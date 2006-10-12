System for Ophthalmic Dispensing

The ultimate ophthalmic dispensing reference, this book provides a step-by-step system for properly fitting and adjusting eyewear. It covers every aspect of dispensing — from basic terminology to frame selection to eyewear fitting, adjusting, and repairing. Perfect for both students who are just learning about dispensing and practitioners who want to keep their skills up to date, this resource offers in-depth discussions of all types of lenses, including multifocal, progressive, absorptive, safety, recreational, aspheric, and high index. Plus, it goes beyond the basics to explore the "how" and "why" behind lens selection, to help you better understand and meet your patients' vision needs.