systems

Monte Carlo Mixture Kalman Filter and its Application to Space-Time Inversion

A Particle Implementation of the Recursive MLE for Partially Observed Diffusions

Online Sampling for Parameter Estimation in General State Space Models

Wiener Hammerstein Models

Nonlinear Structure Identification with Application to Wiener-Hammerstein Systems

Identification of a Wiener System with Some General Discontinuous Nonlinearities

Nonlinear Model Identification Using Working Point Variables

Identification of Wiener-Hammerstein Models with Cubic Nonlinearity Using LIFRED

Performance Investigation of SLICOT Wiener Systems Identification Toolbox

Identification Using basis functions

Rational Bases Generated by Blaschke Product Systems

More on Sparse Representations in Arbitrary Bases

On Spectral Analysis Using Models with Pre-Specified Zeros

Identification of Rational Spectral Densities Using Orthonormal Basis Functions

Orthonormal Basis Functions for Modeling Continuous-Time Fractional Systems

Adaptive Laguerre Time Scaling Factor in Predictive Control

Subspace Identification and Applications

Identification of MIMO State Space Models for Helicopter Dynamics

Estimation of Damped and Undamped Sinusoids with Application to Analysis of Electromagnetic FDTD Simulation Data

Application of a Recursive Subspace Identification Algorithm to Change Detection

Subspace-Based Modal Identification and Monitoring of Large Structures: A Scilab Toolbox

Identifying Positive Real Models in Subspace Identification by Using Regularization

Modeling Human Gaits with Subtleties

Identification in Large Scale Systems

Reduction of Large-Scale Groundwater Flow Models Via the Galerkin Projection

Model Reduction for Large-Scale Linear Applications

Reduced Order Modeling of an Industrial Feeder Model

Industrial Applications of Identification

Identification of the Topology of a Power System Network

LPV Identification of a Diesel Engine Torque Model

Identification and Control of a PV-Supplied Separately Excited DC Motor Using Universal Learning Networks

Validation of Stability for an Induction Machine Drive Using Experiments

Automatic Steering Control System Design Utilizing a Visual Feedback Approach - System Identification and Control Experiments with a Radio-Controlled Car

Application of RBF-Type ARX Modeling and Control to Gas Turbine Combined Cycle SCR Systems

Software Session II

Automatic Time Series Identification Spectral Analysis with MATLAB Toolbox ARMASA

MULTI-EDIP - An Interactive Software Package for Process Identification

KALMTOOL for Use with MATLAB

The ADAPTx Software for Automated and Real-Time Multivariable System Identification

Frequency Domain System Identification Toolbox for MATLAB: Automatic Processing - from Data to Models

Plenarypaper Prediction Algorithms: Complexity, Concentration and ConvexitY

Prediction Algorithms: Complexity, Concentration and Convexity

Identification and Physical Modeling

Grey-Box Model Calibrator and Validator

Initialization of Physical Parameter Estimates

Parameter Estimation in Linear Differential-Algebraic Equations

Model Validation in Non-Linear Continuous-Discrete Grey-Box Models

Identification of Mechanical Parameters in Drive Train Systems

Identification and Model Predictive Control of a pH Neutralization Process Based on Linear and Wiener Models

Identification of Nonlinear Systems

Local Modeling of Nonlinear Dynamic Systems Using Direct Weight Optimization

Optimality in SM Identification of Nonlinear Systems

A Suboptimal Bootstrap Method for Structure Detection of Nonlinear Output-Error Models

Identification of Nonlinear Parametrically Varying Models Using Separable Least Squares

Modeling and Identification of Rate-Independent Hysteresis Using a Semilinear Duhem Model

Least Squares Harmonic Signal Analysis Using Periodic Orbits of ODEs

Volume 4

Education and Training

Educational Aspects of Identification Software user Interfaces

An Identification Course on the Web: Rationale, Realization and Students' Evaluation

Control Related Topics in Identification - Closed Loop Experiments and Identification for Control

Teaching Semiphysical Modeling to Chemical Engineering Students Using a Brine-Water Mixing Tank Experiment

Estimating Parameters in a Lumped Parameter System with First Principle Modeling and Dynamic Experiments

Recursive and Subspace Identification

Recursive Subspace Identification Based on Projector Tracking

Subspace Identification and ARX Modeling

Parallel QR Implementation of Subspace Identification with Parsimonious Models

A New Recursive Method for Subspace Identification of Noisy Systems: EIVPM

Canonical Correlation Partial Least Squares

Frequency-Domain System Identification Techniques for Experimental and Operational Modal Analysis

