Synthetic Peptides
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Synthetic Peptides discusses racemization, protecting group techniques, peptide bond-forming methodology, amino acids, and dipeptide syntheses. The book explains solid phase synthesis methods, cyclopeptides, nucleopeptides, chromopeptides of the actinomycin D type, and cites examples of syntheses of peptides of different sizes. The text describes tripeptides, tetrapeptides, pentapeptides, hexapeptides, and also undecapeptides to nonadecapeptides. Riniker and colleagues explain the revised structures (for the human and porcine hormone, Asn for Asp at position 25 and Glu for Gin at position 30) for the 39-unit adrenocorticotropic hormone. A synthesis of the 32-unit human calcitonin M is associated with the fragment condensation approach to complex peptides. The book also reviews cyclodepsipeptide valinomycin based on the possible transport of a potassium ion through biological membranes by this substance and the synthesis of a D-Pro analog. The text describes the cyclic decapeptide antibiotic gramicidin S, belonging to a family of similar substances isolated from Bacillus brevi, that can treat certain eye-threatening infections. The book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular investigators, and researchers involved in physiology, oncology or therapeutics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction and Glossary
Chapter 1 Racemization
Chapter 2 Amino Acids and Derivatives
Chapter 3 Dipeptides
Chapter 4 Tripeptides
Chapter 5 Tetrapeptides
Chapter 6 Pentapeptides
Chapter 7 Hexapeptides
Chapter 8 Heptapeptides
Chapter 9 Octapeptides
Chapter 10 Nonapeptides
Chapter 11 Decapeptides
Chapter 12 Undecapeptides to Nonadecapeptides
Chapter 13 Peptides of 20 to 188 Units
Chapter 14 Solid Phase Synthesis
Chapter 15 Polypeptides
Chapter 16 Cyclopeptides
Chapter 17 Depsipeptides and Cyclodepsipeptides
Chapter 18 Steroidal Peptides
Chapter 19 Chromopeptides
Chapter 20 Nucleopeptides
Appendix
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262826