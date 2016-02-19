Synthetic Peptides discusses racemization, protecting group techniques, peptide bond-forming methodology, amino acids, and dipeptide syntheses. The book explains solid phase synthesis methods, cyclopeptides, nucleopeptides, chromopeptides of the actinomycin D type, and cites examples of syntheses of peptides of different sizes. The text describes tripeptides, tetrapeptides, pentapeptides, hexapeptides, and also undecapeptides to nonadecapeptides. Riniker and colleagues explain the revised structures (for the human and porcine hormone, Asn for Asp at position 25 and Glu for Gin at position 30) for the 39-unit adrenocorticotropic hormone. A synthesis of the 32-unit human calcitonin M is associated with the fragment condensation approach to complex peptides. The book also reviews cyclodepsipeptide valinomycin based on the possible transport of a potassium ion through biological membranes by this substance and the synthesis of a D-Pro analog. The text describes the cyclic decapeptide antibiotic gramicidin S, belonging to a family of similar substances isolated from Bacillus brevi, that can treat certain eye-threatening infections. The book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular investigators, and researchers involved in physiology, oncology or therapeutics.