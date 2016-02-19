Synthetic Pyrethroids and Other Pesticides
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 13
Editors: Gunter Zweig Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220901
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 1984
Page Count: 330
Description
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume XIII: Synthetic Pyrethroids and Other Pesticides covers the important role of the synthetic pyrethroids as pesticides. The book discusses discussion the analytical methods used for synthetic pyrethroids. The text describes analytical methods for carbaryl, diflubenzuron, asulam, betasan, diuron, eptam, fluometuron, propanil, and Sutan. A detailed description of methods of analysis for technical-grade products, formulations, and residues of pesticides is also provided. Toxicologists and people involved in the analysis of pesticide formulations will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Pyrethroids
Introduction
1. Cyhalothrin
I. General
II. Analysis
References
2. Cypermethrin
I. General
II. Analysis
References
3. Decis®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
4. Fenpropathrin
I. General
II. Analysis
References
5. Fluvalinate
I. General
II. Analysis
References
6. Permethrin
I. General
II. Analysis
References
7. Pydrin®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
8. Sumithrin®
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part II. Insecticides
9. Aspon®: Soil Insecticide
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
10. Carbaryl (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
11. Diflubenzuron (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
Part III. Fungicides
12. Fenarimol
I. General
II. Analysis
References
13. Nuarimol
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part IV. Herbicides
14. 3-Amino-s-Triazole (Amitrole) (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
15. Asulam (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
III. Discussion of Procedures for Residue Determination
References
16. Betasan® Selective Herbicide (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
17. Diuron (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
18. Eptam® and Eradicane® Selective Herbicides (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
19. Fluometuron (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
20. Fluridone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
21. Hexazinone
I. General
II. Analysis
References
22. Propanil (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
23. Sutan® Selective Herbicide (Update)
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Index
Cumulative Index, Volumes I-XIII