Process Control: Theory

Data-Driven Modeling of Nonlinear and Time- Varying Processes

PID Parameter Cycling to Tune Industrial Controllers: a New Model-Free Approach

Stepwise Refinement of Sparse Grids in Data Mining Applications

Iterative Identification for Control and Robust Performance of Bioreactor

Modified Subspace Identification Method for Building a Long-Range Prediction Model for Inferential Control

Identification and Model Predictive Control of an Industrial Glass-Feeder

Application of system Identification

Computationally Efficient Estimation of Wave Propagation Functions of Viscoelastic Materials

Identification of Underlying Intensity Processes of Interference Patterns

Fractional Multimodels - Application to Heat Transfer Modeling

A Recursive Algorithm for Estimating Parameters in a One Dimensional Diffusion System

Regularization Method in Infrared Image Processing

Filtering of Stochastic Volatility Model

Optimal Filtering

State Estimation for Nonlinear Continuous Systems in a Bounded-Error Context

Multigrid Design in Point-Mass Approach to Nonlinear State Estimation

An Efficient Nonlinear Adaptive Observer with Global Convergence

Adaptive Observer for Discrete Time Linear Time Varying Systems

Linear Dynamic Filtering with Noisy Input and Output

The p-Norm Generalization of the LMS Algorithm for Adaptive Filtering

Semi-Plenary.Identification of Linear Systems with Nonlinear Distortions

Identification of Linear Systems with Nonlinear Distortions

Semi-Plenary. Some Problems in Statistical Inference Following Model Selection

Some Problems in Statistical Inference following Model Selection

User Choices in Subspace Identification

Choosing Integer Parameters in Subspace Methods: A Survey on Asymptotic Results

Asymptotic Variances of Subspace Identification by Data Orthogonalization and Model Decoupling

A Finite Sample Comparison of Automatic Model Selection Methods

On the Number of Rows and Columns in Subspace Identification Methods

Aspects and Experiences of User Choices in Subspace Identification Methods

Inferring Multivariable Delay and Seasonal Structure for Subspace Modeling

Identification of Static and Dynamical Nonlinear Systems

Mathematical Results Concerning Kernel Techniques

Multi-Output Suppport Vector Regression

Set Membership Identification of Piecewise Affine Models

Piecewise-Linear Output-Error Models

CMAC with Linear Functional Weights

Optimal Expansions of Discrete-Time Volterra Models Using Laguerre Functions

Identification and Model Validation

Quantification of the Variance of Estimated Transfer Functions in the Presence of Undermodeling

Reliable Parameter Estimation in Presence of Uncertain Variables that are not Estimated

Validation Test Based Parameter Uncertainty Versus Analysis-Based Confidence Bounds

Empirical Estimation of Parameter Distributions in System Identification

Uncertainty of Transfer Function Modeling Using Prior Estimated Noise Models

The Size of the Membership-Set in a Probabilistic Framework

Model Approximation

Connections Between L?-Model Reduction and Balanced Truncation

Recursive Exact Hoo Identification from Impulse Response Measurements

Properties of Optimal Solutions in L2 Identification Problem

Optimal Approximation and Model Quality Estimation for Nonlinear Systems

Linear Models of Nonlinear FIR Systems with Gaussian Inputs

An Algebraic Method for System Reduction of Stationary Gaussian Systems

Parameter Estimation and Convergence

Separable Least Squares Data Driven Local Coordinates

Optimal Yule Walker Method for Pole Estimation of ARMA Signals

Initializing Parameter Estimation Algorithms Under Scarce Measurements

Robust Parameter Estimation for Uncertain Gross-Error Models

Limit Covariance of Estimation Error for Quasistationary Function

Identification of Hydrologic Systems

Structural Identification of Multivariate Neural Networks for Rainfall Runoff Modeling

Parameter and State Regularization for Prediction of Distributed Hydrologic Systems

Time-Delay Estimation of a Managed River Reach from Supervisory Data

Geohydrological Application of a Nonlinear Physically Based Time Series Model

On Physical and Data Driven Modeling of Irrigation Channels

Identification and On-Line Estimation of the Unsaturated Hydraulic Conductivity in Presence of Forced Air Convection Based on a Distributed-Parameter Model

Errors in Variable Identification

Confidence Regions for Non-Parametric Errors-In-Variables Estimates

A New Criterion in EIV Identification and Filtering Applications

Strongly Consistent Parameter Estimate for Error-In-Variables Model

Ellipsoid Set Refinement by Simultaneous Use of Multiple Hyperplane Cuts

Identification Methods in a Unified Framework

Author Index

