System for Ophthalmic Dispensing
3rd Edition
Description
The ultimate ophthalmic dispensing reference, this book provides a step-by-step system for properly fitting and adjusting eyewear. It covers every aspect of dispensing — from basic terminology to frame selection to eyewear fitting, adjusting, and repairing. Perfect for both students who are just learning about dispensing and practitioners who want to keep their skills up to date, this resource offers in-depth discussions of all types of lenses, including multifocal, progressive, absorptive, safety, recreational, aspheric, and high index. Plus, it goes beyond the basics to explore the "how" and "why" behind lens selection, to help you better understand and meet your patients' vision needs.
Key Features
- A glossary of key terms provides easy access to definitions.
- Proficiency tests at the end of each chapter reinforce your understanding of the material through multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, matching, and true/false questions.
Table of Contents
- Frame Types and Parts
2. Frame Measurements and Marking
3. Measuring the Interpupillary Distance
4. Frame Selection
5. MRP Placement, Multi-Focal Height and Lens Blank Size Determination
6. Ordering and Verification
7. Lens Insertion
8. Standard Alignment
9. Adjusting the Frame
10. Frame Repairs and Modifications
11. Review of Elementary Mathematical Principles
12. Characteristics of Ophthalmic Lenses
13. Lens Curvature and Thickness
14. Optical Considerations with Increasing Lens Power
15. Optical Prism: Power and Base Direction
16. Optical Prism: Decentration and Thickness
17. Fresnel Prisms and Lenses
18. Lens Design
19. Segmented Multifocal Lenses
20. Progressive Addition Lenses
21. Anisometropia
22. Absorptive Lenses
23. Lens Materials, Safety and Sports Eyewear
24. Fabrication of Eyewear
Appendix A: ANSI Z80-1995 Prescription Ophthalmic Lenses--Recommendations
Appendix B: ANSI Z87.1-1989 Eye and Face Protector Selection Chart
Appendix C: Special Purpose Frames
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 12th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674805
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038914
About the Author
Clifford Brooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Optometry, Indiana University School of Optometry, Bloomington, IN
Irvin Borish
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Indiana University School of Optometry, Bloomington, IN; Former Benedict Professor, University of Houston, College of Optometry, Houston, TX