System for Ophthalmic Dispensing - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750674805, 9780702038914

System for Ophthalmic Dispensing

3rd Edition

Authors: Clifford Brooks Irvin Borish
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750674805
eBook ISBN: 9780702038914
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th October 2006
Page Count: 688
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The ultimate ophthalmic dispensing reference, this book provides a step-by-step system for properly fitting and adjusting eyewear. It covers every aspect of dispensing — from basic terminology to frame selection to eyewear fitting, adjusting, and repairing. Perfect for both students who are just learning about dispensing and practitioners who want to keep their skills up to date, this resource offers in-depth discussions of all types of lenses, including multifocal, progressive, absorptive, safety, recreational, aspheric, and high index. Plus, it goes beyond the basics to explore the "how" and "why" behind lens selection, to help you better understand and meet your patients' vision needs.

Key Features

  • A glossary of key terms provides easy access to definitions.
  • Proficiency tests at the end of each chapter reinforce your understanding of the material through multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, matching, and true/false questions.

Table of Contents

  1. Frame Types and Parts

    2. Frame Measurements and Marking

    3. Measuring the Interpupillary Distance

    4. Frame Selection

    5. MRP Placement, Multi-Focal Height and Lens Blank Size Determination

    6. Ordering and Verification

    7. Lens Insertion

    8. Standard Alignment

    9. Adjusting the Frame

    10. Frame Repairs and Modifications

    11. Review of Elementary Mathematical Principles

    12. Characteristics of Ophthalmic Lenses

    13. Lens Curvature and Thickness

    14. Optical Considerations with Increasing Lens Power

    15. Optical Prism: Power and Base Direction

    16. Optical Prism: Decentration and Thickness

    17. Fresnel Prisms and Lenses

    18. Lens Design

    19. Segmented Multifocal Lenses

    20. Progressive Addition Lenses

    21. Anisometropia

    22. Absorptive Lenses

    23. Lens Materials, Safety and Sports Eyewear

    24. Fabrication of Eyewear

    Appendix A: ANSI Z80-1995 Prescription Ophthalmic Lenses--Recommendations

    Appendix B: ANSI Z87.1-1989 Eye and Face Protector Selection Chart

    Appendix C: Special Purpose Frames

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750674805
eBook ISBN:
9780702038914

About the Author

Clifford Brooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Optometry, Indiana University School of Optometry, Bloomington, IN

Irvin Borish

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Indiana University School of Optometry, Bloomington, IN; Former Benedict Professor, University of Houston, College of Optometry, Houston, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.