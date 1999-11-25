Synthetic Peptides as Antigens, Volume 28

Acknowledgments. List of Abbreviations.

Molecular Dissection of Protein Antigens and the Prediction of Epitopes (M.H.V. Van Regenmortel). 1.1 Introduction. 1.2 Definition of antigenicity and the concept of epitope. 1.3 Types of epitopes. 1.4 Methods used for localizing epitopes. 1.5 The antigenic structure of model proteins. 1.6 Antigenicity prediction. 1.7 T cell epitopes.

2. Peptide-Carrier Conjugation (S. Muller). 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Choice of carrier. 2.3 Optimal peptide density on carrier protein. 2.4 Point of attachment on peptide chain. 2.5 Chemical coupling. 2.6 Photochemical coupling. 2.7 Coupling of peptides to liposomes. 2.8 Coupling of peptides to solid supports. 2.9 Determination of peptide: carrier ratio of conjugates.

2.10 Peptide derivatization.

3. Immunization with Peptides (S. Muller). 3.1 Introduction. 3.2 The choice of animal. 3.3 The immunogen. 3.4 The adjuvant. 3.5 The route of injection. 3.6 Specific immunization protocols. 3.7 Concluding remarks.

4. Peptide Immunoassays (M.V.H. Van Regenmortel). 4.1 Introduction. 4.2 Types of solid-phase immunoassays. 4.3 Solid-phase immunoassay procedures. 4.4 Dot immunobinding assay. 4.5 Spotscan assay. 4.6 Biosensor assays. 4.7 Measurement of affinity constants. 4.8 Monitoring of the immune response to peptides.

5. Use of Antipeptide Antibodies in Molecular and Cellular Biology (S. Muller). 5.1 Detection of gene products with antipeptide antibodies. 5.2 Use of antipeptide antibodies in immunohistochemistry and immunocytochemistry.

6. The Use of Peptides for Diagnosing Viral Infections. (M.H. V. van Regenmortel). 6.1 Mimicry of viral epitopes with synthetic peptides. 6.2 Synthetic peptides used for viral diagnosis. 6.3 Peptide-based immunoassays.

7. Peptides in Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases (S. Muller). 7.1 Introduction. 7.2 Methods of detection and quantification of autoantibodies with synthetic peptides. 7.3 Specific examples of autoepitope mapping data. 7.4 Prediction of epitopes recognized by autoantibodies. 7.5 Peptides mimicking sites of post-translational modification recognized by autoantibodies. 7.6 Concluding remarks.

8. Synthetic Peptides as Vaccines (M.H.V. Van Regenmortel). 8.1 Introduction. 8.2 Antivral vaccines. 8.3 Vaccines against bacterial infections. 8.4 Vaccines against parasites. 8.5 Are molecular design strategies applicable to the development of synthetic vaccines? 8.6 Empirical discovery rather than molecular design will bring about new synthetic vaccines.