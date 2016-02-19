Synthetic Pyrethroids and Other Pesticides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127843131, 9781483220901

Synthetic Pyrethroids and Other Pesticides

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 13

Editors: Gunter Zweig Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220901
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 1984
Page Count: 330
Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XIII: Synthetic Pyrethroids and Other Pesticides covers the important role of the synthetic pyrethroids as pesticides. The book discusses discussion the analytical methods used for synthetic pyrethroids. The text describes analytical methods for carbaryl, diflubenzuron, asulam, betasan, diuron, eptam, fluometuron, propanil, and Sutan. A detailed description of methods of analysis for technical-grade products, formulations, and residues of pesticides is also provided. Toxicologists and people involved in the analysis of pesticide formulations will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I. Pyrethroids

Introduction

1. Cyhalothrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

2. Cypermethrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

3. Decis®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

4. Fenpropathrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

5. Fluvalinate

I. General

II. Analysis

References

6. Permethrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

7. Pydrin®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

8. Sumithrin®

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part II. Insecticides

9. Aspon®: Soil Insecticide

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

10. Carbaryl (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

11. Diflubenzuron (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

Part III. Fungicides

12. Fenarimol

I. General

II. Analysis

References

13. Nuarimol

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part IV. Herbicides

14. 3-Amino-s-Triazole (Amitrole) (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

15. Asulam (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

III. Discussion of Procedures for Residue Determination

References

16. Betasan® Selective Herbicide (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

17. Diuron (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

18. Eptam® and Eradicane® Selective Herbicides (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

19. Fluometuron (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

20. Fluridone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

21. Hexazinone

I. General

II. Analysis

References

22. Propanil (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

23. Sutan® Selective Herbicide (Update)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Index

Cumulative Index, Volumes I-XIII

