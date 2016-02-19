Synthetic Peptides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125524032, 9781483262826

Synthetic Peptides

1st Edition

Volume 3

Authors: George R. Pettit
eBook ISBN: 9781483262826
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 446
Description

Synthetic Peptides discusses racemization, protecting group techniques, peptide bond-forming methodology, amino acids, and dipeptide syntheses. The book explains solid phase synthesis methods, cyclopeptides, nucleopeptides, chromopeptides of the actinomycin D type, and cites examples of syntheses of peptides of different sizes. The text describes tripeptides, tetrapeptides, pentapeptides, hexapeptides, and also undecapeptides to nonadecapeptides. Riniker and colleagues explain the revised structures (for the human and porcine hormone, Asn for Asp at position 25 and Glu for Gin at position 30) for the 39-unit adrenocorticotropic hormone. A synthesis of the 32-unit human calcitonin M is associated with the fragment condensation approach to complex peptides. The book also reviews cyclodepsipeptide valinomycin based on the possible transport of a potassium ion through biological membranes by this substance and the synthesis of a D-Pro analog. The text describes the cyclic decapeptide antibiotic gramicidin S, belonging to a family of similar substances isolated from Bacillus brevi, that can treat certain eye-threatening infections. The book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular investigators, and researchers involved in physiology, oncology or therapeutics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction and Glossary

Chapter 1 Racemization

Chapter 2 Amino Acids and Derivatives

Chapter 3 Dipeptides

Chapter 4 Tripeptides

Chapter 5 Tetrapeptides

Chapter 6 Pentapeptides

Chapter 7 Hexapeptides

Chapter 8 Heptapeptides

Chapter 9 Octapeptides

Chapter 10 Nonapeptides

Chapter 11 Decapeptides

Chapter 12 Undecapeptides to Nonadecapeptides

Chapter 13 Peptides of 20 to 188 Units

Chapter 14 Solid Phase Synthesis

Chapter 15 Polypeptides

Chapter 16 Cyclopeptides

Chapter 17 Depsipeptides and Cyclodepsipeptides

Chapter 18 Steroidal Peptides

Chapter 19 Chromopeptides

Chapter 20 Nucleopeptides

Appendix

Bibliography

About the Author

George R. Pettit

Ratings and Reviews

