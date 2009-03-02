System Engineering for IMS Networks
1st Edition
Description
The IMS is the foundation architecture for the next generation of mobile phones, wireless-enabled PDAs, PCs, and the like. IMS delivers multimedia content (audio, video, text, etc.) over all types of networks. For network engineers/administrators and telecommunications engineers it will be essential to not only understand IMS architecture, but to also be able to apply it at every stage of the network design process.
This book will contain pragmatic information on how to engineer IMS networks as well as an applications-oriented approach for the engineering and networking professionals responsible for making IMS function in the real world.
Key Features
- Describes the convergence of wireless IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) with other networks, including wireline and cable
- Discusses building interfaces for end users and IMS applications servers
- Explores network management issues with IMS
Readership
Networking, telecommunications, and RF/wireless engineers; network administrators and managers.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to IMS
1.1 What is IMS?
1.2 A first look at IMS
1.3 The IMS Architecture
1.4 Chapter Summary
2 Basics of Wireless Networks
2.1 The Centralized Model of Wireless Telecom Networks
2.2 The RAN and the Core Network
2.3 Concept of the Control Plane and User Plane
2.4 Functions of the core network
2.5 Subscriber Identity and Management
2.6 Mobility and Roaming
2.7 Charging and Billing
2.8 Service Delivery
2.9 Network Management
2.10 Chapter Summary
3 Basics of IP Networks
3.1 IP from an IMS perspective 3.2 Addressing
3.3 IPV4/IPV6
3.4 Routing
3.5 Trusted Networks
3.6 NAT/Firewall Traversal – Session Border Control
3.7 Chapter Summary
4 The IMS related protocols
4.1 Transport Protocols
4.2 Session Protocols
4.3 AAA Protocol – Diameter 4.4 Media Protocols
4.5 IP Access and addressing 4.6 Security
4.7 QoS
4.8 Application
4.9 Chapter Summary
5 Principles of Operation
5.1 Subscriber Identities and Addressing
5.2 Subscription in IMS 5.3 Authentication and Authorization 5.4 Session Control
5.5 Charging and Billing
5.6 Policy and QoS
5.7 The Service Plane
5.8 Service Orchestration and the SCIM 5.9 The Media Plane
5.10 Security
5.11 Chapter Summary
6 Putting it all together
6.1 UE IP Connectivity
6.2 UE Registration and DeRegistration
6.3 Session Scenarios
6.4 Chapter Summary
7 Services delivered by IMS
7.1 Converged Services
7.2 Next-Gen Consumer Services
7.3 Enterprise Services
7.4 Blended Services
7.5 Emergency Services
7.6 Chapter Summary
8 The Promise of Convergence
8.1 Converging IMS with other Networks
8.2 Service Convergence
8.3 IMS and Web 2.0
8.4 Chapter Summary
9 Implementing IMS Functional Elements
9.1 The network itself
9.2 Implementing UE applications/IMS Clients
9.3 Implementing Core Network Elements
9.4 Implementing Application Servers 9.5 Managing the IMS Network
9.6 Chapter Summary
10 Future Directions for IMS
Appendix A: Performance of IMS Networks
References and Further Reading
3GPP/3GPP2 standards
3GPP2 standards
TISPAN NGN standards
PacketCable 2.0 standards
OMA standards
ITU standards
IETF RFCs
Research Papers
Books
Web resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 2nd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558592
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750683883
About the Author
Arun Handa
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Technologist, IntelliNet Technologies